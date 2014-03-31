Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)
RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
106.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.00 (+8.10%)
Prev Close
Rs98.80
Open
Rs99.40
Day's High
Rs108.40
Day's Low
Rs98.00
Volume
3,367,822
Avg. Vol
1,919,483
52-wk High
Rs108.40
52-wk Low
Rs47.70
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arvind Kapur
|65
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
B. Jhamb
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Kapur
|60
|1985
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
G. Bisht
|Senior Executive
|
R. Dharna
|Senior Executive
|
M. Jain
|Senior Executive
|
R. Kundi
|Senior Executive
|
Rajiv Miglani
|Senior Executive
|
N. Sethi
|Senior Executive
|
Manjit Singh
|Senior Executive
|
Surendra Singh
|Senior Executive
|
Anuj Singhal
|Senior Executive
|
Rakesh Kapur
|59
|1985
|Non-Executive Director
|
Upasna Kapur
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Amarjit Chopra
|62
|2001
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajeev Kapoor
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kanwal Monga
|70
|2001
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinod Nagar
|2013
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Satish Sekhri
|64
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashok Seth
|61
|2004
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Arvind Kapur
|Shri. Arvind Kapur serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective November 10, 2012. He is a Science Graduate from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi and done President Management Program from Harvard Business School, USA. His other directorships includes: Rico Auto Industries Inc.,USA, Rico Auto Industries (UK) Limited, U.K., FCC Rico Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Rico Jinfei Wheels Limited, Continental Rico Hydraulic Brakes India Private Limited, S. T. Limited, Unitech Machines Limited, KDB Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Haridwar Estates Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Raasaa Retail Private Limited.
|
B. Jhamb
|
Arun Kapur
|Shri. Arun Kapur is the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited. He is an Arts completion and expected to start the commercial Graduate from Punjab University. His other directorships includes: Rasa Autocom Limited, RAA Autocom Limited, Uttarakhand Automotives Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Rico Castings Limited, Kapbros Engineering Industries Limited.
|
G. Bisht
|
R. Dharna
|
M. Jain
|
R. Kundi
|
Rajiv Miglani
|
N. Sethi
|
Manjit Singh
|
Surendra Singh
|
Anuj Singhal
|
Rakesh Kapur
|Shri. Rakesh Kapur is the Non-Executive Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 30th January, 1985. He is a Commerce Graduate. He has Industrial and Administrative experience to his credit. His experience has enabled the Company to achieve the progress. His other directorships include Rico Auto Industries Inc.,USA, Rico Castings Limited, Rasa Autocom Limited, RAA Autocom Limited, Uttarakhand Automotives Limited, Higain Investments Private Limited, Kapsons Associates Investments Private Limited, Magpie Properties Private Limited, Octan Media Limited, Rico Jinfei Wheels Limited, Kapbros Engineering Industries Limited, KRP Auto Industries Limited.
|
Upasna Kapur
|
Amarjit Chopra
|Shri. Amarjit Chopra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Ltd., since 18 September, 2001. He is M.Com. and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has experience of 36 years in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Taxation, Corporate Laws, Banking and Finance. He has been a member of the Central Council of ICAI for the last fourteen years and is presently the Chairman of the Accounting Standards Board of ICAI. He has served as the Vice President (2009-10) and the President (2010-11) of the ICAI. His other Directorship includes Roop Automotives Limited, Garden Reach Ship Builders & Engineers Limited, Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India Limited, GSA & Associates, C.A. (Formerly known as Surendar K. Jain & Company).
|
Rajeev Kapoor
|
Kanwal Monga
|Shri. Kanwal Monga is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 18 September. 2001. He is B.Sc. and has experience of 46 years as Advisor to the domestic as well as to the international Companies. His other directorships include Monga Holdings Private Limited, M & M Estates Private Limited, Virgo Marketing Private Limited, Virgo Consultants Private Limited, Telecom Finance India Limited, C & C Constructions Limited, Deloro Stellite India Private Limited, Virgo Consultants & Marketing Private Limited, Newgen Communications Private Limited.
|
Vinod Nagar
|
Satish Sekhri
|Shri. Satish Sekhri is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited since 28th May, 2010 is B.E. (Mech.), Delhi College of Engineering, 1971 (First Class with Distinction) & MBA, Chandigarh, 1973 (First Class First in University, Gold Medalist). He has vast experience of 39 years in the field of Automotive Industry. He held the position of Managing Director in Bosch Chassis Systems India Limited, Pune from 1995 to March, 2010. He held the position of Chairman in Precision Seals Manufacturing Limited, Pune upto March, 2010. He is also holding the position of Executive Committee Member of Professional Bodies namely (a) Automotive Component Manufacturers Association; (b) Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture; and (c) CII Pune Zonal Council.
|
Ashok Seth
|Dr. Ashok Seth is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Rico Auto Industries Limited., He was appointed as Director by the Board of Directors on 13th May, 2004 is FRCP (London, Edinburg, Ireland), FACC, FSCAI (USA), FIMSA, D.Sc. (Honoris Causa), D.Litt (Honoris Causa). He is Chairman of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited, New Delhi, India. Earlier he was Chairman of the Max Heart & Vascular Institute, New Delhi, India and on the Board of Directors of Max Healthcare. He is the Immediate Past President of Cardiological Society of India, the Vice President of Asia Pacific Society of Cardiology and also on the Board and Founder Governor of numerous international societies. He is a member of several prestigious international scientific bodies. He is an honorary faculty to various medical colleges in India and Overseas. He has been invited extensively to lecture and teach in numerous international meetings across the World. He is also the Board of Trustees of Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), USA. He has received numerous awards from National and International Forum, several Lifetime Achievement Awards and also been honoured by the National Award of Spain “Crus De Oficial Con Insignia Orden De Isabel La Catolica”. He is Founder Governor and Honorary Secretary of the Endovascular Intervention Society of India & is Governor/Advisory Boards and Executive Committees of numerous important International Organizations such as the Asia Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology, SAARC Cardiac Society and Indo-French Cardiovascular Foundation and Academy of TCT, Washington USA. He is also on Editorial Boards of numerous International Scientific Journals. He is Advisor to ICMR on Task force of developing indigenous Cardiovascular implants. He is also the Member of the Monitoring Committee of CSIR for “Novel Method for Development of B-Type Natriuretic Peptode (BNP) for the diagnosis and treatment of Congestive Heart Failure”.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Arvind Kapur
|14,005,000
|
B. Jhamb
|--
|
Arun Kapur
|4,800,000
|
G. Bisht
|--
|
R. Dharna
|--
|
M. Jain
|--
|
R. Kundi
|--
|
Rajiv Miglani
|--
|
N. Sethi
|--
|
Manjit Singh
|--
|
Surendra Singh
|--
|
Anuj Singhal
|--
|
Rakesh Kapur
|258,000
|
Upasna Kapur
|--
|
Amarjit Chopra
|303,000
|
Rajeev Kapoor
|40,000
|
Kanwal Monga
|156,000
|
Vinod Nagar
|40,000
|
Satish Sekhri
|306,000
|
Ashok Seth
|136,000
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Arvind Kapur
|0
|0
|
B. Jhamb
|0
|0
|
Arun Kapur
|0
|0
|
G. Bisht
|0
|0
|
R. Dharna
|0
|0
|
M. Jain
|0
|0
|
R. Kundi
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Miglani
|0
|0
|
N. Sethi
|0
|0
|
Manjit Singh
|0
|0
|
Surendra Singh
|0
|0
|
Anuj Singhal
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Kapur
|0
|0
|
Upasna Kapur
|0
|0
|
Amarjit Chopra
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Kapoor
|0
|0
|
Kanwal Monga
|0
|0
|
Vinod Nagar
|0
|0
|
Satish Sekhri
|0
|0
|
Ashok Seth
|0
|0