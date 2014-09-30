Name Description

Gerard Bremond Mr. Gerard Bremond has served as Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Pierre Et Vacances SA since January 2, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from August 1, 2012. From November 16, 2009, he held the functions of Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He was also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from October 3, 1988. He is additionally Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Societe d'Investissement Touristique et Immobilier (SITI) SA and Chairman of the Board of GB Developpement SAS, Director of Lepeudry et Grimard, and Manager of SCI SITI R, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom. He previously served as Director of Vivendi Universal until April 30, 2010. He was also Director of Holding Green BV, Permanent Representative of GB Developpement SA in the Board of Directors of Cine B, Permanent Representative of OG Communications in the Board of Directors of Marathon et Marathon International, Permanent Representative of Societe d'Investissement Touristique et Immobilier SA in the Board of the companies CFICA, SERL and Lepeudry et Grimard. He graduated from Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Paris.

Patricia Damerval Ms. Patricia Damerval serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Development, Audit and Asset Management, Director - Permanent Representative of GB Developpement, Member of the Executive Committee of Pierre Et Vacances SA. She was first appointed as Director of the Company on October 10, 2005. She additionally serves as Director - Permanent Representative of SA SITI at SA Lepeudry et Grimard. She was Director - Permanent Representative of GB Developpement at SA SITI until November 16, 2009. She also served as Director - Permanent Representative of Clubhotel Multivacances SA at CFICA SA until March 23, 2007, among others.

Thierry Hellin Mr. Thierry Hellin serves as Deputy Chief Executive Off in charge of Development, Legal Affairs, Human Resources, General Services and Sustainable Development, Director-Representative of SA SITI, Member of the Executive Committee of Pierre Et Vacances SA. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on March 10, 2003. In addition, he is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Lepeudry et Grimard SA, Chairman of the Board of CFICA SAS, Manager of Le Duc des Lombards SARL and Co-Manager of SARL TSF Jazz. He previously held several other mandates, including Permanent Representative of Pierre et Vacances Maeva Distribution on the Board of Directors of Pierrebac until September 23, 2004, Director of SITI SA until October 12, 2005, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of SERL SA until May 30, 2007, Permanent Representative of Peterhof SA on the Board of Directors of CFICA SA until March 23, 2007, Director of GB Developpement SA until March 14, 2008 and Permanent Representative of GB Developpement SAS on the Board of Directors of SITI SA until September 15, 2008. He was also Co-Manager of SARL Mediason until September 12, 2010 and Co-Manager of SARL TSF Cote d'Azur until December 31, 2010.

Mark Haak Mr. Mark Haak has served as Member of the Executive Committee - Chief Executive Officer of Center Parcs Europe of Sales of Pierre Et Vacances SA since April 15, 2013. He previously spent 25 years in the Company within the Center Parcs Group as Operations Director then Director of Development at Center Parcs Europe.

Delphine Bremond Ms. Delphine Bremond has served as Director at Pierre Et Vacances SA since December 2, 2008. She is also Director at SA Societe d'Investissement Touristique et Immobilier – SITI.

Olivier Bremond Mr. Olivier Bremond has been Director of Pierre Et Vacances SA since July 10, 1995. He is also Director of Societe d'Investissement Touristique et Immobilier (SITI) SA and of Kisan Inc. He previously served as Director of Kisan until May 2012 and as Director of Caoz till December 2009. During his professional career, Mr. Bremond was also appointed as Chairman of the Board of Marathon SA, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Marathon International SA, Cinea SA, Marathon Animation SA, Manager of OG Communication SARL, Marathon Mediterranee SARL and Marathon GmbH, among others.

Andre Olijslager Mr. Andre Arij Olijslager has served as Director of Pierre Et Vacances SA since October 6, 2008. Within the Company, he is also Chairman of the Audit Committee. He additionally serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AVEBE UA, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans NV and of Detailresult Groep NV. He also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Samas-Groep NV until December 31, 2008 and as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABNAMRO Holding NV until March 31, 2010 and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eriks BV until March 27, 2012, among others. He graduated from Nyenrode Business Universiteit.

Ralf Corsten Mr. Ralf Corsten has served as Independent Director of Pierre Et Vacances SA since March 11, 2004. Within the Company, he is also Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committee. He is a Lawyer and also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Steigenberger Hotels AG. He previously held several mandates, including Director of TUI China Travel Co until June 30, 2006 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messe Berlin GmbH until May 25, 2009.