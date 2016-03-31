Name Description

Marc Heriard Dubreuil Mr. Marc Heriard Dubreuil is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Marc Hériard Dubreuil is a graduate of ESSEC business school, and started his professional career with General Foods and Leroy Somer. Since 1984, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Andromède, the holding company of Rémy Cointreau and Oeneo.

Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet Ms. Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet is Chief Executive Officer of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since January 27, 2015. She served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since September 16, 2014.

Francois Heriard Dubreuil Mr. Francois Heriard Dubreuil is Vice Chairman of the Board of REMY COINTREAU S.A. He is Member of Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board of the Company from November 20, 2012. From September 7, 2004, he was Director of the Company and, prior to this, he became Chairman of the Supervisory Board in 2000. From 1991 to 2000, he held the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company and he became Chief Executive Officer in 1990. Mr. Heriard Dubreuil holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Paris (Universite de Paris) and a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France. He is Chairman of the Management Board of Andromede, and Chief Executive of several subsidiaries, including Orpar, Remy Cointreau's holding company.

Luca Marotta Mr. Luca Marotta has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 29, 2013. He joined the L'Oreal Group in 1999 where he was Finance Director of the Italian subsidiary, and subsequently Chief Financial Officer of the International Luxury Products Division in France for the Wider European Region. Since 2010, he has been Chief Financial Officer of the Consumer Products Division, based in Paris. Prior to working with L'Oreal, Mr. Marotta held various financial positions within the Audit sector and subsequently within a Japanese industrial group in Milan. He obtained a degree in Economics and Trade from the Catholic University of Milan (Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Milano) and holds a doctorate in Tax Law.

Simon Coughlin Mr. Simon Coughlin is Chief Executive Officer of Bruichladdich Distillery Company, Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A.

David Ennes Mr. David Ennes is Chief Executive Officer Asia, Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A.

Philippe Farnier Mr. Philippe Farnier is Chief Executive Officer Americas, Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A.

Spyridon Gkikas Mr. Spyridon Gkikas is Chief Executive Officer EMEA, Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A.

Patrick Marchand Mr. Patrick Marchand is Executive Vice President - Operations, Member of the Executive Committee of REMY COINTREAU S.A.

Gisele Durand Ms. Gisele Durand is Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. She was Administrative Director for a service run by the French Ministry of Agriculture. She then joined the Cointreau Group (now known as the Rémy Cointreau Group) where she held a number of roles in accounting and finance until 2000, when she joined the holding company, ORPAR. Appointed as secretary general of OENEO in 2005, with particular responsibility for the development of Human Resources “managers”, in 2007, she was made Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ANDROMEDE. She has also been a director of Oeneo SA since June 2012. She holds postgraduate in Economics and Management from CNAM and is Graduate of Universite de Paris II.

Dominique Heriard Dubreuil Mrs. Dominique Heriard Dubreuil is a Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since November 20, 2012 and previously served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Remy Cointreau SA from September 7, 2004 until November 20, 2012. She also chairs the Company's Startegy, Development and Marketing Committee and is a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. She previously served as Chairperson of the Management Board of the Company from 2000 and from 1998 until 2000, was Chairperson of the Board. Mrs. Heriard Dubreuil is a Public Relations graduate. She is Member of the MEDEF Executive Committee and Chairman of E. Remy Martin & Cie and of Cointreau. Mrs. Heriard Dubreuil is a Knight Officer of the Legion of Honour and of the National Order of Merit.

Laure Heriard Dubreuil Ms. Laure Heriard Dubreuil has been a Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 26, 2011. She is a graduate of the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilisations). Since 2000, she has worked in managerial positions at the Phillips-Van Heusen Group in Hong Kong and the Gucci Group in Paris as well as at public relations and advertising agencies in Paris and in New York. She founded the store The Webster in Miami.

Marc Heriard Dubreuil Mr. Marc Heriard Dubreuil has been Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since September 7, 2004. He is a Member of Company's Audit Committee. He first became a Director of the Company in December 1991. He is a graduate of ESSEC. He began his professional career with General Foods and Leroy Somer. He was Chairman of Remy Martin and Remy & Associes, Chief Executive Officer of Remy Cointreau from 1990 to 2000 and then Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from 2000 until September 7, 2004.

Emmanuel de Geuser Mr. Emmanuel de Geuser is Independent Board Member of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 24, 2014. He graduated from the Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris and has a master’s degree in monetary economics from Universite Paris IV-Dauphine, as well as being a qualified chartered accountant. After eight years as a manager with the firm Arthur Andersen, from 1996 to 2002, Mr. de Geuser held the roles of audit director, coordinator of the “Performance 2001” plan and finance director of the cigarettes division of Seita (now the Altadis Group). From 2002 to 2011, Mr. de Geuser was administrative and financial director and member of the Executive Committee of Generale de Sante. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes Mr. Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes has been an Independent Director of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since July 27, 2006. He is also Chairman of Company's Audit Committee. He is a Chartered Accountant and he graduated from ESSCA and Harvard Business School (OPM). He has experience in audit as well as in the retail and consumer sector. As Senior Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers (1990-2005) he headed up the Global Retail and Consumer practice worldwide and was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PwC Audit France. Previously he had spent seven years within the Euromarche group (acquired by Carrefour) where he was Chief Executive Officer.

Guylaine Dyevre Ms. Guylaine Dyevre is Independent Board Member of REMY COINTREAU S.A. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in politics from the University of Paris II. She also holds a company director’s qualification from IFA-Sciences Po. Ms Dyevre has spent her entire career since 1989 with BNP, which subsequently became BNP-Paribas. She worked on the trading desk for more than ten years, and then in 2002 joined the investment bank as international key account manager. She was also responsible for international partnerships at BNP-Paribas Assurance. She is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Yves Guillemot Mr. Yves Guillemot is Independent Board Member of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since September 24, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA. Mr. Guillemot grew up in a family of entrepreneurs and is a graduate of the Institut de petites et moyennes entreprises. Together with his four brothers, he founded Ubisoft in 1986. At the age of 26, and recently graduated, he was named Chairman of the Company. The Company grew rapidly in France and in its main export markets. Mr. Guillemot has led Ubisoft to third place in independent publishers of video games. Ubisoft has teams in 29 countries and distributes games in more than 55 countries worldwide. Mr. Guillemot was voted Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2009. He is Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company.

Olivier Jolivet Mr. Olivier Jolivet is Independent Board Member of REMY COINTREAU S.A. since September 24, 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Westminster, the University of Munich and Ipag. After a period at McKinsey’s German subsidiary, Mr. Jolivet spent nearly ten years with the Club Mediterranee Group, mainly in Asia-Pacific. A member of the Executive Committee, he was most recently International Business Development Director and Construction Director. In 2008, Mr. Jolivet joined the Aman Group as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in Singapore.

Bruno Pavlovsky Mr. Bruno Pavlovsky is Independent Board Member of REMY COINTREAU S.A. July 29, 2015. He is a graduate of the Bordeaux Ecole supérieure de commerce and has an MBA from Harvard 5. Mr. Pavlovsky started his career in 1987 as an Audit/Organisation consultant at Deloitte. In 1990, he joined the Chanel Group where he was Administrative and Fashion director until 1998, then Chief in charge of Fashion (Haute-Couture, Pret-a-Porter, Accessories) until 2004. He has been Chairman of Paraffection since January 2003, Chairman of the Fashion business since January 2004 and Chairman of Eres since July 2007.