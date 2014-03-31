PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)
PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,415.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs53.10 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
Rs1,362.65
Open
Rs1,361.05
Day's High
Rs1,423.05
Day's Low
Rs1,361.05
Volume
186,223
Avg. Vol
218,778
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Bijli
|47
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
N. Gupta
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjeev Singal
|42
|2007
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vikram Bakshi
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sanjay Khanna
|54
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Renuka Ramnath
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sanjai Vohra
|52
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ajay Bijli
|Mr. Ajay Bijli is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PVR LIMITED. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization and is recognized as a credible voice for the Indian film exhibition industry at various forums and is also the founding member of the multiplex association of India. He holds a Bachelors degree in commerce from Hindu College, New Delhi. He completed the Owners President Management Program at Harvard Business School.
|
N. Gupta
|Mr. N.C Gupta is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PVR Limited, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. Mr. Gupta has a career spanning 35 years and prior to joining Company he was working with Talbros Automotive Components Limited. He is currently the Head of Legal, Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of Company.
|
Sanjeev Singal
|Mr. Sanjeev Kumar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of PVR LIMITED. He was appointed as the Managing Director and the Executive Director of PVR Ltd for a period of five years with effect from July 24, 2003. The Board of Directors re-designated Mr. Ajay Bijli as Chairman cum Managing Director in its meeting held on August 5, 2005 which was approved by the shareholders in the extraordinary general meeting held on August I 8, 2005. The Board also re-designated Mr. Sanjeev Kumar as joint Managing Director with effect from June 06, 2007.
|
Vikram Bakshi
|Mr. Vikram Bakshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of PVR Limited. He is a science graduate from Delhi Universtiy, has experience spanning 25 years in diverse businesses- Real Estate, Hospitality & Retail. He is the Joint Venture Partner & Managing Director of, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture with McDonald’s Corporation of USA through its subsidiary in India. He was appointed as an independent director on the Board of PVR Limited on September 30, 2005.
|
Sanjay Khanna
|Mr. Sanjay Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Director of PVR Limited. He holds Bachelors degree in Commerce froin Delhi University. He has to his credit 17 years of experience in various streams of businesses.
|
Renuka Ramnath
|Ms. Renuka Ramnath is Non-Executive Independent Director of PVR LIMITED., effective 30,, January 2013. Ms. Renuka Ramnath is a Bachelor of Engineering from VJTI, University of Mumbai and an MBA from the University of Mumbai. She has also completed the Advanced Management Programme from the Harvard Business School. Ms. Renuka has spent over two and a half decades in the Indian financial sector across private equity, investment banking and structured finance. As the Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Venture for close to a decade, she has contributed in many ways to the evolution of that firm to one of the largest private equity funds in India. Ms. Renuka has deep experience of raising, investing and returning third party capital across several economic cycles. With the appointment of Ms. Renuka on the Board, the Company is expected to be benefitted with her invaluable advice, vision and contribution for the overall growth of the Company.
|
Sanjai Vohra
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ajay Bijli
|33,867,600
|
N. Gupta
|--
|
Sanjeev Singal
|33,839,600
|
Vikram Bakshi
|--
|
Sanjay Khanna
|--
|
Renuka Ramnath
|--
|
Sanjai Vohra
|--
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ajay Bijli
|0
|0
|
N. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Singal
|0
|0
|
Vikram Bakshi
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Khanna
|0
|0
|
Renuka Ramnath
|0
|0
|
Sanjai Vohra
|0
|0