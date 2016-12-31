Name Description

W. Reay Mackay Mr. W. Reay Mackay serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of the Trustees of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust, since May 05, 2015. Prior to becoming a Corporate Director, Mr. Mackay was Vice Chairman and Group Head for Wealth Management at The Royal Bank of Canada. This position included Brokerage and Asset Management businesses in Canada, RBC Dain Rauscher Brokerage businesses in the United States, Global Private Banking and Royal Trust. Prior to that, Mr. Mackay was President and Chief Operating Officer at RBC Dominion Securities.

Rael Diamond Mr. Rael L. Diamond serves as President, Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust, effective March 30, 2015. Mr. Diamond is responsible for all operational aspects of CREIT including leasing, property operations, acquisitions, dispositions and development. Mr. Diamond is a CPA, CA and was formerly a Senior Vice President, Finance with Brookfield Asset Management. He served as Chief Financial Officer for several of Brookfield’s subsidiary companies, including Rouse Properties, Brookfield Office Properties Canada and Howard Hughes Corporation.

Stephen Johnson Mr. Stephen E. (Steve) Johnson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Johnson has spent approximately 40 years in the real estate industry and has been with CREIT since September 1996. He has extensive experience in real estate operations (including property management and leasing), property development, real estate valuation, and corporate finance. As CEO of CREIT, Mr. Johnson has overall responsibility for the development and execution of CREIT’s business model and strategy and the leadership responsibility for CREIT’s success.

Mario Barrafato Mr. Mario Barrafato serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. On March 30, 2015, Mr. Barrafato is a CPA, CA and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of several public real estate entities including Dream Office REIT. Mr. Barrafato has more than 20 years of senior management experience in areas of financial reporting, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets.

Trent Holfeld Mr. Trent H. Holfeld serves as Senior Vice President - Retail Properties of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Holfeld has an extensive leasing and development background, having been in the real estate industry for 20 years. He previously worked for Canadian Tire Corporation, most recently responsible for the national leasing and development program. Mr. Holfeld has direct responsibility for CREIT’s asset, property management and leasing program for CREIT’s retail portfolio and is actively involved in retail development and acquisition initiatives nationally.

Ana Radic Ms. Ana Radic serves as Senior Vice President - Office Properties of the Company. Ms. Radic is responsible for the overall performance and asset management of CREIT’s office portfolio. Ms. Radic has over 20 years of commercial real estate experience in the areas of leasing, operations, investments and brokerage. Ms. Radic previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Dream Office REIT.

John Brough Mr. John A. Brough, CPA, CA , is an Independent Trustee of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Brough is currently a Corporate Director for a number of public companies. He serves as a member of various Board Committees including Audit (as Chairman), Governance, Compensation and Investment Committees. Previously, Mr. Brough was the President of Wittington Properties Limited (Canada), a company which develops condominiums and manages office assets in the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. Brough was also the President of Torwest Inc. (United States), a company which is responsible for the real estate business assets of the Weston family in the USA. In this capacity, Mr. Brough developed two master planned amenitized residential real estate communities in Florida.

Anthony Fell Mr. Anthony S. Fell, O.C., serves as an Independent Trustee of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Fell is a former Chairman of RBC Capital Markets, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and a former Deputy Chairman of The Royal Bank of Canada. Mr. Fell was with RBC Capital Markets and predecessor companies for 48 years, including 18 years as Chief Executive Officer and a further eight years as Chairman until his retirement in 2007. In these roles, Mr. Fell was responsible for the overall leadership and corporate governance of the firms. Mr. Fell is a past Chairman of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada and a past Governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Over the course of the past 15 years, Mr. Fell has been a director of BCE Inc, CAE Inc. and Loblaw Companies, and sat on the Audit Committee of these companies for a number of years.

Karen Kinsley Ms. Karen Kinsley is Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Kinsley is currently a corporate Director. She is a member of various Board Committees including Audit, Risk and Human Resources Committees. 2003 to 2013: Ms. Kinsley was the President and CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”). Ms. Kinsley is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and has received the Certified Director designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

R. Michael Latimer Mr. R. Michael Latimer is Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Latimer is the President and Chief Executive Officer of OMERS, a pension plan providing defined pension benefits to local government employees, retirees and beneficiaries in Ontario. As CEO, Mr. Latimer is responsible for the overall leadership and performance of OMERS. 2010 to 2014: Mr. Latimer was the Chief Investment Officer of OMERS where he oversaw the strategic, operational and financial leadership of the investment activities at OMERS. Prior to joining OMERS, Mr. Latimer was responsible for Oxford Properties Group, a wholly owned real estate entity of OMERS. Under his leadership in these roles, Mr. Latimer has built and acquired a portfolio of high-quality assets, both across Canada and globally. Mr. Latimer is the former President and CEO of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.