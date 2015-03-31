Name Description

J. Ramachandran Professor J. Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Redington (India) Limited. He is a qualified Chartered and Cost Accountant, and a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Professor Ramachandran is a Professor of Strategy at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. His research focuses on the growth and governance challenges of companies and his work has been published in the Harvard Business Review, Strategic Management Journal, Global Strategy Journal, Journal of Product Innovation Management, Advances in International Management, Best Paper Proceedings of the Academy of Management USA, IIMB Management Review, Vikalpa and Economic and Political Weekly. Professor Ramachandran is the first Bain Fellow in India and the recipient of the 2012 IMD FDC Award from the Academy of Management USA; the Tata Steel- IIMB award for best case on corporate social responsibility; best case awards from the European Foundation for Management Development [EFMD], Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia [AMDISA], The Central and East European Management Development Association [CEEMAN], and Association of Indian Management Schools [AIMS] as well as best teacher awards at IIM Bangalore.

M. Muthukumarasamy Mr. M. Muthukumarasamy is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Redington (India) Limited. He joined Redington India Ltd on August 18, 2005, as Manager-Accounts. Prior to joining the Company, he was working with HCL Infosystems Limited for 18 years in their secretarial, corporate compliance and accounting functions, of which for 3 years he acted as the Assistant Company Secretary.

Raj Shankar Mr. Raj Shankar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a postgraduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), Pilani. He has 30+ years of professional experience working within and outside India in diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals (Novartis India Limited) and textiles (Grasim Industries Limited). He joined Redington Gulf FZE in April 2001 as its Whole-time Director. He is responsible for Redington’s International operations in Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Singapore and South Asia. He is Director of Easyaccess Financial Services Limited.

M. Raghunandan Mr. M. Raghunandan is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and has a masters’ degree in business management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has been with Redington since January, 1998, originally acting as a country support manager and currently a Whole time Director. Mr. Raghunandan has professional experience of 35 years and has been associated with organisations like ITC Limited and HCL Infosystems Limited and was involved in areas such as manufacturing, technology transfer and projects. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Raghunandan was the President of Indian Food Fermentations Limited.

Tai - Yang Lin Mr. Tai - Yang Lin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lin, an Accounting graduate from the National Chengchi University, Taipei, Taiwan, has an work experience of 11 years. He joined M/s .Synnex Technology International Corporation as Accounting Manager in 2000 and serves as its Director of Finance Planning and Management. Mr. Lin is a Director on the Board of several public and private limited companies including Bestcom Infotech Corporation, Synnex (Thailand) Public Company Ltd., Syntech Asia Ltd and Pt Synnex Metrodata Indonesia.

Shu-Chyuan Tu Mr. Shu-Chyuan Tu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tu Shu-Chyuan, is an engineering graduate from the National Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, and has a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from San Jose State University, USA. He has 25 years of working experience in global IT industry. He joined Synnex in 1994 and held a series of management positions. He is the GM of business development of Synnex.

Keith Bradley Mr. Keith W. F. Bradley is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since April 01, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant from the United Kingdom with Masters of Accounting from the Queen's University of Belfast. He served as the Senior Executive Vice President and President of Ingram Micro North America and played a vital role in developing strategies for the region. Mr. Bradley was responsible for overall performance of Ingram Micro's US and Canadian operations. Under his leadership Ingram Micro North America had introduced several new divisions and services. Mr. Bradley started his career with M/s PricewaterhouseCoopers, UK and moved to M/s Walt Disney Consumer Products before joining Ingram Micro. Mr. Bradley is now an operating partner at Clearlake Capital and is currently serving as CEO of Tolt Solutions Inc., a solution provider to the retail industry.

V. Hariharan Mr. V. S. Hariharan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a graduate of IIT - Madras with an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore with specialisation in marketing. He has over 20 years of sales, marketing, operations and general management experience working within and outside India in the Information Technology Industry. Starting his career with Wipro in India, he relocated to Singapore and was associated with Hewlett-Packard (HP) for more than 15 years. In HP, Mr. Hariharan held a number of positions and was promoted as Vice President leading various new areas such as consumer business, sales and field operations in Asia Pacific, Graphic Solutions Business APJ and Mono Laser World Wide. He is the Co-founder and CEO of Third Wave Power Pte Ltd - A Global business based on Solar Portable Solutions based out of Singapore.