Name Description

Anthony Habgood Mr. Anthony J. (Tony) Habgood has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of RELX N.V. since June 2009. He has been also Non-Executive Chairman of Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier Group plc. He has also been Chairman of Court of the Bank of England, Preqin Holding Limited and Norwich Research Partners LLP. He previously was Chairman of the Board of Whitbread plc, Bunzl plc and of Molnlycke Health Care Limited and served as Chief Executive of Bunzl plc, Chief Executive of Tootal Group plc and a Director of The Boston Consulting Group. Formerly, he was also Non-Executive Director of Geest plc, Marks and Spencer plc, National Westminster Bank plc, Powergen plc, SVG Capital plc and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals Trust. Mr. Habgood holds Master of Arts degree on Economics from Cambridge University and Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a visiting Fellow at Oxford University. He is Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He has been Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since January 2010, and is Chairman of the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committees of the Company.

Erik Engstrom Mr. Erik Engstrom serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of RELX N.V. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since November 2009. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Elsevier (from 2004). He has been Director of Reed Elsevier Group plc and Reed Elsevier PLC. He has also served as Non-executive Director of Smith & Nephew plc. Prior to joining Reed Elsevier, Mr. Engstrom was Partner at General Atlantic Partners. Before that, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Random House Inc and, before its merger with Random House, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bantam Doubleday Dell, North America. He began his career as a consultant with McKinsey. He also served as a Non-Executive Director of Eniro AB and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA. Mr. Engstrom holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Stockholm School of Economics, Master of Science degree from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and gained a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School (Harvard University) as a Fulbright Scholar.

Nick Luff Mr. Nick L. Luff has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of RELX N.V. since September 1, 2014. He has served as Non-Executive Director of Lloyds Banking Group plc. Prior to joining Reed Elsevier was Group Finance Director of Centrica plc from 2007. Before that he was Chief Financial Officer at the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company (P&O) and its affiliated companies, having previously held a number of senior finance roles at P&O. He began his career as an accountant with KPMG. Formerly, he was also a Non-Executive Director of QinetiQ Group plc. Prior to this he was at P&O, the FTSE 100 logistics and shipping group, as well as its affiliated companies, including P&O Princess Cruises and Royal P&O Nedlloyd. While at P&O, he worked for 15 years in a variety of senior finance roles, including CFO of the parent company for seven years. He holds a degree in Mathematics from the University of Oxford and is a qualified UK Chartered Accountant.

Kumsal Bayazit Ms. Kumsal Bayazit has been Chairwoman, RELX Technology Forum and President, Exhibitions Europe at RELX N.V. since 2016. She served as Chief Strategy Officer of RELX N.V. from 2012. She joined the Company in 2004. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Business Development for LexisNexis Legal and Professional. Prior to that, she worked with Bain & Company in New York, Los Angeles, Johannesburg and Sydney. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a Graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Chet Burchett Mr. Chet Burchett has served as Chief Executive Officer Exhibitions of RELX N.V. since 2015. He joined the Company in 2004. Previously he was President of the Americas for Reed Exhibitions. Prior to that was President and Chief Executive Officer, USA, for Burson-Marsteller. He holds a degree from Baylor University.

Mark Kelsey Mr. Mark Kelsey has been Chief Executive Officer Risk Solutions and Business Analytics of RELX N.V. since 2012. He has been Chief Executive Officer Business Information in the Company since 2010. He joined the Company in 1989. He has a number of senior positions across Reed Elsevier over the past 30 years. He studied at Liverpool University and received his MBA from Bradford University.

Ron Mobed Mr. Ron Mobed has been Chief Executive Officer Scientific, Technical and Medical of RELX N.V. since 2012. He joined the Company in 2011. Previously, he was President of Cengage Learning’s Academic & Professional Group and Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer with information services company, IHS. He holds a degree from Trinity College, Cambridge and a master’s degree from Imperial College, London.

Mike Walsh Mr. Mike Walsh has been Chief Executive Officer Legal of RELX N.V. since 2011. He joined the Company in 2003. Previously, he was CEO of LexisNexis US Legal Markets and Director of Strategic Business Development Home Depot. Prior to that, he was a practicing attorney at Weil, Gotshal and Manges in Washington D.C. and served as a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and is a graduate of Yale University.

Henry Udow Mr. Henry Adam (Hank) Udow has been Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of RELX N.V. since 2011. Previously, he was Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Cadbury plc having spent 23 years working with the company. Prior to that, he worked at Shearman & Sterling in New York and London. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester.

Wolfhart Hauser Dr. Wolfhart G. Hauser has been Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of RELX N.V. since April 20, 2016. He has been Director of Reed Elsevier Group plc and Reed Elsevier PLC. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Intertek Group plc. He was previously Chairman of Dragenopharm GmbH & Co AG from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer of TUEV Suddeutschland between 1998 and 2002, and Chief Executive Officer of TUEV Product Service GmbH for 10 years. He served as a Non-Executive Director of Logica Plc and Intertek Group plc before his current position at the company. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Nominations Committee of the Company. He has been Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since April 2013.

Ian Fraser Mr. Ian Fraser has been Human Resources Director of RELX N.V. since 2005. Previously, he was Global HR Director at BHP Billiton (1998 to 2005). He holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from London’s City University and an MA from Edinburgh University. He is also a Chartered Psychologist.

Youngsuk Chi Mr. Youngsuk (YS) Chi has been Director of Corporate Affairs and Chairman Elsevier within RELX N.V. since 2011. He joined the Company in 2005. Previously, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Random House, founding Chairman of Random House Asia and Chief Operating Officer for Ingram Book Group. He holds a MBA from Columbia University and is a Graduate of Princeton University.

Andrew Matuch Mr. Andrew Matuch has been Chief Strategy Officer of RELX N.V. since 2016. He joined the Company in 2012. Previously he was Executive Vice President Global Strategy and Business Development for LexisNexis Legal and Professional. Prior to that he was a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Williams College.

Adrian Hennah Mr. Adrian Nevil Hennah has been Non-Executive Director of RELX N.V. since April 20, 2011. He has been Director of Reed Elsevier Group plc and Reed Elsevier PLC. In addition, he has also acted as Chief Financial Officer of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Non-Executive Director of Indivior PLC. He was Chief Financial Officer of Smith & Nephew plc from 2006 to 2012. Before that, he was Chief Financial Officer of Invensys plc, having previously held various senior finance and management positions with GlaxoSmithKline for 18 years. He has served as Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since April 20, 2011.

Robert MacLeod Mr. Robert J. MacLeod has been Non-Executive Director of RELX N.V. since April 20, 2016. He has been Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey Plc., having joined as group finance director in 2009. Since 2007 he has served as a non-executive director at Aggreko plc, the FTSE 250 provider of rental power generators, equipment and systems. Prior to joining Johnson Matthey, Mr. MacLeod spent five years as group finance director at WS Atkins plc, the multinational engineering consultancy group, having joined as group financial controller in 2003. After starting his career with KPMG, from 1993-2002 he held a variety of senior finance and M&A roles with Enterprise Oil plc in the UK and US. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee at the Company.

Carol Mills Ms. Carol G. Mills has been Non-Executive Director of RELX N.V. since April 20, 2016. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of Xactly Corporation, and an independent Director of Ingram Micro and WhiteHat Security. Formerly she was Member of the Boards of Adobe Systems, Alaska Communications, Tekelec Corporation and Blue Coat Systems. From 2004 to 2006, was Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Infrastructure Products Group at Juniper Networks. From 1998 to 2002 was Chief Executive Officer of Acta Technology, and before Acta, spent 16 years at Hewlett-Packard in a number of executive roles. She is Member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee at the Company.

Linda Sanford Ms. Linda S. Sanford has been Non-Executive Director of RELX N.V. since December 4, 2012. She has been independent Director of Consolidated Edison, Inc and Pitney Bowes, Inc, and a consultant to The Carlyle Group. She serves on the boards of trustees of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the New York Hall of Science. She was Senior Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, IBM Corporation until 2014, having joined the company in 1975. Formerly she was Non-Executive Director of ITT Corporation, served on the boards of directors of The Business Council of New York State and the Partnership for New York City, and on the boards of trustees of the State University of New York and St John’s University. She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee at the Company.

Ben van der Veer Mr. Ben van der Veer has been Non-Executive Director of RELX N.V. since September 2009. He has been Director of Reed Elsevier Group plc and Reed Elsevier PLC. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Boards of Aegon NV, TomTom NV, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV and Royal Imtech NV. He was Chairman of the Executive Board of KPMG in the Netherlands and a member of the Management Committee of the KPMG International board until his retirement in 2008, having joined KPMG in 1976. Formerly, he was also a member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Nederland NV. He has served as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since August 2010, as Member of the Nominations Committee of the Company since January 2011, and as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since September 2009.