Name Description

Adrian Bellamy Mr. Adrian David Presland Bellamy is no longer serves Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc with effective from May 2018. He joined RB as Non- Executive Director in 1999 and was appointed as Chairman of the Board in May 2003. He brings extensive executive experience and was formerly Chairman of the Body Shop International plc. His other previous directorships include River Island, The Gap Inc, Gucci Group NV and The Robert Mondavi Corporation. Adrian earned his Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Leadership degrees from the University of South Africa. He has been Chairman of Williams-Sonoma Inc, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Action Nederland BV.

Rakesh Kapoor Mr. Rakesh Kapoor serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. He was appointed as CEO of the Company in 2011. He joined RB in 1987 and held a number of regional and central marketing roles with the Company. In 2006 he was appointed EVP, Category Development with responsibility for global category management, R&D, media, market research and strategic alliances. He has a wealth of business experience and brings to the Board valuable knowledge of the Company. Rakesh holds an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a Chemical Engineering degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

Adrian Hennah Mr. Adrian Nevil Hennah is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. He joined RB in January 2013 as Chief Financial Officer Designate, and was appointed CFO in February 2013. Adrian has a wealth of financial experience; prior to joining RB, he spent six years at Smith & Nephew plc as CFO and four years as CFO at Invensys plc. He worked for 18 years at GlaxoSmithKline plc, holding a number of senior management and financial roles. He started his career with PwC (then Price Waterhouse) working in audit and consultancy and worked with Stadtsparkasse Koeln, the German regional bank. Adrian has a degree in Law from Cambridge University and is a Sloan Fellow of the London Business School. He has been Non-Executive Director of RELX Group plc and RELX NV.

Rob de Groot Mr. Rob de Groot serves as Executive Vice President - ENA of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Rob joined RB in 1988. After international roles in marketing and sales he became General Manager, The Netherlands, then SVP, Regional Director, Eastern Europe and was appointed Global Category Officer, Surface, Dish and Home Care before being appointed EVP, North America & Australia. As part of RB’s new strategy for continued outperformance, in January 2012 Rob became EVP of the newly created ENA area. Rob is now responsible for North America, Europe, Russia, CIS and ANZ and is headquartered in Amsterdam.

Amedeo Fasano Mr. Amedeo Fasano serves as Executive Vice President - Supply of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Amedeo joined in 1997 as Supply Director, Italy. After the Reckitt & Colman and Benckiser merger, Amedeo was appointed Manufacturing Director for Central, South Western and Southern Europe Regions. In 2002 he became Regional Supply Director, North America and in 2003 SVP Supply, North America, Australia and New Zealand. In 2007 he took over the role of SVP Supply, Developing Markets and in March 2009 Amedeo was appointed as EVP, Supply. He previously worked for Pirelli Tyres in various supply roles.

Roberto Funari Mr. Roberto Funari serves as Executive Vice President - Category Development Organisation of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. Roberto rejoined RB in February 2013 as EVP, Latin America, Asia Pacific following two years at Imperial Tobacco where he was Group Marketing Director and Executive Committee member. In his prior 12-year career with RB, Roberto rose rapidly through the organisation, holding increasingly senior marketing and general management roles in both emerging and developed markets, including Brazil, the Netherlands, South Africa, Central Europe and Global Category Officer, Fabric and Home Care. He was appointed as EVP, Category Development Organisation in January 2015.

Frederic Larmuseau Mr. Frederic Larmuseau serves as Executive Vice President - Developing Markets of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. Frederic joined the Company in 2001 as Marketing Director for Malaysia- Singapore. In 2003, Frederic was promoted to Regional Marketing Director for East Asia and in 2005 became Global Category Director for Vanish. He was appointed General Manager for Brazil in February 2008 and in October 2009, Frederic was promoted to SVP, Regional Director, Latin America. He was appointed as EVP, RUMEA in June 2013 before taking up his current role in January 2015. Before joining RB, Frederic worked for Procter & Gamble.

Rupert Bondy Mr. Rupert Bondy serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined RB as SVP General Counsel and Company Secretary in 2017, and is responsible for company secretarial and legal compliance matters across RB. Rupert began his career as a lawyer in private practice. In 1989 he joined US law firm Morrison & Foerster, working in San Francisco and London, and from 1994 he worked for Lovells in London. In 1995 he joined SmithKline Beecham as Senior Counsel for mergers and acquisitions and other corporate matters. When SmithKline Beecham and GlaxoWellcome merged to form GlaxoSmithKline, Rupert was appointed Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In 2008, Rupert became Group General Counsel of BP plc, holding that position until he joined RB in January 2017.

Deborah Yates Ms. Deborah Yates serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the company. Deborah joined RB in 2004 in the Australian business. Since then, Deb has worked in the US, UK and Netherlands. She was appointed Global Human Resources Director (HRD) Finance and IS in 2009, Regional HRD ANZ in 2011, Regional HRD North America in 2012 and Area HRD Europe and North America in 2013. In 2015, Deb was appointed SVP of HR. Before joining RB, Deb worked in a variety of industries in HR in Australia including News Limited, George Weston Foods and Qantas Airways.

Darrell Stein Mr. Darrell Stein serves as Senior Vice President - Information Services of the company. Darrell joined RB on 1 September 2014 from Marks & Spencer plc, the UK-headquartered international clothes and food retailer. Darrell was responsible for the development of Marks & Spencer’s global online platform. Importantly, Darrell also has experience of successfully delivering global ERP and supply chain systems, including SAP. Prior to this, Darrell spent five years with Vodafone in a number of increasingly senior roles culminating as Global Director Information Technology, Strategy and Planning. He also spent five years at Ernst & Young as a programme manager and two years with Mars Inc. as business systems manager.

Nicandro Durante Mr. Nicandro Durante serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective December 1, 2013. He joined the RB Board in December 2013. He holds degrees in Finance, Economics and Business Administration. He started his career working in finance in Brazil and joined British American Tobacco (BAT) in 1981. Whilst at BAT he has worked in the UK, Hong Kong and Brazil. He held senior positions, including Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East, and was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) prior to his current appointment. He has been Chief Executive Officer of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT) since March 2011.

Mary Harris Ms. Mary E. Harris serves as a Non-Executive Independent Director at the company effective 10 February 2015. Mary was appointed as Non- Executive Director in February 2015. She was formerly a Partner at McKinsey & Company, with a particular focus on consumer and retail businesses in China, South East Asia and Europe. Mary is a graduate of the University of Oxford (MA Politics, Philosophy and Economics) and Harvard Business School. She has been Non-Executive Director of ITV plc and J Sainsbury plc. Member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE.

Kenneth Hydon Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Hydon serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., effective 4 May 2017. He joined the RB Board as Non- Executive Director in December 2003 and became Chairman of the Audit Committee in November 2006. He served as Senior Independent Director between February 2005 and November 2006. Ken’s career working in the electronics, retail, consumer products and healthcare sectors brings valuable finance and business experience to the Board. He was formerly CFO of Vodafone Group plc and a former Non- Executive Director of Tesco plc and Pearson plc. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Association of Corporate Treasurers. He has been Non-Executive Director of Merlin Entertainments plc.

Pamela Kirby Dr. Pamela J. Kirby Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director at the company effective 10 February 2015. She served as Chairman of Scynexis Inc until June 2015. She was formerly CEO of Quintiles Transnational Corporation and held senior positions at AstraZeneca PLC and Hoffman-La Roche. She has been Non-Executive Director of DCC plc, Victrex plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and a member of the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel N.V.

Andr'e Lacroix Mr. Andre Lacroix serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. He was appointed as Non-Executive Director of RB in October 2008. In June 2013 he became Senior Independent Director. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Inchcape plc from 2006 until March 2015. He was previously Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euro Disney S.C.A., President of Burger King International (previously part of Diageo), and also held positions at Colgate, PepsiCo and Ernst & Young LLP. André is a graduate of ESCP Europe. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Intertek Group plc.

Christopher Sinclair Mr. Christopher Alan Sinclair serves as a Non-Executive Independent Director at the company effective 10 February 2015. Chris was appointed as Non- Executive Director in February 2015. Throughout his career he has held a number of executive positions and brings a wealth of experience to the role. He was previously Executive Chairman of Scandent Holdings, Executive Chairman of Cambridge Solutions Ltd, Chairman and CEO of Caribiner International, and President and CEO at Quality Foods Centers, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held various senior management positions with PepsiCo, including Chairman and CEO of Pepsi Cola Co., and Chairman of PepsiCo International Foods and Beverages, which gave him the platform to showcase his strong global branding skills. Chris is a graduate of the University of Kansas (Business Administration) and the Tuck School at Dartmouth College. He has been Chairman of Mattel, Inc.

Judith Sprieser Ms. Judith A. Sprieser CPA, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Judy joined the RB Board as Non-Executive Director in August 2003 and has been Chair of the Remuneration Committee since June 2004. She was previously Director and Vice Chairman at Royal Ahold NV, CEO of Transora Inc. and Executive Vice President of Sara Lee Corporation and CFO of Sara Lee’s Food Group. Judy has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Northwestern University. She has been Director of Allstate Corporation, and InterContinental Exchange Inc.