Name Description

Wout Dekker Mr. Wout Dekker has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since April 2015. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2014 and Member of the Supervisory Board from March 29, 2012. He is Co-Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee (Nomination) and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is the former Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nutreco N.V and the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rabobank. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Princess Maxima Centre for Child Oncology.

Jacques van den Broek Mr. Jacques W. van den Broek has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Randstad Holding NV (Randstad) since 2014. He joined the Company's Executive Board as Member in 2004. He is responsible for Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore & Malaysia. In addition, he is responsible for IT, Group Business Concept Development, HR, Marketing & Communications, and Public Affairs. After he graduated in Law, he took up a Management Position with an international trading company until he joined Randstad in 1988 as Branch Manager. Later, he was appointed Regional Director in the Netherlands and, subsequently, Marketing Director Europe. In 2002, he moved to Capac as Managing Director, also taking on responsibility for Randstad in Denmark and Switzerland.

Jaap Winter Mr. Jaap Winter has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since April 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 31, 2011. He is Chairman of the Strategy Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is President of the Executive Board of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Until December 2013, he was partner at law firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. He is Professor of International Company Law at the University of Amsterdam. He was a member of the first Dutch Corporate Governance Committee and the European Corporate Governance Forum. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Het Koninklijk Concertgebouw N.V. and Stichting Het Van Gogh Museum.

Robert van de Kraats Mr. Robert Jan van de Kraats has been Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Randstad Holding NV since 2006. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from 2001. At the Company, he is responsible for Japan, India, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway and also for Group Finance & Accounting, Group Business Control, M&A, Tax, Treasury, Business Risk & Audit, Legal, and Investor Relations. He began his career with one of the big four accountancy firms. In 1989, he joined an international technology group as Finance and IT Director for the Netherlands. He held various senior positions with an international credit insurance group from 1994, and in 1999 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of its Managing Board. He joined Randstad in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of OCI NV, Member of the Supervisory Board of Schiphol Group, and Member of the Monitoring Committee of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.

Francois Beharel Mr. Francois Beharel has been Member of the Executive Board of Randstad Holding NV since 2013. He joined the Company in 2008. He is responsible for France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium & Luxembourg, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay. He holds Bachelors degree in distribution management and commercialization techniques. He joined Vedior in 1999 as a regional manager. Following various promotions, he became Chief Executive Officer of Vedior France in May 2007. Following the acquisition by Randstad, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the new combined Randstad Groupe France and played a role in the integration of its businesses.

Linda Galipeau Ms. Linda Galipeau has been Member of the Executive Board of Randstad Holding NV since March 29, 2012. She is responsible for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Monster Worldwide, RiseSmart, and Sourceright. After receiving an MBA degree in marketing and managerial economics and several years in the staffing industry, Ms. Galipeau joined Randstad in 1995 as district manager in the United States. In 1997, she started the Canadian operations, and in 2008 she was appointed President of Randstad Staffing in the United States.

Chris Heutink Mr. Chris Heutink has been Member of the Executive Board of Randstad Holding NV since April 3, 2014. He joined the Company in 1991. He is responsible for or all operations in the Netherlands (Randstad, Tempo-Team, and Yacht), Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe (Poland, Turkey, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania), as well as for Global Client Solutions. He obtained Masters degree in history. He started his career at Randstad as a consultant in the Netherlands. Various management positions followed until 2004, when he was promoted to become Managing Director of Randstad Poland. After moving back to the Netherlands in 2007, he became Director of Operations. In 2009, he was appointed Managing Director of Randstad Netherlands.

Barbara Borra Ms. Barbara Borra has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since April 2015. She is Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. She is Chief Executive Officer for EMEA of Fontana Group. Before joining Fontana, she was with Whirlpool for 10 years, serving in different senior management positions and more recently as Vice-President of its Chinese operations. Before joining Whirlpool, she held a number of international roles in various countries at Rhodia, GE and Lev-O-Cal Company. She is Member of the Board of Directors of Italgas S.p.A.

Frank Dorjee Mr. Frank Franciscus Dorjee has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was Chief Strategic Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Prysmian Spa from March 2011 until January 2014. Until its takeover by Prysmian Spa, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of Draka Holding NV from 2010 to 2011 and its Chief Financial Officer from 2004 until 2009. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Koole BV and Member of the Board of Directors of YOFC.

Henri Giscard d'Estaing Mr. Henri M.E.V. Giscard d'Estaing has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since May 16, 2008. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. Mr. Giscard d’Estaing has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Club Mediterranee SA since December 2002. Before joining Club Mediterranee in 1997, he held various management positions at Groupe Danone and Cofremca. He was formerly Member of the Supervisory Board of Vedior N.V. He is currently also Member of the Board of Directors of Groupe Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA.

Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Ms. Giovanna Kampouri Monnas has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding NV since May 10, 2006. She is Co-Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee (Remuneration) and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company. She is the former President of the international division and Member of the Executive Committee of Joh. A. Benckiser GmbH. She is a Non-Executive Director of Puig S.L, Aptar Group Inc, Fondation Air France and Imerys SA. She is President of the Estia Agios Nikolaos Foundation in Germany and Greece.