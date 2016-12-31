Name Description

Mark Nicholls Mr. Mark P. Nicholls is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Rathbone Brothers PLC. Mark Nicholls is a lawyer and corporate financier. After studying law at Cambridge, he qualified as a solicitor at Linklaters before joining S G Warburg in 1976. He became a director in 1984 and head of investment banking in 1994. In 1996 he joined Royal Bank of Scotland and became head of their private equity group, leaving in 2003 to pursue a plural career. He is currently chairman of the West Bromwich Building Society and a non-executive director of Northern Investors Company PLC. He became chairman following the AGM in May 2011 and is considered to be independent.

Philip Howell Mr. Philip L. Howell is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Rathbone Brothers PLC. Following an early military career, Philip spent over 30 years in the investment banking and private banking sectors, undertaking a range of leadership roles as well as gaining considerable general management experience. He was with Barclays for 24 years, which included leadership assignments in Asia and South Africa and subsequently as head of strategy and corporate development focused on the international and private banking divisions. He continued his involvement in private wealth management, firstly as chief executive of Fortis Private Banking and subsequently of Williams de Broë, before joining Rathbones in 2013.

R. Paul Stockton Mr. R. Paul Stockton is Finance Director, Executive Director of Rathbone Brothers Plc. Paul Stockton qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse (now PwC) in 1992. In 1999 he joined Old Mutual Plc as group financial controller, becoming director of finance in 2001 and finance director of Gerrard Limited eight months later. Two years after the sale of Gerrard in 2005 he left to work initially for Euroclear and, subsequently, as a divisional finance director of the Phoenix Group. He joined Rathbones in 2008 and is also a non-executive director of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Ali Johnson Mr. Ali Johnson has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. Ali joined Rathbones on 1 April 2016 and was appointed Company Secretary on 1 May 2016. Prior to joining Rathbones, Ali spent 9 years as Director of Company Secretarial Services at Signet Jewelers having responsibilities for a wide variety of areas and functions during this time. Ali graduated in law and is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Jim Pettigrew Mr. Jim Pettigrew is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Chairman of CYBG PLC, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc, Scottish Financial Enterprise and Vice Chairman of RBC (Europe) Ltd. He is also senior independent director of Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc. He is a chartered accountant and was formerly Chief Executive Officer of CMC Markets UK plc, Chief Operating Officer of Ashmore Group plc and Group Finance Director of ICAP plc. He has been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc, AON UK Ltd, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd and the immediate past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

James Dean Mr. James W. Dean is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rathbone Brothers Plc. James Dean is a chartered accountant with over 30 years’ experience working in financial services. James worked in a variety of roles at Ernst & Young over a period of 14 years, including holding the position of managing partner for the UK Financial Services Audit Practice for four years. He holds a number of other non-executive directorships including Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society and is chairman of The Stafford Railway Building Society. He is chairman of the audit committee.

Sarah Gentleman Ms. Sarah F. Gentleman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rathbone Brothers Plc. Sarah Gentleman started her career as a consultant at McKinsey and Company and then worked for several years in the telecoms and digital sectors, latterly as chief financial officer of the LCR Telecom Group. In 1999, she joined the internet bank Egg, the internet banking subsidiary of Prudential, where she was responsible for business development and strategy. In 2005, she joined Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, the institutional research and trading arm of Alliance Bernstein as a banking analyst covering the European banking sector. Sarah graduated from Cambridge with a degree in Natural Sciences and also has an MBA from INSEAD.