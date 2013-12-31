Name Description

N. Radhakrishna Reddy Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rain Industries Limited. He has more than 44 years of experience in Construction and Cement Industry. He has been a Director of the Company since 1984. Currently, he is also on the board of Rain Cements Limited, Renuka Cement Limited, Rain Coke Limited, PCL Financial Services Limited, Arunachala Holdings Private Limited, PR Cement Holdings Limited, Apeetha Enterprises Private Limited, Lakshmi Sea Foods Limited, Rain Entertainments Private Limited and Pragnya Priya Foundation. He is the member of Remuneration Committee of Rain Cements Limited.

N. Jagan Reddy Mr. N. Jagan Mohan Reddy is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rain Industries Limited. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, U.S.A. He is the founder of Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited (successor of Rain Calcining Limited) that has started operations in 1998. He was instrumental in the acquisition of (i) Rain CII Carbon LLC (formerly CII Carbon LLC), a US based company, engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) and generation of energy and (ii) RÜTGERS N.V., a Belgium-headquartered Coal Tar Pitch ("CTP") and Chemicals manufacturer. He provides strategy and guidance to the Senior Management of Rain Group. He is presently the Managing Director of Rain Industries Limited and Director in Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited, Rain Cements Limited, Rain Coke Limited, Renuka Cement Limited, Sujala Investments Private Limited, Focus India Brands Private Limited, Rain Entertainments Private Limited, Moonglow Company Business Inc, Rain Commodities (USA) Inc, Rain CII Carbon LLC, USA, Rain Carbon Inc., Rain Global Services LLC, USA, Rain Carbon Holdings, LLC, USA, Rain Global Holdings, LLC, USA, Rain CII Carbon Mauritius Limited and Pragnya Priya Foundation. He is the member of Audit Committee of Rain Cements Limited.

N. Sujit Reddy Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy is Non-Executive Director of Rain Industries Limited. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce. He has more than 18 years of experience in manufacturing and Construction Industry. He is the Managing Director of Rain Cements Limited, which manufactures and sells Cement under the brand name "Priya Cement". The Gross Turnover of Rain Cements Ltd is more than Rs.1,000 Crores. He is instrumental in doubling the Cement capacity to more than 3 million tons of Cement per annum and also building the dealer Network and increase of retail sales in Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra States. He is also Director of Renuka Cement Limited, PCL Financial Services Limited, Arunachala Holdings Limited, Apeetha Enterprises Limited, Nivee Holdings Limited, Nivee Property Developers Private Limited, Rain Entertainments Private Limited and Pragnya Priya Foundation.

Dipankar Basu Shri. Dipankar Basu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rain Industries Limited. He was previously the Chairman of State Bank of India until his retirement in August 1995. While serving as Chairman of State Bank of India, he served concurrently on the Boards of a number of SBI subsidiaries including those engaged in investment banking and fund management. Between 1996 and 1999, Mr. Basu served as a member of the Disinvestment Commission set up to advise the Government of India on public sector disinvestments. During 1997-98, Mr. Basu was a member of the Narasimham Committee on Banking Sector Reforms. Later, during 2004-06, he was a member of the Appointments Board constituted by Government of India for selection of Chairman and Executive Directors of Public Sector Banks. Mr. Basu brings with him long experience and wide knowledge of financial markets in India. He has several years of Board level experience in companies engaged in a wide spectrum of businesses - both financial and non-financial. He is currently on the Boards of Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, The Peerless General Finance & Inv. Co. Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd, Peerless Securities Limited and Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited. He is at present a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of Army Group Insurance Fund and of the Empowered Committee on External Commercial Borrowings of Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Basu received his Master of Arts (Economics) degree from Delhi University.

Surendra Rao Shri. Surendra L. Rao is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rain Industries Limited. He is an economist, Distinguished Fellow, Emeritus at The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi, Board Member, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bangalore, IIM Kozikode, CIRC-CUTS Institute of Regulation and Competition and Trustee, Bangalore International Centre and Aga Khan Foundation, India. He is Member of Advisory Committees including the Competition Commission of India, the Indian Energy Exchange. He has served for many years on other corporate and institutional Boards. He was Director-General, National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi from 1990 to 1996 and was the first Chairman of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. He had earlier spent 28 years in management positions in Unilever, Warner Hindustan and Beardsell, five years as management consultant and designed and ran the National Management Programme (1987 to 1990). He is a columnist in the "Telegraph", Kolkata, "Financial Express" and "Deccan Herald". He is a widely read commentator on policy issues in many national and international publications. He has authored or edited 15 books; the last 3 were "Powering India" (Academic Foundation, 2011), "From Servants or Masters? Evolution of Professional Management in India", (Global Business Press, 2007), and "Governing Power", (TERI Press, 2004). He is on the Boards of Honeywell Automation India Limited, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd, Global Trust Capital Finance Pvt Ltd, Insight Alpha Pvt Ltd and Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Ltd. He is Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee of Honeywell Automation India Limited, Chairman of Remuneration Committee of Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd and Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Remuneration Committee of Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Ltd.