Name Description

Marc Wainer Mr. Marc Wainer is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Redefine Properties Ltd. Until August 2014, Marc was Chief Executive Officer of Redefine Properties, thereafter moving to the Executive Chairman role. He has 40 years' experience in all aspects of real estate. Marc’s primary focus is on acquisitions and disposals, international investments and investor relations, as well as playing a role on the conceptual development at Redefine.

Andrew Konig Mr. Andrew Joseph Konig, CA(SA), is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Redefine Properties Limited. He is qualified Chartered Accountant with 22 years of commercial and financial experience, Andrew was previously group Financial Director of Independent News and Media. He is responsible for the management of Redefine and for ensuring the Board’s strategy is implemented, as well as all aspects of regulatory compliance, corporate activity and communications. He is Executive Director of Fountainhead Manco and an alternate director to Marc Wainer on the Redefine International PLC board.

Bridgitte Mathews Ms. Bridgitte Mathews is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director of the Company. She serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of several companies including OneLogix Group Limited, Suidwes Agriculture Group (RF) (Pty) Ltd and Agrinet (Pty) Ltd, PSG Group Limited and PSG Financial Services Limited. She is also the deputy chairperson of ATKV NPC and is the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Redefine Empowerment Trust.

Leon Kok Mr. Leon Kok is a Finance Director, Executive Director of Redefine Properties Ltd., since 1 October 2014. Leon is a Chartered Accountant with an excellent blend of operational experience, sound business acumen and technical accounting knowledge. He joined Redefine in 2014 from a 13-year career at Peermont Global Limited. He is responsible for all aspects of finance, legal and human resources management and supports the Chief Executive Officer in corporate activities, regulatory compliance and investor relations.

David Rice Mr. David Huw Rice is an Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Redefine Properties Ltd. David was Managing Director of ApexHi Properties Limited from 2006 until the merger of Redefine, ApexHi and Madison Property Fund Managers Holdings Limited. He is responsible for all aspects of the asset and property management of the business which includes the general administration of the property portfolio. David has more than 30 years’ experience in the property industry.

Mike Ruttel Mr. Mike Ruttell is an Executive Director - Development, Director of Redefine Properties Ltd. Mike is a Quantity Surveyor by profession with over 36 years of technical and commercial experience in the construction and property development sectors in South Africa and internationally. He is responsible for all aspects of Redefine’s development activities.

Harish Mehta Mr. Harish Kantilal Mehta, BSc, MBA is an Non-Executive Director of Redefine Properties Ltd. He was formerly the Managing Director of the Universal Print Group Proprietary Limited. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Times Media Group Limited and The Waste Group Limited. Non-Executive Director of the Spar Group Limited, the KZN Provincial Board of FNB and Cibapac Proprietary Limited. Harish is the Executive Chairman of Clearwater Capital, a strategic BEE shareholder in Redefine.

Marius Barkhuysen Mr. Marius Barkhuysen is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Marius has over 30 years’ experience in the retail trading environment and an in-depth understanding of retail property. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Fountainhead Property Trust and a director and member of the executive committee of Pepkor Holdings Proprietary Limited.

Nomalizo Langa-Royds Ms. Nomalizo Beryl (Ntombi) Langa-Royds is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ntombi has more than 25 years’ experience in human resources. She was previously a Non-Executive Director of the Pretoria Portland Cement Company Limited and the owner of Nthake Consulting, a human resources consultancy business. Independent Non-Executive Director of Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited, Mpact Limited and African Bank Investments Limited. Ntombi is also a trustee of the Murray & Roberts Trust and the Mpact Share Incentive Scheme.

Phumzile Langeni Ms. Phumzile Langeni is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Phumzile is a stockbroker by training and was previously the economic adviser to the Minister of Minerals and Energy. She is Executive Chairman of Afropulse Group Proprietary Limited and Non-executive chairman of Astrapak Limited and the Mineworkers Investment Company Proprietary Limited. Non-executive director of Imperial Holdings Limited, Massmart Holdings Limited, Primedia Proprietary Limited, Transaction Capital Proprietary Limited, Metrofile Holdings Limited and other unlisted companies. Phumzile is also a trustee of the KZN Growth Fund.

Bernie Nackan Mr. Bernard Nackan BA (Econ), SEP (Stanford) is an Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Redefine Properties Ltd. Bernie was financial editor of the Rand Daily Mail and an executive director of Sage Group from 1974 until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Collective Investment Schemes Advisory Committee for 10 years. He is Non-Executive Director of Redefine International PLC and the Rezco Asset Management Group.