Name Description

Antonio Pipponzi Mr. Antonio Carlos Pipponzi serves as the Chairman of the Board of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. Since 1977, he has worked at Raia SA having been its Chief Financial and Administrative Officer between 1982 and 1993, Superintendent Director from 1994 to 2003 and its Chief Executive Officer since 2003. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo and obtained a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Marcilio D'Amico Pousada Mr. Marcilio D'Amico Pousada serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Raia Drogasil SA on July 1, 2013. He has had 25 years of professional career. From 2005 to 2013, he was the CEO of Livraria Saraiva. Moreover, he was a Founding Partner of OfficeNet no Brasil from 2000 to 2005. He served as Commercial Director of Submarino from 1999 and Non-Food Directors at Sam s Club from 1994 to 1999. He initiated his career at Mappin and at C&A.

Antonio Carlos Coelho Mr. Antonio Carlos Coelho serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Raia Drogasil SA. He was Controlling Manager, Deputy Director of Controlling and Director of Finance and Controlling of the Company. He holds a degree in Accounting from Faculdades Integradas de Guarulhos - FIG and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao.

Fernando Kozel Varela Mr. Fernando Kozel Varela serves as the Chief of Technology, Supply Chain and Omnichannel of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. He has 18 years experience in the Company. He initiated his career at Arthur Andersen. In 1996, he joined Raia SA as Projects Manager. Since 2002, he has been its Chief Operating Officer. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Marcello de Zagottis Mr. Marcello de Zagottis serves as Chief Marketing, Sales and Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. He initiated his career in consulting at Accenture and at Arthur D. Little and subsequently worked as Category Manager at Borders Bookstores. He joined Raia SA in 2001, having held the position of Manager from February 2001 to April 2003. He returned in August 2006 as Chief Sales Officer. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration from Michigan Ross Business School.

Maria Susana de Souza Ms. Maria Susana de Souza serves as Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Board in Raia Drogasil SA since April 28, 2014. She has 27 years of professional experience in Human Resources, including 17 years in large retail organizations such as Makro (2010-2014) and WalMart/Bompreço (1997-2010). She received a degree in Psychology from Universidade Catolica De Pernambuco and PMD - Program for Management Development award by IESE (Universidad de Navarra).

Eugenio de Zagottis Mr. Eugenio de Zagottis serves as Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. Between 1998 and 2000, he worked at McKinsey & Company and, between 1992 and 1996 at Arthur Andersen as Consultant. He joined Raia SA in 2000 and was responsible for Commercial Projects and Commercial Area. In 2002, he was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Raia SA and since 2010, he has been also its Investor Relations Officer. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration from Michigan Ross Business School.

Renato Cepollina Raduan Mr. Renato Cepollina Raduan serves as Director of Retail Operations and Member of the Executive Board of Raia Drogasil S.A. He has been responsible for Droga Raia's retail operations since 2013, he has 18 years of professional experience in retail, including three years as vice president and director of the Wal-Mart Group and 13 years as a retail consultant at Accenture in Brazil and Mexico. He holds a degree in Naval Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and an MBA awarded by INSEAD.

Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi Ms. Cristiana Almeida Pipponzi serves as the Director of Raia Drogasil SA. She acted as a Consultant at Ernst&Young between 1997 and 1999. In 2000, she participated in a website creation for a sales company. In 2005, she rejoined Raia as the Director of Marketing, a post she held till 2009. She graduated in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo. She gained a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD.

Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvao Mr. Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvao, Filho serves as a Director of Raia Drogasil SA since 1994. He is Partner of GL SA Participacoes, Partner of Klabin Irmaos & Companhia and Member of the Board of Directors of Klabin SA. He is also Director of Tantra Participacoes Ltda and GL Agropecuaria Ltda. He has also been Director and Member of the Board of the Associacao Brasileira das Companhias Abertas-ABRASCA since 1997. From 1996 to 2002, he was Member of the Board of Directors of BOVESPA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, a post graduate degree in Market Finance from the University of California and a post graduate degree from Harvard Business School.

Carlos Pires Oliveira Dias Mr. Carlos Pires Oliveira Dias serves as a Director of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. Between 2005 and November 10, 2011, he also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He served as a Member of the Board from 1994 to 2005. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Regimar Comercial SA and as Executive Officer of Fazenda Morro Vermelho Ltda. In addition, he is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Camargo Correa SA, Camargo Correa Cimentos SA, Camargo Correa Desenvolvimento Imobiliario SA, Camargo Correa Energia SA, Camargo Correa Equipamentos e Sistemas SA, Camargo Correa Transportes SA, CAVO Servicos e Meio Ambiente SA, CNEC Engenharia SA, Construcoes e Comercio Camargo Correa SA and Arrossensal Agropecuaria e Industrial SA. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Renato Pires Oliveira Dias Mr. Renato Pires Oliveira Dias serves as the Director of Raia Drogasil SA since 2002. Since 1998, he has been Advisor to the Board of Drogasil SA, currently Raia Drogasil SA. He graduated in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU).

Plinio Villares Musetti Mr. Plinio Villares Musetti serves as a Director of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. He is Partner of Pragma responsible for equity investments. Before that, he worked at Grupo Villares, Elevadores Atlas Schindler, JP Morgan Partners and Satipel Industrial. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Elevadores Atlas. As Partner at JP Morgan Partners, he was responsible for private equity investments in Latin America. Since June 2010, he has been Member of the Board of Raia SA and was appointed its Chairman in October 2010. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, in Civil Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and in Management from Harvard Business School in 1989.

Jairo Eduardo Loureiro Mr. Jairo Eduardo Loureiro serves as an Independent Director of Raia Drogasil SA since November 10, 2011. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Planibanc Investimentos and Partner of Latin America Enterprise Fund. He served as Officer of Banco Comercial do Estado de Sao Paulo SA until 1971. From 1971 to 1972, he served as Vice Chief Executive Officer of Banco Comercial Brasul SA. From 1972 to 1974, he served as Managing Officer of Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo SA. From 1974 to 1983, he served as Officer of Chase Manhattan Bank and, from 1983 to 2002, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Planibanc Corretora de Valores SA. He attended the Graduate College - Colegio Sao Luiz Start Economic Program and Colegio Sao Luiz Financial Analysis Program. He also attended the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Program in 1966 and the Financial Analysis Program of Chase Manhattan Bank in 1975, both in New York.

Hector Nunez Mr. Hector Nunez serves as a Independent Director of Raia Drogasil SA. He was Member of the Executive Board of Coca-Cola Company and Sucos del Valle do Brasil Ltda; President of Wall Mart Brasil from 2008 to 2010; and President of Hertz Brasil. He graduated in Business Administration from Florida International University in 1983 and obtained a Masters of Business Administration from Florida International University in 1986. He also attended an Executive Development Program in 2002 and 2003 at Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Emory University and Goizueta School of Business, as well as the Global 2020 Executive Development Program at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University in 2008 and 2009.