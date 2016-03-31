Name Description

Satish Reddy Mr. Satish K. Reddy is Chairman of the Board of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined the Company in 1993 as Executive Director and since then has held positions of increasing responsibility as Managing Director in 1997 and Vice-Chairman & Managing Director in 2013. Mr. Reddy led the Company’s transition from a uni-focused manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to a company that moved up the value chain with a diverse product portfolio of Finished Dosage Formulations. He oversaw the expansion and the establishment of a strong footprint for Dr. Reddy’s fi nished dosage products in Russia, CIS countries and other emerging markets. Keeping true to the legacy of the founder of the Company, Dr. K Anji Reddy, Mr. K Satish Reddy drives the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Mr. Reddy holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad and a Masters in Medicinal Chemistry from Purdue University, USA. .

G. Prasad Mr. G. V. Prasad is Co-Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited since May 2014. He leads the core team at Dr. Reddy’s that has contributed signifi cantly to its transformation from a mid-sized domestic operation into a global pharmaceutical major. He is the architect of Dr. Reddy’s successful Global Generics and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) strategies, as well as the Company’s foray into Biosimilars and Differentiated Formulations. Mr. Prasad is engaged in strengthening the Company’s research and development capabilities, supporting progressive people practices and building a holistic culture of operational excellence. He was declared India’s Best CEO in the Large Company category by Business Today in 2014, and India Business Leader of the Year by CNBC Asia in 2015. Mr. Prasad holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA and a Masters in Industrial Administration from Purdue University, USA.

Saumen Chakraborty Mr. Saumen Chakraborty is an President, Chief Financial Officer, Global Head - HR and IT & BPE of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd since 2012. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective January 2, 2013. In this role, he is responsible for Company's Information Technology, Business Process Excellence, Corporate Communications and Supply Chain Effectiveness functions. Prior to this role, he was head of the Global Generics Operations along with Integrated Product Development across the organization. Mr. Chakraborty joined the Company in 2001 as Global Chief of Human Resources. He later took over as Chief Financial Officer in 2006 and then became Company's President — Corporate and Global Generics Operations in early 2009. He has 26 years of experience in strategic and operational aspects of management. Prior to joining the Company, he held various line manager, human resources and other positions, including Senior Manager (Finance and Accounts) in Eicher, and Vice President (Operations) in Tecumseh. A member of various industry forums, including the Confederation of Indian Industry and the National HRD Network, he graduated with honors as the valedictorian of his class from Visva-Bharati University in Physics, and went on to pursue management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sripada Chandrasekhar Dr. Sripada Chandrasekhar, Ph.D., is President, Global Head - Human Resources of the Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., since August 2013. Dr Chandrasekhar heads the global HR function with responsibility for all our businesses and markets across the world. Dr. Chandra has the mandate to lead a wide range of HR initiatives in leadership development & coaching , talent development, employee engagement and organization design to integrate, grow and transform the organization globally in order to enable the enterprise meet its business objectives.Prior to joining us, Dr. Chandra worked with IBM, India as Vice President & Head of Human Resources for the India/South Asia region. At IBM, he was a key member of the India Leadership Team and a Director on the Board of IBM India. Dr. Chandra has done his MBA at the Leeds Business School, United Kingdom and has a Ph.D in Organizational Behavior from Andhra University.

Abhijit Mukherjee Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee is Chief Operating Officer of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., May 2014. Before joining the Company, he worked with Atul Limited for 10 years, where he held numerous positions of increasing responsibility. In his last assignment there he was President, Bulk Chemicals and Intermediates Business, and Managing Director, Atul Products Limited. He started his career as a management trainee in Hindustan Lever Limited (“HLL”) and worked at that company for 13 years, including three years in a Unilever company. He was primarily involved in technical assignments in the aroma chemicals business in HLL and Unilever and also in detergents and sulphonation plants of HLL. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India.

Amit Biswas Dr. Amit Biswas is Executive Vice President and Head - Integrated Product Development of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd July 2011. Amit is a Ph.D and Masters in Polymer Science from Case Western Reserve University, Ohio, USA; and a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Raghav Chari Dr. Raghav Chari is Executive Vice President and Head - Proprietary Products of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He was SENIOR VICE-PRESIDENT- PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS of the company. He heads Proprietary Products segment and is responsible for developing a viable portfolio of products across Company's New Chemical Entities and Differentiated Formulations businesses. Dr. Chari joined the Company in 2006 as Vice President- Corporate Development for Company's New Chemical Entities and Specialty business and has helped shape Company's Proprietary Products business strategy while developing alliance platforms. He started his career with McKinsey and Company, where he spent several years as an Associate, Engagement Manager and finally Associate Principal in McKinsey’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products practice. After McKinsey, he took leadership roles in strategy and business development with several smaller biotech companies. Prior to joining the Company, he was the head of the Corporate Strategy function at NPS Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Chari is a graduate in Mathematics and Physics from the California Institute of Technology and holds a Ph.D in Theoretical Physics from Princeton University.

Samiran Das Mr. Samiran Das is Executive Vice President and Head - Global Manufacturing Operations of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Samiran holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

M. Ramana Mr. M. V. Ramana is Executive Vice President and Head-Branded Markets - India & Emerging Markets of the Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He was Senior Vice President, Head - Emerging Markets, Global Generics of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Ramana has an MBA degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Cartikeya Reddy Dr. Cartikeya Reddy is Executive Vice President and Head-Biologics of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He focuses on the development of biosimilar molecules for the Indian and global markets. Prior to joining in 2004, Mr. Reddy worked with Genentech Inc., where he was a Group Leader in the area of Cell Culture Process Development. Before that, he was with the Biotechnology Division of Bayer Corporation, where he led teams in the areas of Bioprocess Development and pilot scale manufacturing. Mr. Reddy holds a Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and was a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America. He also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, India.

Alok Sonig Mr. Alok Sonig is Executive Vice President and Head - North America Generics of the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined us in June 2012 after 15 years with Bristol Myers Squibb, mostly based in Princeton. During his nearly 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alok held several positions of increasing responsibilities in U.S. Pharmaceutical Group, Country assignments and Global Marketing. Alok served as the Managing Director of BMS India, based in Mumbai, from 2007-2010. He was Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Excellence, Strategy and Business Model Innovation during 2011-2012. During this assignment, he was instrumental in the development and deployment of Commercial Excellence capabilities worldwide. Prior to joining BMS, Alok was based in Washington D.C. and spent several years as a management consultant working in various industries on strategy and innovation assignments, including health care, technology and consumer marketing. He holds a Bachelor’s of Engineering from Punjab Engineering College in India and an M.B.A. from American University, Washington, D.C.

KVS. Ram Rao Dr. KVS. Ram Rao, Ph.D., is Senior Vice President and Business Head - PSAI Commercial Organisation of the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He is also leading the Operations transformation effort across all the manufacturing units in our CTO organization. Dr. Ram Rao joined Dr. Reddy’s as a Manager in the Technical Services Division (TSD) in 2000 and has contributed significantly in roles like Head of New Product Development - API and Head - Global Oncology in his thirteen year tenure. Prior to joining us, Dr. Ram Rao had successful stints with Jubilant Life Sciences where he headed the Technical Services Division and Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Limited (GHCL) where he was the Head of R&D. He holds a Ph.D. and a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore along with a Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University. He also holds a Diploma in Project Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

Bharat Doshi Mr. Bharat Narotam Doshi is Additional Independent Director of the company. He joined our Board in May 2016. He is a former Executive Director and Group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. He was also the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited since April 2008 and he stepped down from this position on his nomination as Director on the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India in March 2016. He is the Chairman of Mahindra Intertrade Limited and a Director on the Board of Mahindra Holdings Limited. He is also an Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Excellence Enablers, an organisation committed to promoting corporate governance in India. Mr. Doshi is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a Master’s degree in Law from Bombay University. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (PMD) and Fellow of the Salzburg Seminar on ‘Asian Economies: Regional and Global Relationships’.

Hans Hasler Mr. Hans Peter Hasler is Additional Independent Director of the company. He is the Principal of HPH Management GmbH, Küssnacht, Switzerland, the Chairman of HBM Healthcare Investments AG in Zug since June 2009 and Founder of Vicarius Pharma Limited AG, in Switzerland. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Medical Imaging Analysis Center (MIAC) of the University Hospital, Basel, a non-profi t organisation, since December 2012 and a Director on the Board of Patheon Inc., USA and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals, Austria. Mr. Hasler holds a Federal Swiss CommercialDiploma from Canton of Bern, Switzerland(Kaufmann) and Diploma in Business Management from Swiss Institute of Business, Zurich. Mr. Hasler is an experienced Pharma and Biotech Executive and has an international track record and in-depth operational, commercial and general management expertise. He also acts as top-level advisor to the life-science industry. In his career, he has managed the growth of leading players in the pharmaceutical industry and successfully launched several blockbuster drugs.

Ravi Bhoothalingam Mr. Ravi Bhoothalingam is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined our Board in 2000. He has served as the President of the Oberoi Group of Hotels and was responsible for the Group’s worldwide operations. He has also served as Head of Personnel at British American Tobacco (BAT) Plc, Managing Director of VST Industries Ltd. and as a Director of ITC Ltd. He is also a Director of Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd. Mr. Bhoothalingam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from St. Stephens College, Delhi and Master’s degree in Experimental Psychology from Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge University.

Bruce Carter Dr. Bruce L. A. Carter, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined our Board in 2008, prior to which he was the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Offi cer of ZymoGenetics Inc., USA. He has also served as the Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Scientifi c Offi cer for Novo Nordisk A/S. Dr. Carter held various positions of increasing responsibility at G.D. Searle & Co., Ltd. from 1982 to 1986 and was a Lecturer at Trinity College, University of Dublin, from 1975 to 1982. Dr. Carter is also on the Board of Xencor Inc., Enanta Pharmaceutical Inc. and TB Alliance, all in the US and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., in India. Dr. Carter received a B.Sc. with Honors in Botany from the University of Nottingham, England and a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Queen Elizabeth College, University of London.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined our Board in 2000. He is the Founder and Chairman of CERG Advisory Private Ltd., a consulting and advisory fi rm. He taught and researched Economics for 18 years at reputed institutions like the Oxford University, Harvard University, Tufts University and the Delhi School of Economics. Later, he became the Editor of Business India. He is also a Director on the Boards of Crompton Greaves Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Cairn India Ltd., DSP Black Rock Investment Managers Private Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd. and Infosys BPO Ltd. Dr. Goswami did his Masters in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and his D.Phil. (Ph.D.) from Oxford University.

Sridar Iyengar Mr. Sridar A. Iyengar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. He joined our Board in 2011. He is an independent mentor investor in early stage start-ups and companies. Earlier he was a senior partner with KPMG in the US and UK and also served as the Chairman & CEO of KPMG’s operations in India. Mr. Iyengar also holds Directorship in Rediff.com India Ltd., Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd., CL Educate Ltd., ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Ltd., Cleartrip Private Ltd., CL Media Private Limited in India; AverQ Inc., Rediff Holdings Inc. in the US; Cleartrip Inc. in Cayman Islands; Holiday Club Resorts OY in Finland and our whollyowned subsidiary, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories S.A., in Switzerland. He holds a B.Com. (Hons.) degree from the University of Calcutta and is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Kalpana Morparia Ms. Kalpana Morparia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd June 2007. She is the Chief Executive Offi cer of J P Morgan, South and Southeast Asia. Ms. Morparia is a member of J P Morgan’s Asia Pacifi c Management Committee. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan India, Ms. Morparia served as Vice Chair on the Boards of ICICI Group Companies and was the Joint Managing Director of ICICI Group from 2001 to 2007. She has been recognised by several international and national media for her role as one of the leading women professionals. She serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Philip Morris International Inc., USA, Hindustan Unilever Limited and as a Non-Executive Director on J P Morgan Asset Management India Private Limited and J P Morgan Services India Private Limited. She is also a Member of the Governing Board of Bharti Foundation. She is a graduate in Science and Law from Bombay University.