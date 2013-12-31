Name Description

Jose Folgado Blanco Mr. Jose Folgado Blanco serves as Chairman of the Board of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since July 28, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since May 22, 2008, acting as Independent Director until March 8, 2012. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He has acted as Professor of Public Finance and Tax Systems at Universidad Autonoma de Madrid. Since June 2007, he has served as Mayor of Tres Cantos (Madrid). Previously, he acted as Manager of the Economics Department of CEOE and Member of its Economic and Social Board representing business organizations, as well as Secretary of State for Energy, Industrial Development and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the Ministry of Economy. From May 1996 to 2004, he served as State Secretary for Budget and Expenditure at the Ministry of Economy and Finance. In addition, he was Secretary of State for Economy, Energy and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the Ministry of Economics. He holds a degree in Economics and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics, both from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Juan Francisco Lasala Bernard Mr. Juan Francisco Lasala Bernard serves as Chief Executive Officer of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since July 28, 2015. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of the company. He began his professional career in KPMG's audit division and continued his professional development as deputy manager in the Finance Department of Burger King and later as Director of Finance and also of Planning and Control of Midas Espana and Grupo Avanzit. In May 2001, he joined the Company as Director of Planning and Control, a position from which he has participated in important milestones achieved by the Company such as the acquisition of transmission assets during 2002, 2005 and 2010 or the growth and sale of the telecommunications subsidiary of Red Electrica Corporacion SA, Albura. As of 2005, he additionally took responsibility for managing the telecommunications sales area of the Company and in 2008 also undertook the management of the international subsidiary, Red Electrica Internacional. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Science from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Rafael Garcia de Diego Barber Mr. Rafael Garcia de Diego Barber serves as Non-Member Secretary of Board of Directors of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Red Electrica de Espana Finance BV. In the past, he acted as Legal Advisor to the Loss Department of Zurich SA and Legal Advisor and Secretary of the Boards of Directors of Inmobiliario Pradisa Group, as well as Legal and Tax Avisor of Ageco, Financial and Tax Management Company of Banco Internacional de Comercio SA. Additionally, he acted as Legal Advisor in the Law Department of Sociedad Espanola de Carbon Exterior SA (CARBOEX), Legal Advisor in the Law Department and Head of the Law Department of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters degree in Business Taxation from Instituto de Empresa.

Alberto Carbajo Josa Mr. Alberto Carbajo Josa serves as Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since March 31, 2017. In the past, he served as General Manager of OFICO, General Manager of Mines and Industries at the Ministry of Energy and Industry, Member of Comision del Sistema Electrico Nacional and Director of International Regulation of Union Fenosa SA. He has served as Professor of Economics and Energy Resources at Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros de Minas de Madrid. He holds a degree in Mining Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Fernando Fernandez Mendez de Andes Mr. Fernando Fernandez Mendez de Andes serves as Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A., since April 19, 2012. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Moreover, he acts as Independent Director of Bankia SA.

Jose Angel Partearroyo Martin Mr. Jose Angel Partearroyo Martin serves as Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A., since December 22, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since February 25, 2014. Moreover, he acts as Director of Division for Communication Investments of Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales.

Maria de los Angeles Amador Millan Ms. Maria de los Angeles Amador Millan serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since May 26, 2005. Moreover, she has been Board Member of Fundacion Arte y Derecho, as well as Board Member of ICO Foundation. In the past, she acted as General Technical Secretary at the Ministry of Public Works and Urban Development, Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs and Member of Congress representing Segovia. She has also acted as Spokeswoman for Health Matters in Parliament for Grupo Parlamentario Socialista, Congress Member representing Madrid and Vice Chairman of the Congress' Constitutional Commission. She holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Luis Feito Higueruela Mr. Jose Luis Feito Higueruela serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since February 13, 2015. Currently, he also serves as Chairman of IEE (Institute of Economic Studies) (Since 2009), Chairman of the Economic and Financial Policy Commission of the CEOE, and Member of its Executive Committee and Board of Trustees (Since 2001). He has also served as Independent Board Director of Bankia, S.A. and Member of its Audit and Compliance Committee (Since 2012) and Member of the Editorial Board of the newspaper ‘Expansion’ (Since 2001).

Socorro Fernandez Larrea Ms. Socorro Fernandez Larrea serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. Currently, she serves as Executive Director of the consultancy firm JustNow, S.L., an entity providing advice in the infrastructure construction sector, for both commercial and financial transactions. She has served as Member of the Board of Directors of AMPER, S.A. as Proprietary Director, representing the company Emilanteos, S.L. Member of the Board of Directors of the engineering firm SEG, S.A., a company devoted to performing engineering works in the areas of civil works and construction.

Maria Jose Garcia Beato Ms. Maria Jose Garcia Beato serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since November 29, 2012. Currently, she also serves as Vice Secretary of the Board of Directors of Banco Sabadell, S.A., General Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of Banco Sabadell S.A. and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sabadell United Bank (Miami).

Antonio Gomez Ciria Mr. Antonio Gomez Ciria serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. since 2014. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee since December 23, 2014. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Advisory Board of Experts in Accounting and Financial Information (Consejo Consultivo de Expertos en Contabilidad e Informacion Financiera) (ECIF) of the General Board of the Professional Economists Association.

Carmen Gomez de Barreda Tous de Monsalve Ms. Carmen Gomez de Barreda Tous de Monsalve serves as Independent Director of Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. She also served as Head of the Cogeneration Department and Business Management of Enagas. Head of the International, Petrochemical and Marketing Departments of Repsol. She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Business Science from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Navarra.