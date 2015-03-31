Name Description

Veeramani Shankar Mr. Veeramani Shankar serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Rallis India Limited. Mr. V. Shankar joined the Company on 1st December, 2005 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as Executive Director with effect from 13th March, 2007 and subsequently as Managing Director from 15th January, 2009. Prior to joining the Company, he had worked with Tata Chemicals Ltd. as Chief Operating Officer, Phosphates Business, before which, he was with Hindustan Lever Ltd. from 1986 to 2004. He served in various capacities in the Unilever Group of Companies and was responsible for the Seeds business and later Fertilisers Business. He is Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Company Secretary and Law Graduate.

K. Venkatadri Mr. K. R. Venkatadri serves as Chief Operating Officer of Rallis India Limited. He holds Bachelors of Engineering (Mech.). He is Senior Manager — Strategy & Business Devlopment of Tata Chemicals Ltd.

P. Meherhomji Mrs. P. S. Meherhomji is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Rallis India Ltd.

M. Tripathy Mr. M. M. Tripathy serves as Vice President - Human Resources & Business Excellence of Rallis India Ltd.

Ravindra Joshi Mr. Ravindra R. Joshi is Vice President - Manufacturing of Rallis India Ltd.

D. Shetty Mr. D. G. Shetty serves as Vice President - International Business of Rallis India Ltd.

Ramakrishnan Mukundan Mr. Ramakrishnan Mukundan serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Ltd. Mr. Mukundan has experience in the field of Strategy & Business Development, Corporate Quality & Business Excellence, Corporate Planning and Manufacturing. He was Executive Vice President of the Global Chemicals Business and the Consumer Products in Tata Chemicals Ltd. from 2007 and is currently its Managing Director. He holds BE (Electrical Engineering) from IIT, Roorkee and MBA from FMS, Delhi University. Also attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2008.

Bharat Vasani Mr. Bharat Vasani is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Ltd. Mr. Vasani is the Chief, Legal and Group General Counsel for the Tata Group and has been with Tata Sons Ltd. since December 2000. With over 32 years’ experience as a corporate lawyer, he has worked with Phillips India Ltd., NOCIL and Dow Chemical International Ltd. he holds B. Com., L.L.B. and Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Punita Kumar-Sinha Dr. Punita Kumar-Sinha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering with distinction from IIT, Delhi, a Master of Business Administration from Drexel University, Philadelphia and a Doctorate and Masters in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Kumar-Sinha has more than 25 years of experience in investment management in international and emerging markets, being one of the first foreign investors into India. Dr. Kumar-Sinha served as a Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group LP and Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone Asia Advisors L.L.C. She was also the CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager of the NYSE listed India Fund Inc. and Asia Tigers Fund Inc. Prior to joining Blackstone, she served as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Oppenheimer & Company and CIBC World Markets. She has also worked at several other leading Institutions such as Batterymarch Financial Management Inc. (a Legg Mason Company), Standish Ayer (now a part of Bank of NY Mellon) and IFC/ World Bank. She is the Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors L.L.C.

Prakash Rastogi Mr. Prakash R. Rastogi serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Limited. Mr. Rastogi worked with Sandoz India from 1974 till 1994, when he was Vice President and Head of the Chemicals Division before it was de-merged to become Clariant India Ltd. He was then appointed the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Clariant, which position he held till his retirement from the company. He holds M. Sc. Tech from Bombay University and PG Diploma in Business Management.