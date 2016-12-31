Name Description

Pawel Gorecki Mr. Pawel Gorecki has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since March 14, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA from February 8, 2017. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Law, Administration and Economics at Uniwersytet Wroclawski. He also obtained doctorate degree. He is a university lecturer.

Pawel Surowka Mr. Pawel Surowka has been Chairman of the Management Board of PZU SA since April 13, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board of PZU SA from January 20, 2016 until March 19, 2016. He was Member of the Management Board of Boryszew SA from 2013 until 2015. In his career, he served at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Paris, France. From June 23, 2016 till April 13, 2017 he was Chairman of the Management Board of PZU Zycie SA. Mr. Surowka graduated with Diplome d'Etudes Approfondies DEA from Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Paris, in 2007 and with Master of Arts from Sorbonne University (Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne) in 2004, as well as from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen in 2002. He received Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) in 2012.

Tomasz Kulik Mr. Tomasz Kulik has been Finance Director and Member of the Management Board of PZU SA since October 14, 2016. Prior to this appointment he was Director of the Planning and Controlling Office. He was Member of the Management Board of TFI PZU (formerly PZU Asset Management). He has been on the Management Board of PZU Zycie. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa and holds an MBA degree from University of Illinois. He is Member of ACCA.

Roger Hodgkiss Mr. Roger Hilton Hodgkiss has been Member of the Management Board of PZU SA since January 19, 2016. He holds a degree from Liverpool University. From 1998 to 2007 he served at GE Capital. From 2007 to 2008 he was Chairman of the Management Board of AAS Balta. Between 2008 and 2009 he was Trade Director at Intouch Insurance Group. Since 2009 he has been on the Management Board of Link4 Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen S.A., where he has been Chairman of the Management Board since 2012. He has also been on the Management Board of PZU Zycie.

Maciej Rapkiewicz Mr. Maciej Rapkiewicz has been Member of the Management Board of PZU SA since March 22, 2016. He has also been on the Management Board of PZU Zycie. Since October 2009, he has run his own company within business consulting. From 2011 until 2015, he was Member of the Management Board of Instytut Sobieskiego. From 1998 until 2009, he was active with financial institutions, among others, from 2006 until 2009, he was Member and later Chairman of the Management Board of TFI PZU S.A. He is author of economics and financial publications. He graduated in Law from Uniwersytet Lodzki and completed postgraduate studies Akademia Ekonomiczna w Krakowie. Moreover, he completed MBA in Finance & Insurance at Politechnika Lodzka / Illinois State University and doctorate studies at Uniwersytet Lodzki.

Malgorzata Sadurska Ms. Malgorzata Sadurska has been Member of the Management Board of PZU SA since June 13, 2017. She graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie and completed postgraduate studies in Organization and Management at Lubelska Szkola Biznesu. From 2002 to 2005 she was Member of the Management Board of the District of Pulawy. Between 2005 and 2015 she was Member of the Polish Parliament. Moreover, she was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych, among others. In 2007 she acted as Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister for labor and social policy. Between August 7, 2015 and June 12, 2017 she was Head of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland.

Alojzy Nowak Prof. Alojzy Zbigniew Nowak has been Independent Secretary of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since March 14, 2017. He was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA from May 30, 2012. He is Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee. In his career, he served at Uniwersytet Warszawski as Head of National Economy Cathedral at the Faculty of Management, Director of European Centre, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Management for International Relations, and Dean of the Faculty of Management. He was also Visiting Professor at the universities in the USA and Russia, as well as Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Poland, and Member of the Foundation for Polish National Bank, among others. He served also in Supervisory Boards of PTE WARTA SA, PKO BP SA, JSW SA, among others. He is Author of several publications. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa Warszawie in 1984 and in 1992 he completed studies on economics at University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign. In 1993 he completed studies on banking, finance and capital markets at the University of Exeter and in 1997 on International Economics at RUCA. In 2002 he received Professors degree in economics.

Boguslaw Banaszak Mr. Boguslaw Banaszak has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since February 8, 2017. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He is a Professor at Uniwersytet Zielonogorski and at Panstwowa Wyzsza Szkola Zawodowa im. Witelona w Legnicy. From 1977 to 2014 he was researcher and teacher at Uniwersytet Wroclawski. From 1998 to 2008 he was Professor at Universitaet Viadrina and from 1995 to 2005 he served as Professor at Wyzsza Szkola Zarzadzania i Marketingu we Wroclawiu. He is Member of the Legislative Council to the Prime Minister and Member of the Committee of Legal Sciences of the Polish Academy of Sciences, among others.

Marcin Chludzinski Mr. Marcin Chludzinski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since April 13, 2017. He was Acting Chairman of the Management Board and Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 23, 2017. He was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA from January 7, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski. Since 2004 he has served at Invent Grupa Doradztwa i Treningu, where from 2006 he has been Chairman of the Management Board. Moreover, since 2016 he has been Chairman of the Management board of Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu S.A.

Aneta Falek Ms. Aneta Falek has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since April 12, 2017. She graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie and also completed postgraduate studies in Accounting and Finance. Since 2012 she has been a solicitor. From 2007 to February 2017 she served at the Legal Department of the Ministry of Treasury. Currently she has been a solicitor in the Treasury Department of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. She has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uzdrowisko Kolobrzeg S.A., PGE Dystrybucja Lodz - Teren S.A. and Miedzynarodowa Korporacja Gwarancyjna Sp. z o.o.

Agata Gornicka Ms. Agata Gornicka has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since February 8, 2017. She is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. She holds Masters degree in Political Science from Uniwersytet Warszawski and completed postgraduate studies in Media Management at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego. From 2006 to 2012 she served at Telewizji Polskiej S.A., and from 2012 to 2013 at Fundacja Banku Zachodniego WBK S.A.. She was also Assistant to the Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Zachodni WBK S.A. and Manager of the Management Board and Supervisory Board Office of Bank Zachodni WBK S.A. Since December 2015 she has been Director of the Political Cabinet at the Ministry of Development.

Katarzyna Lewandowska Ms. Katarzyna Lewandowska has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since April 12, 2017. She graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa. From 1996 to 2017 she served at the Ministry of Treasury. She has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WEGLOKOKS SA. Since March 2017 she has been Deputy Director of the Treasury Department at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. Currently she is acting Director of the Treasury Department. She has served on the Supervisory Board of Grupa LOTOS S.A.

Robert Snitko Mr. Robert Snitko has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU SA since April 12, 2017. He holds a Doctorate degree in Economic Sciences from Szkola Glowna Handlowa. He graduated from London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, Faculty of Economics of Politechnika Radomska. He is Member of the International Institute for Strategic Studies.