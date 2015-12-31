Name Description

Bernd Schlobohm Dr. Bernd Schlobohm is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at QSC AG since May 29, 2013. He is Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and the Strategy Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company until May 29, 2013. He held this post from May 1999. He was responsible for Strategy, Corporate Communications, Human Resources and Purchasing, Quality and Complaint Management, as well as Telecommunications Technology, Information Technology and Networks. at the Company. He is also the first point of contact for regulatory questions and the media. A post-graduate engineer, he co-founded QSC in 1997. In the 1990s he was in charge of business at Thyssen equity investment Spaceline Communication Services, as well as technology at Thyssen Telecom.

Juergen Hermann Mr. Juergen Hermann is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of QSC AG since May 30, 2013. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from April 1, 2009. During and after his studies, he continued his leadership career as an officer in the German Army Signal Corps in Germany and the United States. Until 1996, he had served in an executive capacity in the strategy department of Thyssen Telecom AG. He began his career at QSC in 1997 when the Company was founded as a privately held consulting firm. He was in charge of the finance department. He graduated Economics at Universitaet der Bundeswehr, Hamburg in 1988.

Frank Zurlino Dr. Frank Zurlino is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at QSC AG since May 29, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee, the Strategy Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is the doctor of industrial engineering. He is Managing Partner of the management consultancy Horn & Company has supported technology companies and SMEs in strategy development, reorganization, takeovers and post-merger integration for almost 20 years. He was head of the strategy department of IBM Germany from 2008 to 2011.

Stefan Baustert Mr. Stefan A. Baustert is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Management Board of QSC AG since January 1, 2015. He is also responsible for Human Resources, Corporate Purchasing, Investor Relations and internal IT Operations at the Company. He was most recently Commercial Director at Rena GmbH and previously worked for seven years at publicly listed Singulus Technologies AG, initially as CFO and later as CEO. Prior to this, he was Commercial Director at E-Plus Mobilfunk GmbH for five years through to the sale of the company to the KPN Group. He began his career in 1986 at the Thyssen Group, where prior to his move to E-Plus he worked as CFO of Thyssen Telecom AG.

Felix Hoeger Mr. Felix Hoeger has been Chief Operating and Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board at QSC AG since January 1, 2016. At the Company, he is responsible for Technology and Operations. He served as Chairman of the Management Board at Pironet NDH AG until December 2014.

Udo Faulhaber Mr. Udo Faulhaber has been Chief Sales and Consulting Officer, Member of the Management Board of QSC AG since August 1, 2015. He is responsible for Sales and Consulting at the Company. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board at Pironet NDH AG. He also served at Nixdorf, Bayer, Postbank and NCC GmbH (now arxes AG).

Anne-Dore Ahlers Ms. Anne-Dore Ahlers is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at QSC AG since May 29, 2013. She has worked at INFO AG since 2002. She is Chairman of the Works Council.

Gerd Eickers Mr. Gerd Eickers is Member of the Supervisory Board of QSC AG since May 29, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He is Member of the Human Resources Committee and Chairman of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is a Co-founder of QSC and acted as Chief Operating Officer of QS Communications AG from January 2001 until December 2003. From 1998 to 1999, Mr. Eickers served as managing director of the Association of Providers of Telecommunications and Value-Added Services (VATM). From 1995 to 1996 he was entrusted with the development of the Telecommunications division at the Thyssen Group, assuming specific responsibility for "Business Development" and "Regulatory Affairs". From 1979 to 1995, he was employed by General Electric Information Services in a variety of roles, including that of managing director of the subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Scandinavia. Since February 2005, he has also served as President of VATM, the premier telecommunication industry association in Germany. He has also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Contentteam AG and Member of the Supervisory Board at Amisco NV. He is a postgraduate economist.

Cora Hoedl Ms. Cora Hoedl is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at QSC AG since May 29, 2013. She is Member of the Company's Human Resources Committee. She is Head of the TC Voice Services. She has worked at QSC since 2002. She is certified electronic communications technician.