Name Description

Caroline Silver Ms. Caroline Silver is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PZ Cussons Plc. Ms. Silver joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director in 2014, becoming Senior Independent Director in 2016 and Chair in 2017. She has worked within the investment banking sector for over 25 years and is Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company. She is a chartered accountant and has previously held senior corporate finance and M&A positions at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. She has a wealth of international experience especially within African markets.

G. Alex Kanellis Mr. G. Alex Kanellis is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons Plc. He joined PZ Cussons in 1993. He was appointed Managing Director of the Group’s Thailand operations in 1998 and Managing Director of Indonesia in 2001. He joined the Board in 2003 as Regional Director of Asia before becoming Chief Executive Officer in June 2006. Alex has a PhD in mechanical engineering.

Brandon Leigh Mr. Brandon H. Leigh is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons Plc. He joined PZ Cussons in 1997 and held a number of senior finance roles within the Group before being appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer in 2006. Previous to joining PZ Cussons, Brandon worked at Deloitte & Touche where he qualified as a chartered accountant. as a chartered accountant.

Christopher Davis Mr. Christopher G. Davis is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of PZ Cussons PLC. Mr. Davis joined PZ Cussons in 1993. After holding various senior posts, he was appointed as Managing Director of the Group’s Australian operations. In 2006 he joined the Board as Regional Director of Africa and in 2008 moved into the role of Group Commercial Director. Chris was appointed to his present position in 2013. Previous to joining PZ Cussons, Chris worked in senior sales and marketing roles in various consumer goods companies including BTR Nylex Group.

Jez Maiden Mr. Jez Maiden is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Maiden joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director on 1 November 2016. He currently holds the post of Group Finance Director at Croda International Plc, the FTSE 100 global speciality chemicals company. He has previously held similar positions at National Express Group Plc, Northern Foods Plc and British Vita Plc and was, until 2015, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Synthomer Plc.

Helen Owers Mrs. Helen Owers is an Non-Executive Director of PZ Cussons plc. She joined the PZ Cussons Board as a Non-executive Director in 2012. Prior to this she held senior roles within Thomson Reuters, including Chief Development Officer with responsibility for the company’s expansion in rapidly developing economies and the implementation of the company’s digital strategy, and President of Global Businesses for Thomson Reuters Legal, responsible for building new businesses in emerging markets. She also has extensive experience working as a consultant for Gemini Consulting, developing and implementing corporate and operational strategies for consumer products clients.