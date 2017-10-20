Name Description

Raul Randon Mr. Raul Anselmo Randon has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since April 8, 2009. He served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board between 2004 and April 8, 2009. Prior to this, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer of Fras-Le SA, Member of the Executive Board of Randon Agropecuaria Ltda, Chief Executive Officer of Rasip Agro Pastoril SA, Member of the Advisory Board of Master Sistemas Automotivos Ltda, Jost Brasil Sistemas Automotivos Ltda, Suspensys Sistemas Automotivos Ltda, Parceiros Voluntarios de Caxias do Sul-RS and Camara de Industria e Comercio de Caxias do Sul-RS. He was Chief Executive Officer of Instituto Elizabeth Randon Pro Educacao e Cultura and Member of the Advisory Council of Instituto Nestor de Paula.

David Abramo Randon Mr. David Abramo Randon has served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since April 23, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He acted as Vice Chairman of the Board Board of Directors of the Company until April 23, 2009. He acted as Trainee at Albarus Spacier, Projetos Dijocon and Serpel - Servicos e Pecas Ltda. He has acted as Member of the Executive Board of Rodoviaria SA, Director of Investor Relations of Randon Nordeste SA and Chief Executive Officer of Randon Argentina SA. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) and attended an Advanced Management Program at INSEAD. He also attended a business course at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Daniel Randon Mr. Daniel Raul Randon has been Vice Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Randon S.A. Implementos e Participacoes since April 29, 2014. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Fras-le SA.

Erino Tonon Mr. Erino Tonon serves as Vice Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes. He has been Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He has been with Grupo Randon since 1969. He has served Member of the Executive Board of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since 1993. He also acts as Member of the Executive Board of Randon SA Implementos e Sistemas Automotivos and Superintendent Director of Suspensys Sistemas Automotivos. He has been Superintendent Director of Fras-le SA since January 1996, General Manager of Freios Master Equipamentos Automotivos Ltda since 1986 and General Manager of Jost Brasil Sistemas Automotivos Ltda since 1995. He served as Professor at Universidade de Caxias do Sul from 1971 to 1972. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade do Estado de Santa Catarina in 1969.

Alexandre Randon Mr. Alexandre Randon has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board of Randon S.A. Implementos e Participacoes since April 17, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since April 8, 2009. Prior to this, he acted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company till April 8, 2009. He is also Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee. He was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board on April 8, 2009 and before that held the positions of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He joined Randon Group in 1986, where he acted as Chief Administrative and Financial Director, Member of the Board of Directors and Corporative Director. He serves as General Manager at Randon Consorcios Ltda. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Caxias do Sul. He attended a Corporate Financial Management Strategy Program at the University of California in 1994.

Hugo Eurico Irigoyen Ferreira Mr. Hugo Eurico Irigoyen Ferreira has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since April 13, 2007. He worked at Dana Corporation and held several positions at its subsidiary Dana-Albarus. At Albarus SA, he served as Vice President of Operations and Chief Executive Officer. He also acted as Vice President at Dana Mercosul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Albarus, Chief Executive Officer of Dana Brasil, Vice President for Motor Production at Dana Corporation, in the United States, and Chief Executive Officer at Dana South America. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Caribor Tecnologia da Borracha Ltda and Rudolph Usinagem de Precisao Ltda. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1962 and in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1976. He also has a degree in Executive Education from Stanford University in 1980.

Celia Larichia Ms. Celia Maria Xavier Larichia has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes since April 18, 2011. She acted at Banco do Brasil as Administrative Manager between April 1, 2002 and December 31, 2003. She was also Chief Financial Officer of AAFBB-Associacao dos Antigos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil from January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2007, Member of its Board of Directors, Chief Administrative Officer, among others, and is its Chief Financial Officer. She specialized in Accounting Analysis and in Auditing. She has an MBA degree in Business Management. She also has a basic MBA for Executive Officers.