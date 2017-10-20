Name Description

Blaine Hobson Mr. Blaine Hobson serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Hobson is a seasoned operator, manager and investor with more than 30 years of experience successfully starting, building and running companies. He has been a partner with Whitecap Venture Partners, a diversified early stage venture capital fund investing in high growth companies, since November 2003. Prior to that, Mr. Hobson was the CEO of several WhiteCap Venture Partners investee companies, including Photonami Corp. and Avo Photonics Inc. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led a number of entrepreneurial ventures and teams in the automobile, manufacturing, medical supply, telecom and investment industries. Mr. Hobson originally joined Whitecap Venture Partners in 1995 as an Executive Vice President leading the Technology Practice, holding the role of “Entrepreneur in Residence”. He holds a degree from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Jason Smith Mr. Jason S. Smith serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Real Matters, Inc. Mr. Smith is a highly-regarded technology entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience building and leading companies in North America. He is the founder, President and CEO of Real Matters. Prior to forming Real Matters, Mr. Smith was a founder, director and executive of Basis100, which he built from a handful of employees into one of the largest publicly-traded technology providers within the mortgage banking industry worldwide. Basis100 was sold in 2004. A leader in the community, Mr. Smith is a director of several corporations and organizations, and is Chairman of the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

Bill Herman Mr. Bill Herman serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Herman has more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, and a proven track record of leadership in a public company environment. Mr. Herman joined Real Matters as Chief Accounting Officer in September 2016. Prior to joining Real Matters, Mr. Herman was Executive Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer at Progressive Waste Solutions, a multi-billion dollar North American full-service waste management company, where he held various progressively senior management positions from 2002 to 2016. Prior to Progressive Waste, Mr. Herman held various positions with Deloitte & Touche LLP. Mr. Herman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has an M.B.A. from York University’s Schulich School of Business. He also holds a Diploma in Accounting and a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) Degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Ryan Smith Mr. Ryan Smith serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Real Matters, Inc. Mr. Smith has more than 18 years of experience in mortgage technologies and a wealth of experience in driving high-growth, cross-company engineering initiatives and collaboration strategies that deliver mission critical business solutions. He joined Real Matters in 2006. Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has demonstrated experience in building solutions for the Canadian and U.S. mortgage industries and has gained extensive knowledge and involvement in real estate collateral assessment and mortgage processing. Mr. Smith has held various executive positions at multiple organizations within the industry. As Vice President at Basis100, Mr. Smith led business units responsible for point-of-sale applications designed for mortgage brokers as well as managed the development and implementation of an automated underwriting system for lending institutions. Mr. Smith also led the market requirements and delivery of a U.S. collateral assessment solution, which brought the leading automated valuation model (“AVM”) and appraisal companies onto a single transaction platform.

Loren Cooke Mr. Loren Cooke serves as Executive Vice President, President of Solidifi of the Company. Mr. Cooke has 20 years of industry-related experience in promoting and deploying business solutions to the financial services market with an extensive focus on real estate valuation services, mortgage and loan origination technologies and data management. He joined Real Matters in 2008. Prior to joining Real Matters, Mr. Cooke held several senior management positions at Filogix Limited Partnership (a division of Davis & Henderson) and Equifax Inc. in the areas of sales and marketing, operations, client delivery and professional services.

Kim Montgomery Ms. Kim Montgomery serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. Ms. Montgomery leads the team responsible for extending Real Matters’ core network operations management capabilities across new product verticals and aligning acquisitions. She joined the Company in 2008 and has been instrumental in building Solidifi’s U.S. operations. With more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry, Ms. Montgomery has a proven track record of identifying and implementing new business practices and delivering high growth. Her diverse background includes leadership positions in sales, operations and compliance, and managing large teams across multiple geographies. Prior to joining Real Matters, Ms. Montgomery held a number of progressively senior roles at HSBC Financial Corp., including leading the virtual mortgage lending channel in Canada.

Jeff Patterson Mr. Jeff Patterson serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Patterson has held leadership and senior management positions with reporting issuers and private companies in Canada and the U.S. Prior to joining Real Matters in 2013, Mr. Patterson served as the CFO and Secretary of xRM Global Inc. (formerly, EM Technology Corporation). Mr. Patterson was also CFO and Secretary of GHJ Capital Inc. and served as its CEO until October 2009. His mandates have included developing and executing strategies, building strong management teams, acquisitions, divestitures, formal restructurings, designing and implementing new business models in mature industries and raising capital. Mr. Patterson holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto and a BA (Mathematics) from the University of Western Ontario.

Craig Rowsell Mr. Craig Rowsell serves as Executive Vice President - Operations and Program Management of the Company. Mr. Rowsell has more than 20 years of experience in helping build and deliver technology solutions for the mortgage industry. Prior to joining Real Matters in 2014, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Marketing of FNF Canada Company. Mr. Rowsell also held senior management positions at Nationwide Appraisal Services and Teranet Inc. His industry experience includes various leadership roles in the mortgage processing and collateral management industry. During his career, Mr. Rowsell has been responsible for helping to build and deploy a national AVM, third party risk management solutions, a mortgage collections platform and appraisal management solutions. He has been instrumental in delivering solutions to large institutional clients, forming strategic partnerships, driving operational excellence, leading corporate strategy, expanding core businesses into international markets and building new products and services.

Gregory Twinney Mr. Gregory Twinney serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. Greg has a 20 year track record of growing and operating successful high-growth technology companies. He joined the Real Matters team in 2014. Throughout his career, Greg has focused on applying an operational, financial and business framework to high-potential ideas so they can successfully grow and scale into high-growth, profitable businesses. Greg is the former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Kobo Inc. Under his leadership, Kobo quickly became the second largest ebook company in the world. Prior to joining Kobo, Greg was Chief Financial Officer of Opalis Software, a software venture which was sold to Microsoft in 2009, and prior to that, he was Corporate Controller of Cyberplex. Greg is a CPA and received a fellowship award in 2013 (FCPA, FCGA) for his outstanding work and contribution. He holds Business Administration Diploma from Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, and a Bachelor of Accounting Science Degree from the University of Calgary.

Kevin Walton Mr. Kevin Walton serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of Real Matters, Inc. Mr. Walton’s industry experience spans over 16 years, including six years with a global property information services company where he was responsible for developing strategic partnerships, corporate strategy and acquisitions across North America and Europe. Mr. Walton joined Real Matters in 2007. Prior to joining Real Matters, he was active in the development of one of the first data-based, guaranteed valuation solutions in North America. Mr. Walton started his career in venture capital and merchant banking. Mr. Walton is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Robert Courteau Mr. Robert G. Courteau serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Courteau is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience in leading new business initiatives and achieving growth objectives with some of the world’s foremost companies. Mr. Courteau is the CEO of Altus Group Ltd., the leading provider of independent advisory services, software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. Most recently, he was President of SAP North America, a global market leader in enterprise application software, with other previous roles including COO of its Global Customer Operations. Prior to joining SAP, Mr. Courteau served as an Executive Vice President for EDS Corporation. Mr. Courteau has been an active board member of numerous North American not-for-profit organizations and has served on the boards of several publicly traded organizations. Mr. Courteau graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and also holds an Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from Concordia University.

Garry Foster Mr. Garry M. Foster serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Foster served as President and CEO of the Baycrest Foundation, a charitable foundation that provides the financial resources necessary to support excellence in care, research and education related to aging, from 2013 to February 2017. He is the former Vice-Chair of Deloitte in Canada, a member of the Board of Trustees of SmartREIT, Chair of the Board of Cogniciti Inc., Chair of the Presto subcommittee of Metrolinx, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, and a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Foster has worked with some of Canada's largest and most prestigious companies, advising them on governance, mergers, acquisition and a wide range of financial activities. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, and an Institute of Corporate Directors designation certification from the Rotman School of Business. Mr. Foster is the Audit Committee Chair for Real Matters.

William Holland Mr. William T. Holland serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Holland is Executive Chairman of CI Financial Corp., Canada’s third-largest investment fund management company. He joined CI Financial Corp. in 1989 and held several progressively senior positions before being appointed CEO in 1999. He became Chairman in September 2010. Mr. Holland is also a director of the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. Mr. Holland is on the Board of NEXJ Systems Inc., a public company which provides enterprise client relationship management solutions for the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries. He is also on the board of directors of Infor Acquisition Corp., a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation.

Frank McMahon Mr. Frank V. McMahon serves as Director of the Company. Mr. McMahon has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. McMahon was Executive Chairman of DataQuick Information Systems, Inc. from 2011 until 2014 when the business was sold to CoreLogic Inc. Previously, he was Vice Chairman and CFO of First American Corporation, and CEO of the Information Solutions Group, LLC (renamed CoreLogic in 2010). Prior to 2006, he spent 20 years as an investment banker with Lehman Brothers Inc. and Merrill Lynch & Co., where he worked on more than 200 capital raising transactions and 70 strategic transactions. Mr. McMahon previously served on the boards of Decision Insight Information Group and First Advantage Corporation. Mr. McMahon holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Villanova University.