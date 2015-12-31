Name Description

Wayne Foo Mr. Wayne Kim Foo has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company effective May 11, 2017. He is no longer a Chief Executive Officer, Director of Parex Resources Inc., effective May 11, 2017. Mr. Foo is Chief Executive Officer of Parex since September 29, 2009. President of Parex from September 29, 2009 to November 5, 2015. President and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Energy Canada Ltd. from 1998 to October 2002, and then Consultant to March 2003. Director of Pengrowth Energy Corporation.

David Taylor Mr. David Taylor has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective May 11, 2017. He is no longer serves as President of the Company effective May 11, 2017. He was Executive Vice President Exploration and Business Development of Parex from September 29, 2009 to November 5, 2015. Prior thereto, Vice President, Exploration and International Operations with Husky Energy from August 2000 to July 2007 and Vice President, Exploration for Renaissance Energy from June 1998 to August 2000.

Kenneth Pinsky Mr. Kenneth Pinsky is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Parex Resources Inc. Mr. Pinsky was Previously, Chief Financial Officer of Ultima Energy Trust, a TSX listed Royalty Trust from 2001 to June 2004, and the Chief Financial Officer and director of a Canadian based private exploration and production company from September 2004 to January 2008.

Robert Engbloom Mr. Robert J. Engbloom QC has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of the Company effective May 11, 2017. He is no longer serves as Director of Parex Resources Inc., effective May 11, 2017. Mr. Engbloom is Senior Partner of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, a national law firm in Canada and a member of the global Norton Rose Fulbright Group. Mr. Engbloom has more than 35 years of experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, governance, corporate and securities law. His broad experience spans a range of businesses both public and private, operating nationally and internationally, primarily in the energy industry.

Lisa Colnett Ms. Lisa J. Colnett is Director of the Company. She is currently a Director of Parkland Fuel Corporation, an independent marketer of fuels across Canada, and Detour Gold Corporation. Ms. Colnett brings over 20 years of experience in Human Resources for a variety of industries ranging from mining to information technology. Since 1991, Ms. Colnett has held senior roles in human resources, information technology and strategy including Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Celestica Inc., Senior Vice President, Human Resources, also of Celestica Inc. and Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services, of Kinross Gold Corporation. Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors having completed the Directors Education Program.

Bob MacDougall Mr. Bob MacDougall serves as Director of the Company. Mr. MacDougall is a professional engineer with close to 30 years of domestic and international oil and gas operations and development experience, and senior executive management experience. Mr. MacDougall most recently served as executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Vermilion Energy Inc. from 2004, until his retirement in 2012, where he led Vermilion's operating business both domestically in Western Canada and internationally, with assets in France, the Netherlands, Australia and Ireland. Mr. MacDougall is a member of the board of directors of TransGlobe Energy Corp. and he was previously on the board of Central European Petroleum Ltd.

Glenn McNamara Mr. Glenn A. McNamara serves as Director of the Company. Mr. McNamara is a professional engineer with more than 35 years of oil and gas exploration and production experience in progressively more senior roles in Canada and across a variety of international regions, including South America, the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. He has extensive commercial and operational experience within both large organizations and smaller entrepreneurial environments. Mr. McNamara currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Heritage Royalty Corp., of which he is also a director. He is a member of the board of directors of Whitecap Resources Inc., and his previous board membership experience includes Petromanas Energy Inc. and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

Carmen Sylvain Ms. Carmen Sylvain serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Sylvain was a career Canadian diplomat and public servant with over 30 years of combined experience in foreign affairs, international trade and investment as well as major event management. As Canada's Ambassador to Colombia from 2014-2016, she provides in-depth knowledge of regional environmental, social and governance matters. She also served in Global Affairs Canada as Assistant Deputy Minister for Strategic Planning and Policy where she led the development of a Foreign Policy Plan for Canada. Ms. Sylvain received her Bachelor of Arts from San Jose State University, and completed a Masters in Public Administration from Carleton University.

Curtis Bartlett Mr. Curtis D. Bartlett is Independent Director of Parex Resources Inc. Mr. Bartlett is Co-founder and Partner at Lorem Partners, a private equity investment firm. Over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur and private equity investor. Director of several private companies.

Ronald Miller Mr. Ronald Douglas Miller is Independent Director of Parex Resources Inc. Mr. Miller is Co-founder and Partner of Lorem Partners, a private equity investment firm. Director of several private companies and one non-profit. Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors having completed the Directors Education Program.