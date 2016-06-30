Name Description

Jannie Durand Mr. Jan Jonathan (Jannie) Durand has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of RCL Foods Limited (Formerly Rainbow Chicken Ltd). He is Chief Executive Officer of Remgro Limited and currently a director of a number of companies including, Distell Group Limited, Mediclinic International Limited, RMI Holdings Limited and FirstRand Limited. Jannie is a Chartered Accountant and was previously the Chief Investment Officer of Remgro Limited. He was also previously the Financial Director and Chief Executive Officer of VenFin Limited. Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Jannie had served as a non-executive director of RCL FOODS since March 2010.

Miles Dally Mr. Miles Dally is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of RCL Foods Limited and its subsidiary companies. Miles has over 30 years’ experience in the consumer goods industry and served as Group Managing Director of Robertsons Holdings Proprietary Limited from 1995 to 2002. After the unbundling of Robertsons Holdings he accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer at RCL Foods Limited. Miles has served on the board and as Chairman of SC Johnson and Son South Africa (Pty) Ltd. He has also previously served as Co-Chairman of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) and currently serves on the board of Umhlanga College.

Robert Field Mr. Robert (Rob) H. Field is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of RCL Foods Limited and its subsidiary companies. Rob is a Chartered Accountant who qualified with Deloitte & Touche in Durban. Prior to joining Rainbow in May 2003 he spent four years as Commercial Director of Robertsons Homecare Proprietary Limited.

Roy Smither Dr. Roy Vaughan (Roy) Smither is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. Roy has a wealth of corporate experience, having served as a director and CEO of the ICS Group from 1987 to 1998 and as an executive director of Tiger Brands from 1998 to 2006.

Hendrik Carse Mr. Hendrik (Hein) Johannes Carse is Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of Air Products SA Proprietary Limited, eMedia Investments Proprietary Limited, Seacom Limited, Historical Homes of South Africa Limited Hein joined Rupert International in 1996 and continued to serve the Remgro Group in the capacity of an Investment Executive of VenFin Limited until November 2009, when he assumed his current position as an Investment Executive of Remgro Limited. He has gained extensive knowledge through holding positions on various boards and committees during his career.

Pieter Louw Mr. Pieter Rudolf Louw is Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of Various wholly owned subsidiaries within the Remgro Group and Capevin Holdings Limited. Pieter is a Chartered Accountant who qualified with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. in Stellenbosch before joining the Remgro Group in 2001. He is currently Head of Corporate Finance, at Remgro.

Gcina Zondi Mr. Gcina C. Zondi is Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of Imbewu Capital Partners, Isegen South Africa, Container Conversions, Icon Construction, International Facilities Services (SA) and Hulamin Limited. Gcina is the founding Chief Executive and shareholder of Imbewu Capital Partners. He is a qualified General Accountant and is an associate of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has more than 17 years’ experience in the private equity industry of which six years were spent with Nedbank Capital Private Equity as a Private Equity Manager. Prior to joining Nedbank, Gcina completed his articles of clerkship at KPMG Durban and has also worked for Hulamin Limited in the finance division for two and a half years prior to joining KPMG.

Nkateko Mageza Mr. Nkateko Peter Mageza is Independent Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. He has been Director of Anglo American Platinum Limited, Eqstra Holdings Limited, MTN Group Limited, Remgro Limited, RCL Group Limited, SAPPI Limited. Peter was formerly the Chief Operations Officer of the Absa Group. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK. He has gained extensive experience through holding various executive positions in the audit, financial services and the transport and logistics sectors.

Derrick Msibi Mr. Derrick T. V. Msibi is Independent Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Ltd., He has been Director of Investment Solutions Holdings and Subsidiaries, Real People Investment Holdings (Pty), Ltd, Real People Assurance Company Limited and Bakwena Platinum Concessionaire Company (Pty) Limited. Derrick is currently Managing Director of Investment Solutions, the investment services arm of the Alexander Forbes Group. He is also joint head/ leader of the Institutional Business Cluster of the Alexander Forbes Group. Derrick, a chartered accountant serves on the boards of Investment Solutions and its subsidiaries and joint ventures in South Africa, Namibia and the Channel Islands. He is an independent investment committee member of Trinitas Private Equity Fund 1 and the ASISA (Association for Savings and Investments South Africa) Enterprise Development Fund. He contributes to the advancement of the financial sector by being the Deputy Chair of the Regulatory Affairs of the ASISA and a trustee of the ASISA Enterprise Development Fund.

Manana Nhlanhla Ms. Manana M. Nhlanhla is Independent Non-Executive Director of RCL Foods Limited. She has been Director of Mion Holdings and all its subsidiaries, Vunani Fund Managers Pty Ltd, Prospect Resources Proprietary Limited and Gold Circle Pty Ltd. Manana’s experience cover 10 years of University Lectureship in Information Science, serving on various boards as non-executive director and currently as executive chairperson of Mion Holdings, a company she co-founded in 2003 based in KwaZulu-Natal.