Steve Morgan Mr. Steve P. Morgan, OBE, CBE serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Redrow Plc. He is primarily responsible for the effective working of the Board, taking a leading role in determining the Board’s composition and structure and ensuring that effective communications are maintained with shareholders. Steve Morgan founded Redrow in 1974 and led the business from a small civil engineering contractor to become one of the UK’s leading home builders. He floated the Company in 1994 and eventually stepped down as Chairman in November 2000, returning to the helm in March 2009. Steve is also Chairman of The Bridgemere Group of Companies, Carden Leisure and Trinity Aviation. He set up The Morgan Foundation in 2000, which is one of the largest charitable trusts in the north of England. Steve is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building and holds five Honorary Degrees. He was awarded an OBE in 1992 for services to the construction industry and a CBE in 2016 for philanthropy.

John Tutte Mr. John F. Tutte serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Redrow Plc. He is responsible for the operational management of the Group, the implementing of strategic plans and reporting on these to the Board. John Tutte joined the Board of Redrow in July 2002. In September 2009 he was promoted to Group Managing Director and in July 2014 became Group Chief Executive. John qualified in civil engineering and has amassed more than 35 years’ experience within the industry, having previously held the position as Chief Executive of Wilson Connolly plc. John was appointed to the board of the Home Builders Federation in February 2015.

Barbara Richmond Ms. Barbara M. Richmond serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Redrow Plc. She is responsible for the financial management of the Group in its broadest sense. She joined the Board of Redrow in January 2010, bringing with her a proven track record, with over 20 years’ experience as Group Finance Director at a number of UK listed companies including Inchcape plc, Croda International PLC and Whessoe plc. She has a strong background in both manufacturing and retail as well as having completed a number of major acquisitions and disposals throughout her career. Barbara was appointed a Non- Executive Director of Lonza Group Ltd with effect from 16 April 2014. Barbara is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a graduate of the University of Manchester.

Graham Cope Mr. Graham A. Cope serves as Company Secretary of Redrow Plc. He is responsible for governance structures and mechanisms, corporate conduct within the Company’s regulatory environment and circulars to shareholders and is the primary source of advice on the conduct of the business. Graham is Company Secretary to the Main Board and Secretary to all Committees. He joined Redrow as Head of Legal in November 2002 and was appointed Company Secretary two months later. He has over 20 years’ experience in the housebuilding sector, either working in-house or for clients in private practice. Graham qualified as a Solicitor in 1989 and is a member of the Law Society.

Andrew Hewson Mr. Andrew Nicholas Hewson serves as Non-Executive Director of Redrow PLC. He joined the Redrow Board in December 2012. His business career to date has been spent mainly in the property industry, from commercial to residential. Nick is currently a Non-Executive Director of Croma Security Solutions Group Plc. Nick is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has a degree in Law from Cambridge University.

Michael Lyons Sir Michael Thomas Lyons is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Redrow Board in January 2015. He recently chaired the Lyons Housing Commission to produce a road map for increasing house building in this country. He is also Chairman of the English Cities Fund, which undertakes large scale urban regeneration schemes in a number of places and is Chairman of SQW Group and a strategic adviser to CBRE. Prior to this, following a long and distinguished career in local government, Sir Michael completed a four year term as Chairman of the BBC and has held a range of non-executive positions across the three sectors.

Vanda Murray Ms. Vanda Murray is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 August 2017. Ms. Vanda has extensive Non-Executive Director experience. She is currently Chairman of Fenner plc and holds Non-Executive roles with Bunzl plc, Manchester Airports Group and Just Childcare Ltd. She is also Pro-Chancellor at Manchester Metropolitan University and a Board member of The Manchester Growth Company. In her Executive career, Vanda was the CEO of Blick plc prior to its acquisition by The Stanley Works in 2004 and the UK Managing Director of Ultraframe plc, overseeing a turnaround before its sale to Latium Group Holdings in 2006. She has also previously held non-executive directorships at Carillion plc, Exova plc and Microgen plc.