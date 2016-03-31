Name Description

Narayan Ramachandran Mr. Narayan Ramachandran is Non-Executive, Non-Independent Part Chairman of the Board of Ratnakar Bank Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, a management degree from the University of Michigan and is a certified financial analyst. He has wide experience in the field of finance and banking and until February, 2010, he was the country head and chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley India. Prior to that, he was the co-head of the emerging markets division of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He has been a Director of our Bank since May 20, 2010, and other than being our part-time Chairman is, a member of the Risk Management Committee, Nomination Committee, the Human Resource and Remuneration Committee, Capital Raising Committee, Board Investment and Credit Committee, IT Strategy Committee of our Bank.

Vishwavir Ahuja Mr. Vishwavir Ahuja is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Ratnakar Bank Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce (honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Mr. Ahuja has about 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector. Previously Mr. Ahuja was the managing director and country executive officer of Bank of America for the Indian sub-continent. He was also awarded with the Rotary Foundation Educational Award for the year 1981-82 to pursue his study at Wayne State University, Michigan, USA. He is also a member of the Young President’s Organization, which is a global peer network of chief executives and business leaders, and was previously a member of the National Task Force on Financial Sector Reforms formed by the Confederation of Indian Industries during 2008-2009. Mr. Ahuja is currently a member of the board of governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur, Infinity Business School, Gurgaon, and a founder member of Ashoka University, Sonipat. Mr. Ahuja has been associated with our Bank as a Director since February 23, 2010 and has been our Managing Director & CEO since June 3, 2010. In addition to being the Managing Director & CEO of our Bank, Mr. Ahuja is, a member of Stakeholders’ Relations Committee, Risk Management Committee, CSR Committee, Capital Raising Committee, Board Investment and Credit Committee, Anti-Fraud Committee, Customer Service, Branding and Marketing Committee and IT Strategy Committee of our Bank.

Naresh Karia Mr. Naresh Karia is Chief Financial Officer of The Ratnakar Bank Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Mumbai University and is also an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Further, Mr. Karia has passed the final examination conducted by the Institute of Cost and Works Accountant of India. He has over 15 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector and was previously associated with Citigroup for over 10 years, where he, inter alia, held the designation of director. Mr. Karia’s last designation at Citigroup was as country controller, Citibank N.A. Further, he was also previously associated with International Bestfoods Limited (formerly, Corn Products Company India Limited). He has been associated with our Bank since November 23, 2010, and is inter alia responsible for finance and secretarial functions including accounting, management reporting, taxation, regulatory reporting, asset-liability management and capital planning.

Joginder Rana Mr. Joginder Singh Rana is Chief Operations Officer of The Ratnakar Bank Ltd. He is a chartered accountant, a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountant of India. He is also a fraud examiner certified by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Mr. Rana has about 26 years of experience in the Indian as well as overseas banking sector. He was previously Citibank Asia’s head- enterprise risk management for consumer bank division. He was also a director of Citigroup Wealth Advisors India Private Limited. He was earlier involved with e-Serve International Limited, the BPO set up of Citigroup. Mr. Rana has been associated with our Bank since February 1, 2012. As the Chief Operations Officer of our Bank, he is responsible for managing our Bank’s operations across business segments.

Satish Dhawan Mr. Satish Dhawan is Chief Infrastructure and Administration Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University. He has about 12 years of experience, inter alia, in real estate infrastructure and was previously associated with DCM Estates as its CEO. He has been associated with our Bank since August 16, 2012, and is responsible for bank security, vendor management, real estate construction and management of our Bank.

Vinay Tripathi Mr. Vinay Tripathi is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Lucknow and is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has wide experience working for banking and financial companies and was previously associated with L&T Finance Limited, Yes Bank Limited and CMC Limited. Mr. Tripathi has been associated with our Bank since November 27, 2013, and is responsible for secretarial functions as well as for redressing investor grievances.

Rajeev Ahuja Mr. Rajeev Ahuja serves as Head – Strategy, Retail, Transaction Banking and Financial Inclusion, Executive Director of the Company. He was Head – Strategy, Retail, Transaction Banking and Financial Inclusion of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Delhi University and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Mr. Ahuja has about 30 years of experience in investment banking and financial markets. Prior to joining our Bank, he was associated with Citibank India, Bank of America, India and the capital markets and investment banking divisions of the Bankers Trust Company, Hong Kong and Deutsche Bank, Singapore. Mr. Ahuja has been associated with our Bank since June 1, 2010.

Shanta Vallury Ms. Shanta Vallury is Head- Human Resources, Learning and Development, Internal Branding and CSR of the Company. She holds a master’s degree in economics from the Mumbai University and a master’s degree in marketing management from the Jamnalal Institute of Management Studies. She has experience in financial services. Prior to joining our Bank, Ms. Vallury was also the vice president of the acquisitions and partnerships division of American Express Bank Limited (Gurgaon). Ms. Vallury has been associated with our Bank since September 15, 2010. She joined our Bank in the position of a senior leader in our branch banking and retail assets department and subsequently, in May, 2015, became our Head- Human Resources, Learning and Development, Internal Branding and CSR and is responsible for the human capital of our Bank.

Rana Anand Mr. Rana Vikram Anand is Head - Segments and Products, Business and Branch Banking of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics (honours) from the Delhi University and a master’s degree in management studies from the Mumbai University. He has wide experience in the banking field and was previously associated with Royal Bank of Scotland. He has been associated with our Bank since March 3, 2014 and is inter alia, responsible for managing segments and products for branch and business banking. The scope of his responsibilities include liabilities and fee based products and services, third party products including bancassurance wealth, digital and direct channels strategy and initiatives, our Bank's high net worth client program (‘Insignia’), analytics & campaign management, product and sales support for delivery of trade, and foreign exchange and cash management services for the client segment.

Surinder Chawla Mr. Surinder Chawla is Head - Geography, Business and Branch Banking of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi and is a chartered accountant and has wide experience in the financial sector. He was previously associated with Standard Chartered Bank, ABN Amro Bank and HDFC Bank. He has been associated with our Bank since May 28, 2013, and is responsible for building a strong retail franchise which includes developing distribution networks, building the liabilities book with a specific focus on increasing the CASA base, and increasing our Bank’s market share.

Rajeev Dewal Mr. Rajeev Dewal is Head - Legal of the Company. He holds bachelor’s degrees in science and law from the University of Bombay. He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has been associated with our Bank since October 18, 2014 and is responsible for overseeing the legal affairs of our Bank.

Andrew Gracias Mr. Andrew Gracias is Head - Financial Markets of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Mumbai University and is a chartered accountant. He has about 19 years of experience in the banking field and was previously associated with Bank of America and UBS. He has been associated with our Bank since June 1, 2012. As our Head – Financial Markets, Mr. Gracias is responsible for our financial markets business which includes fixed income trading, foreign exchange trading, asset liability management.

Amareesh Gulati Mr. Amareesh Gulati is Head - Transaction Banking and Payment Services of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi University and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Previously, he was associated with DCM Toyota Limited and ANZ Grindlays Bank. He has been associated with our Bank since December 30, 2014 and is responsible for building business in the areas of cash, trade and payments including coverage and products.

R. Gurumurthy Mr. R. Gurumurthy is Head – Risk and Governance of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Delhi University and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has about 30 years of experience in the banking sector and was previously associated with Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of America, Credit Lyonnais and State Bank of India. He has been associated with our Bank since July 16, 2011. As the Head- Risk & Governance of our Bank, he is responsible for managing the quality of our Bank’s credit portfolio, market risks, operational risks and ensuring the implementation of our Bank’s risk framework.

Brijesh Mehra Mr. Brijesh Mehra is Head - Corporate and Institutional Banking and Transaction Banking of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Delhi University and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector in India. He was previously associated with the Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (formerly, ABN Amro N.V.) as well as with Grindlays Bank Public Limited Company. He has been associated with our Bank since June 20, 2016. As the Head - Corporate and Institutional and Transaction Banking, he leads the group that provides relationship coverage for large corporates, public sector undertakings and financial institutions. He was not paid any remuneration in fiscal 2016.

Neeta Mukerji Ms. Neeta Mukerji is Chief Credit Officer of the Company. She holds a bachelors degree (honours) in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. She has more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector and has previously worked with GE Capital Services India, Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited and ICICI Bank Limited. Ms. Mukerji has been associated with our Bank since September 23, 2015. As our Chief Credit Officer, she is responsible for managing the quality of the Bank's credit portfolio and the recovery and management of the stressed assets portfolio.

Manoj Rawat Mr. Manoj Rawat is Head - Agri Business of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology (civil engineering) from the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, a master’s degree in engineering from Punjab University, Chandigarh, a master’s degree in business administration from Indira Gandhi National Open University, and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has wide experience in rural business development, agriculture banking, financial inclusion and priority sector lending. Previously, he was associated with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and with Fullerton India. He has been associated with our Bank since July 9, 2012. Mr. Rawat is responsible for agricultural banking which includes managing retail agriculture finance, farmer finance, corporate and value chain finance, and warehouse, cold chain, renewable energy and commodity finance.

Sanjay Sharma Mr. Sanjay Sharma is Head - Technology, Innovation and Customer Fulfilment of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Bhopal University, a master’s degree in applied physics from the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. He has experience in technology in the banking field and was previously associated with IDBI Intech, a technology company operating in the banking and finance sector as its managing director & chief executive officer. Mr. Sharma was also a member of a working group of the RBI to draft guidelines pertaining to information security, electronic banking, technology risk management and cyber fraud. He was also instrumental in the conceptualization of the ‘RuPay card’. Mr. Sharma was awarded the ‘outstanding achiever of the year 2007’ award by the Indian Bankers Association for his achievements in banking technology. He has been associated with our Bank since July 2, 2013, and is responsible for developing a technology strategy and an information technology vision in accordance with our business strategy by driving innovation across channels and products.

Sandeep Thapliyal Mr. Sandeep Thapliyal is Head - Commercial Banking of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Delhi University and a postgraduate program in management from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has wide experience in commercial banking and investment banking. Prior to joining our Bank, he was associated with Citibank’s commercial banking division for over 10 years. Immediately prior to joining our Bank, he was also associated with Religare Capital Market Limited as the managing director of its investment banking division. He has been associated with our Bank since April 22, 2013. As the Head – Commercial Banking of our Bank, Mr. Thapliyal is responsible for the coverage of the Bank’s commercial banking business, including undertaking credit evaluation of our commercial banking clients.

Harjeet Toor Mr. Harjeet Toor is Business Head - Micro banking, Credit Cards, Retail & MSME Lending of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Delhi. He has about 21 years of experience in the banking & financial sector and was previously associated with Bank of America, ABN AMRO Bank and Fullerton India Credit Company Limited. Till 2012, Mr. Toor was also the executive director and promoter of FAB Advisors and Mentors Private Limited. He has been associated with our Bank since December 5, 2013. Mr. Toor is responsible for establishing a client acquisition programme by addressing the financial needs of both the business and individual segments, and building a stable and profitable asset portfolio with attractive returns.

Bhavtaran Uberai Mr. Bhavtaran Singh (Sunny) Uberai is Chief of Staff and Head- Change Management and Service Delivery of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi. He is a chartered accountant. He has wide experience in the banking sector. He was previously associated with ABN Amro Bank and Arete Financial Partners, Singapore. He has been with our Bank since June 2, 2014. He is responsible for building a service strategy to enhance client focus and driving our change management agenda.

Prakash Chandra Mr. Prakash Chandra is Additional Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Allahabad and a diploma in development policy from the University of Glasgow. He is currently practising as a lawyer with focus on taxation matters and is a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Mr. Chandra was previously a member of the Indian Revenue Service and retired as member/chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (“CBDT”) on July 31, 2011. Mr. Chandra has over 40 years of experience in the field of taxation. Mr. Chandra has been a Director of our Bank since January 25, 2016 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders’ Relations Committee, Anti-Fraud Committee and Customer Service, Branding and Marketing Committee of our Bank.

Ishan Raina Mr. Ishan Raina is Additional Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce (honours) from the University of Delhi, a diploma in international law and diplomacy from the Indian Academy of International Law and Diplomacy and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is currently an advanced leadership fellow at Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. . He was associated with Out-of-Home Media (India) Private Limited as its managing director and chief executive officer as well as with Euro RSCG Advertising Private Limited as its managing director. Mr. Raina started his advertising career as an executive with Lintas India Limited and was subsequently Executive Director of Contract Advertising (India) Limited. Mr. Raina has over three decades of experience in the field of advertising, branding, and media. Mr. Raina has been a Director of our Bank since April 30, 2016 and a member of the Customer Service, Branding and Marketing Committee, Human Resource and Remuneration Committee and the CSR Committee of our Bank.

Vimal Bhandari Mr. Vimal Bhandari is Independent Director of the Company. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has extensive experience in the financial services industry. He is currently the chief executive officer and managing director of IndoStar Capital Finance a wholesale credit institution. Mr. Bhandari was previously the country head of AEGON NV, a Dutch financial services entity. Mr. Bhandari has also been a member of the executive committee and the listing committee of NSE and is currently a member of the executive committee of FICCI. Mr. Bhandari has been a Director of our Bank since September 14, 2010 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Human Resource and Remuneration Committee, Capital Raising Committee, and Board Investment and Credit Committee of our Bank.914

Rama Bijapurkar Ms. Rama Bijapurkar is Independent Director of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in physics (honours) from the Delhi University, and a post graduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Ms. Bijapurkar has wide experience in the field of market research, market strategy and management consulting and presently manages her own consultancy practice. She has been a director in several companies in the financial services sector and is also a member of the governing council of the Banking Codes and Standards Board of India, the Insurance Information Bureau of India, and a member of the eminent person advisory group of the Competition Commission of India. Ms. Bijapurkar is a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a well known business author having authored books on India’s consumer economy and business strategy. Ms. Bijapurkar has been a Director of our Bank since March 27, 2014 and is a member of the Nomination Committee and Stakeholders’ Relations Committee of our Bank.

Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Madras. He was previously the director general of police of the State of Maharashtra and is currently a part time security advisor to the Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Sivanandhan has been a Director of our Bank since December 18, 2012 and is a member of the Audit Committee, CSR Committee, Nomination Committee, Anti- Fraud Committee, Customer Service, Branding and Marketing Committee and IT Strategy Committee of our Bank.

Girish Godbole Mr. Girish Vasant Godbole is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science (agriculture) from Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, a master’s degree in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and also completed a management education programme at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Mr. Godbole is a member of the governing board of the Institute of Livelihood Research and Training, a livelihood promotion institution, and was previously a member of a state-level committee to prepare a draft action plan for eliminating child labour in Maharashtra. He was also the country director, India field office, Save the Children, Canada. Mr. Godbole has been a Director of our Bank since February 23, 2010 and is a member of the Stakeholders’ Relations Committee, CSR Committee, Anti-Fraud Committee and Customer Service, Branding and Marketing Committee of our Bank.

Jairaj Purandare Mr. Jairaj Manohar Purandare is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Mumbai and is a chartered accountant. He has about 33 years of experience in the financial services and taxation. Mr. Purandare is the chairman of JMP Advisors Private Limited, a consulting and tax services provider. Previously, he was associated with Pricewaterhouse Coopers Private Limited as a regional managing partner, a member of the India leadership team, and markets and industries leader. Mr. Purandare was earlier chairman of Ernst & Young India and country head of tax and regulatory practice of Arthur Andersen and Co in India. Mr. Purandare has been a Director of our Bank since September 16, 2011 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Human Resource and Remuneration Committee, CSR Committee, Board Investment and Credit Committee and IT Strategy Committee of our Bank.