Name Description

Lakshminarayan Ganesh Mr. Lakshminarayan Ganesh serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Joint Managing Director of Rane Holdings Ltd. Besides serving as Vice Chairman on the Board of Rane Holdings Limited, L Ganesh is the Chairman of the constituent companies of Rane Group. He began his career as a Management Trainee in Rane Engine Valves Limited in 1979. Having assumed the executive leadership as the Chairman of Rane group of companies in 2006, he has steered the group through testing times of recent economic downturn. Utilizing the period of economic slowdown towards strengthening management and leadership capabilities, he carved out a leaner, stronger and nimbler Rane Group.He is focused on leveraging the foundation of operational excellence towards driving growth. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he holds a masters degree in business administration from the Pennsylvania State University, USA. He has held several positions of high responsibilities with various industry forums and had been the President of ACMA and Madras Management Association, and Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region. Currently, he is Honorary Consul for New Zealand in South India.

L. Lakshman Mr. L. Lakshman serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Rane Holdings Limited. He has been serving Rane Group for over 41 years, he has steered it through many exciting as well as challenging phases of evolution of Indian automobile industry. He currently serves Rane Holdings Limited as Executive Chairman. Joining as a management trainee in 1970, he rose to serve as the Chairman of the Rane Group companies from 1992 to 2006 in the past. With People and Processes as his passion, he has enabled 4 of the group companies to win coveted Deming Application Prize. He continues to mentor the HR, TQM and IT leaders in the group. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Madras and is an alumnus of London Business School, UK. Besides serving on the board of several listed companies, he has been active in various industry forums. Currentlyhe is holding the position of President ofACMA,MadrasChamberof Commerce& Industry andASSOCHAM. He is a keen sportsman,a voracious reader and an ardent follower of Indian classical music.

Harish Lakshman Mr. Harish Lakshman serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of Rane Holdings Limited. Having joined Rane Group in 1998, Harish Lakshman has held different positions across Marketing, Operations and Business Development Overseas. Prior to joining Rane Group, he worked with TRW Automotive Inc., USA for 2 years. He holds additional responsibilities as the Vice Chairman for Rane Engine Valve Ltd. and Managing Director of Rane TRW Steering Systems Ltd. Besides serving on the board of Rane Holdings, Harish Lakshman is spearheading the future growth plan for the group companies. He holds a masters degree in management from Purdue University, USA and a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani. He has held several key positions at various industry forums in the past including Chairman ofACMA– Southern Region and Chairman of CIIYoung Indians.

V. Sumantran Dr. V. Sumantran serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is a Doctorate in Aerospace Eng¡neer¡ng and a Fellow of SAE international and lndian Nat¡onal Academy of Engineers. Dr. V. Sumantran is the Chairman of Celeris Technologies and an advisor to several lead¡ng Foftune-100 organizations ¡n autos, industrial equipment, defence and aerospace verticats. He is also a member on the Board of UCAL Fuel Sysfems Lim¡ted. He is an Adiunct Professor at MIT-MlSl.