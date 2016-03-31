Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)
PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
132.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naveen Gupta
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Manohar Balwani
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
D. Ravi
|58
|2015
|Director - Commercial, Director
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|2017
|Director - Project
|
Rajeev Sharma
|56
|2017
|Director
|
Arun Verma
|57
|2015
|Government Nominee Director
|
Sitaram Pareek
|65
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Naveen Gupta
|Shri. Naveen Bhushan Gupta serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He has more than 30 years of experience in power sector, serving organization like NHPC, Power Grid.
|
Manohar Balwani
|Shri. Manohar Balwani is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Power Finance Corporation Limited.
|
D. Ravi
|Shri D. Ravi is Director - Commercial, Director of the Company. He is B.E. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) with Diploma in Business Managemnt. As Director (Commercial), he is responsible for Commercial Division of PFC. Shri D. Ravi joined PFC in the year 1993. Prior to that, he was with NHPC for about 13 years. In PFC, he handled Project Appraisal of Northern and Southern Region and also Private Power Projects appraisal. He also handled the responsibilty of obtaining ISO certification for Project Division of the Corporation. In addition, he also handled work of coordinating integrated rating of state distribution utilities with Ministry of Power.
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|
Rajeev Sharma
|Shri. Rajeev Sharma serves as Director of the Company. He was Director - Projects, Whole Time Director of Power Finance Corp Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Govind Ballabh Pant University, Pantnagar, a Post Graduate Diploma (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and a Masters degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He also holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Delhi. He joined PFC in August 2005. During his tenure as Executive Director in PFC, he was Director (in-charge) for development of Krishnapatnam Ultra Mega Power Project and was responsible for implementation of R-APDRP in India. In addition, he also looked after the southern states for projects appraisal and functions of HR and Administration of PFC. As Director (Projects), he was responsible for all functions of Projects Division including technical appraisal of the projects financed by the Company.
|
Arun Verma
|Shri. Arun Kumar Verma is Government Nominee Director of Power Finance Corporation Limited. He is a Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power.
|
Sitaram Pareek
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Naveen Gupta
|--
|
Manohar Balwani
|--
|
D. Ravi
|2,313,780
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|--
|
Rajeev Sharma
|4,010,310
|
Arun Verma
|--
|
Sitaram Pareek
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Naveen Gupta
|0
|0
|
Manohar Balwani
|0
|0
|
D. Ravi
|0
|0
|
Chinmoy Gangopadhyay
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Sharma
|0
|0
|
Arun Verma
|0
|0
|
Sitaram Pareek
|0
|0