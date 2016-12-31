Name Description

Charles Holliday Mr. Charles O. (Chad) Holliday, Jr., has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Royal Dutch Shell PLC. since May 19, 2015. He previously served as a Non-executive Director since September 2010. He was Chief Executive Officer of DuPont from 1998 to 2009, and Chairman from 1999 to 2009. He joined DuPont in 1970 after receiving a B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee and held various manufacturing and business assignments, including a six-year, Tokyo-based posting as President of DuPont Asia/Pacific. He has previously served as Chairman of the Bank of America Corporation, The Business Council, Catalyst, the National Academy of Engineering, the Society of Chemical Industry – American Section, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and as a Director of Deere & Company. He is a founding member of the International Business Council. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Succession Committee at the Company.

Ben van Beurden Mr. Ben van Beurden has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC. since January 1, 2014. He joined Shell in 1983, after graduating with a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. His career in Shell spans both Upstream and Downstream activities. He has held a number of operational and commercial roles, including some 10 years in the LNG business, and a variety of positions in Downstream. In January 2005, he became Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence, based in Houston, USA. In this role he was responsible for standards in operational excellence and high-performance initiatives in refining and chemicals manufacturing. In December 2006, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Chemicals, based in London, UK. During his tenure in the role, he was appointed to the boards of a number of industry associations including the International Council of Chemicals Associations and the European Chemical Industry Council. From January to September 2013, he was Downstream Director and had regional responsibility for Europe and Turkey. He has been a Member of the Executive Committee since January 2013.

Hans Wijers Mr. Hans Wijers has been Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Senior Independent Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since May 21, 2014. Prior to that, he was Non-Executive Director of the Company from January 1, 2009. He was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of AkzoNobel N.V. from 2003 to 2012, having become a Board member in 2002. From 1999 to 2002, he was Senior Partner at The Boston Consulting Group. He was Minister of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands from 1994 to 1998, and was previously Managing Partner of The Boston Consulting Group. He obtained a PhD in economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam while teaching there. From 2012 to 2016 he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AFC Ajax N.V. and from 2013 to 2016 he was a Non-executive Director of GlaxoSmithKline plc. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V., a member of the Supervisory Board of HAL Holding N.V. and a trustee of various charities. He is Chairman of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee and Member of the Nomination and Succession Committee at the Company.

Jessica Uhl Ms. Jessica Uhl has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 9 March 2017. She holds a BA in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley (1989) and an MBA from INSEAD (1997). She was Executive Vice President Finance for the Integrated Gas business from January 2016 to March 2017. Previously, she was Executive Vice President Finance for Upstream Americas from 2014 to 2015, Vice President Finance for Upstream Americas Unconventionals from 2013 to 2014, Vice President Controller for Upstream and Projects & Technology from 2010 to 2012, Vice President Finance for the global Lubricants business from 2009 to 2010, and Head of External Reporting from 2007 to 2009. She joined Shell in 2004 in finance and business development, supporting the Renewables business. Prior to joining Shell, she worked for Enron in the USA and Panama from 1997 to 2003 and for Citibank in San Francisco, USA from 1990 to 1996.

Ronan Cassidy Mr. Ronan Cassidy has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since January 1, 2016. Previously, he was Executive Vice President Human Resources, Upstream International. He joined Shell in 1988 and has held various human resources positions in the Upstream and Downstream businesses.

Harry Brekelmans Mr. Harry Brekelmans has been Member of the Executive Committee and Projects & Technology Director of Royal Dutch Shell Plc. since October 1, 2014. Previously, he was Executive Vice President for Upstream International Operated based in the Netherlands. He joined Shell in 1990 and has held various management positions in Exploration and Production, Internal Audit, and Group Strategy and Planning. From 2011 to 2013, he was Country Chair – Russia and Executive Vice President for Russia and the Caspian region.

Donny Ching Mr. Donny Ching has been Member of the Executive Committee and Legal Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since February 10, 2014. Previously, he was General Counsel for the Project & Technology business based in the Netherlands. He joined Shell in 1988 based in Australia and then moved to Hong Kong and later to London. In 2008, he was appointed Head of Legal at Shell Singapore, having served as Associate General Counsel for the Gas & Power business in Asia-Pacific.

Linda Szymanski Ms. Linda Mari Szymanski has been appointed as General Counsel Corporate, Company Secretary of the Company with effect from January 1, 2017. Prior to her appointment as General Counsel Corporate on August 1, 2016, she served as General Counsel of the Upstream Americas business and Head of Legal US based in the USA from 2014 to 2016, and was Group Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer based in the Netherlands from 2011 to 2014. She joined Shell in 1995 and has held a variety of legal positions within Shell Oil Company in the USA, including Chemicals Legal Managing Counsel and other senior roles in employment, litigation, and commercial practice.

John Abbott Mr. John Abbott has been Member of the Executive Committee and Downstream Director of Royal Dutch Shell plc. since October 1, 2013. Previously, he was Executive Vice President Manufacturing, responsible for oil refineries and petrochemicals plants worldwide. He joined Shell in 1981, and has held various management positions in refining, chemicals and upstream heavy oil, working in Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, the UK and the USA.

Andrew Brown Mr. Andrew Brown has been Member of the Executive Committee and Upstream Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since January 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Upstream International Director at the Company from April 1, 2012. Previously, he was Executive Vice President for Shell’s activities in Qatar and a member of the Upstream International Leadership Team. He was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2012 for his services to British-Qatari business relations.

Maarten Wetselaar Mr. Maarten Wetselaar has been Member of the Executive Committee and Integrated Gas and New Energies Director of Royal Ducth Shell PLC since June 1, 2016. He was Member of the Executive Committee and Integrated Gas Director at the Company from January 1, 2016 until June 1, 2016. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of Integrated Gas based in Singapore. He joined Shell in 1995 and has held various financial, commercial and general management roles in Downstream, Trading and Upstream.

Guy Elliott Mr. Guy R. Elliott has served as Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC. since September 1, 2010. He was Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited from 2002 to April 2013, and remained Senior Executive Director until he retired at the end of 2013. From 2007 to 2010, he was a Non-executive Director of Cadbury plc, serving as Chairman of its Audit Committee from 2008 to 2009 and as Senior Independent Director from 2008 to 2010, and from July 2013 to 2016 he was a Non-executive Director of SABMiller plc, serving as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director from December 2013 to 2016. He is a member of the UK Takeover Panel and Chairman of the Code Committee of the Panel. He is Member of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee and member of the Nomination and Succession Committee.

Euleen Goh Ms. Euleen Goh has been Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since September 1, 2014. She is a chartered accountant and also has professional qualifications in banking and taxation. She held various senior management positions with Standard Chartered Bank and was Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, from 2001 until 2006. She has also held non-executive appointments on various boards including Aviva plc, MediaCorp Pte Limited, Singapore Airlines Limited, Singapore Exchange Limited, Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad and Standard Chartered Bank Thai pcl. She was previously Non-executive Chairman of the Singapore International Foundation and Chairman of International Enterprise Singapore and the Accounting Standards Council, Singapore. She is Chairman of SATS Limited, a Non-executive Director of CapitaLand Limited, DBS Bank Limited and DBS Group Holdings Limited and a Trustee of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Endowment Fund and the Temasek Trust. She is also a Non-executive Director of Singapore Health Services Pte Limited, a not-for-profit organisation. Moreover, she is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Catherine Hughes Ms. Catherine J. Hughes has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective June 01, 2017. Catherine Hughes is a Canadian and French dual national and has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. She served as Executive Vice President International at Nexen Inc. from January 2012 until her retirement in April 2013, where she was responsible for all oil and gas activities including exploration, production, development and project activities outside of Canada. She originally joined Nexen in 2009 where she served as Vice President, Operational Services, Technology and Human Resources. Prior to joining Nexen Inc. she was Vice President Oil Sands at Husky Oil from 2007 to 2009 and Vice President, Exploration & Production Services from 2005 to 2007. Ms Hughes started her career with Schlumberger in 1986 and held key positions in various countries including Italy, Nigeria, UK, US and France and was President of Schlumberger Canada Limited for five years based in Calgary. She served as a Non-executive Director of Statoil from 2013 to 2015, and currently is a Non-executive Director of Precision Drilling Corp. and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Ms Hughes graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from INSA (Institut National des Sciences Appliquees) Lyon, France. She is a Professional Engineer, as designated by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Gerard Kleisterlee Mr. Gerard J. Kleisterlee has served as Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since November 1, 2010. He was President/Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Management of Koninklijke Philips N.V. from 2001 to 2011. Having joined Philips in 1974, he held several positions before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Philips’ Components division in 1999 and Executive Vice-President of Philips in 2000. From 2010 to 2013, he was a member of the board of Directors of Dell Inc., from 2009 to 2014, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG and, from 2014 to 2016, he was a Nonexecutive Director of IBEX Global Solutions plc. He is Chairman of Vodafone Group plc and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holding N.V. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Roberto Setubal Mr. Roberto Egydio Setubal has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective October 1, 2017. Roberto Setubal is a Brazilian national and is Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In April 2017, he will retire as Chief Executive Officer and act as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Following a brief period with Citibank in New York, he joined Itaú in 1984 where he held a variety of senior roles in individual banking, consumer credit operations and retail banking before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 1994. Following the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008, he was appointed to his current position of President & Chief Executive Officer of Itaú Unibanco S.A. Currently, he is President of the Advisory Council of the Brazilian Federation of Bank Associations, a member of the board of the International Monetary Conference (IMC), a member of the board of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), a member of the International Advisory Committee of the New York Stock Exchange, a member of the Economic and Social Development Council of the Presidency of Brazil and a member of the International Business Committee of the World Economic Forum. He also serves as President of the Fundação Itaú Social and as a member of the Instituto Itaú Cultural. Previously, he has served as a Non-executive Director of Petrobras S.A, as President of the IMC and as Vice-Chairman of the IIF. Mr Setubal graduated with a degree in Production Engineering from the University of São Paulo, Brazil and a Master’s degree in Science Engineering from Stanford University in the United States.

Nigel Sheinwald Sir Nigel Sheinwald has been Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC since July 1, 2012. He was a senior British diplomat who served as British Ambassador to the USA from 2007 to 2012, before retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Prior to this, he served as Foreign Policy and Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister and Head of the Cabinet Office Defence and Overseas Secretariat. He served as British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the European Union in Brussels from 2000 to 2003. He joined the Diplomatic Service in 1976 and served in Brussels, Washington, Moscow and in a wide range of policy roles in London. He is a Non-executive Director of Invesco Limited and Raytheon UK, a Senior Adviser to the Universal Music Group and a Visiting Professor and Council Member of King’s College, London. He is Member of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee at the Company.

Linda Stuntz Ms. Linda Gillespie Stuntz has served as Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell Plc., since June 1, 2011. She is a founding partner of the law firm of Stuntz, Davis & Staffier, P.C., based in Washington, DC. Her law practice includes energy and environmental regulation, as well as matters relating to government support of technology development and transfer. She was a member of the US Secretary of Energy Advisory Board from 2015 to January 2017, she chaired the Electricity Advisory Committee to the US Department of Energy from 2008 to 2009, and was a member of the board of Directors of Schlumberger Limited from 1993 to 2010 and Raytheon Company from 2004 to 2015. From 1989 to 1993, she held senior policy positions at the US Department of Energy, including Deputy Secretary. She played a principal role in the development and enactment of the Energy Policy Act of 1992. From 1981 to 1987, she was an Associate Minority Counsel and Minority Counsel to the Energy and Commerce Committee of the US House of Representatives. She is a Director of Edison International. She is Member of the Audit Committee and member of the Nomination and Succession Committee at the Company.