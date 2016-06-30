Name Description

Johann Rupert Mr. Johann P. Rupert is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Remgro Ltd. Mr Rupert is the Chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and the Chairman of Reinet Investments Manager SA, the management company of Reinet Investments S.C.A. He studied economics and company law at the Stellenbosch University and has had an extensive career in international business, banking and finance. After working for Chase Manhattan Bank and Lazard Frères in New York he founded Rand Merchant Bank Limited in 1979. In 1985 he joined the Rembrandt Group. He holds honorary doctorates in Law, Economics and Commerce, is the Chancellor of the Stellenbosch University and Chairman of the Peace Parks Foundation.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jannie Jonathan Durand, BAcc (Hons), MPhil (Oxon), CA(SA) serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Remgro Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company and resigned as Chief Investment Officer with effect from 7 May 2012. He is Chief Executive Officer of VenFin Limited and currently a director of a number of companies including Discovery Limited, Distell Group Limited, FirstRand Limited, Grindrod Limited, Mediclinic International Limited, RCL Foods Limited, RMI Holdings Limited and Unilever South Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

E. de la Hertzog Dr. E. de la H. Hertzog serves as Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board of Remgro Ltd. He is Non-executive Chairman of Mediclinic International plc. He obtained a Master of Medicine degree, a Fellowship of the Faculty of Anaesthesiologists and a PhD (honoris causa). He is a past Chairman of the Council of Stellenbosch University and has served as non-executive Deputy Chairman of Remgro since June 2005.

Josua Malherbe Mr. Josua Malherbe is Non-Executive Co-Deputy Chairman of the Board of Remgro Ltd. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and Reinet Investments Manager SA. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant and worked with a predecessor firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining Rand Merchant Bank Limited in 1985. He joined the Rembrandt Group in 1990 and was appointed as non-executive Co-Deputy Chairman of Remgro in November 2014.

Neville Williams Mr. Neville J. Williams serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was the financial director of the previously unlisted VenFin Limited and is a director on the boards of various companies within the Remgro group. He is Business Partners Limited, eMedia Investments Proprietary Limited, Total South Africa Proprietary Limited and Western Province Rugby Proprietary Limited.

W. Buhrmann Mr. W. E. Buhrmann, BComm, CTA, CA(SA) serves as Director - Investments, Executive Director of Remgro Ltd. He is a Chairman of Invenfin Proprietary Limited and a director of Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Managers Proprietary Limited.

Sonja De Bruyn Sebotsa Ms. Sonja E.N. De Bruyn Sebotsa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sonja is Co-founder of Identity Capital Partners Proprietary Limited in 2008. She has 13 years’ experience as a director of companies having served on the boards of FirstRand Limited, Anglo American Platinum Limited, Mr Price Group Limited and Dimension Data (South Africa) Proprietary Limited. She is currently a non-executive Director of RMB Holdings Limited, RMI Holdings Limited and Discovery Limited. She was previously a Trustee of the National Empowerment Fund and a member of the Presidential Working Group on BEE. Sonja has contributed to the debate on women’s empowerment, BEE, transformation, privatisations and the economy through publications, articles and interviews. .

Gerrit Ferreira Mr. Gerrit Thomas Ferreira serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Remgro Ltd., since 8 December 2010. He is Currently the Chairman of RMB Holdings Limited and RMI Holdings Limited. He has been involved in the financial services sector since graduating with commerce degrees from the Stellenbosch University. Previous chairmanships include AIG (SA) Proprietary Limited, FirstRand Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Limited and the Merchant Bankers Association of South Africa. Previous directorships include Anglo American Corporation Limited, FirstRand Limited, First National Bank Limited, GlenRand MIB Limited, the Industrial Development Corporation, Lenco Limited, Malbak Limited and Momentum Life Limited. He is a member of the Investment Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Paul Harris Mr. Paul Kenneth Harris is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Remgro Ltd. He is Non-executive Director of FirstRand Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited and RMB Holdings Limited. Mr Harris is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the Investment Committee. He graduated from Stellenbosch University with an MComm in Economics and Finance. He co-founded Rand Consolidated investments, which merged with Rand Merchant Bank Limited in 1985. He was a founding board member of FirstRand after the merger of the financial services interests of Anglo American Corporation of South Africa and RMB Holdings Limited and CEO until his retirement in 2009.

Nkateku Mageza Mr. Nkateku Peter Mageza serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Remgro Ltd., since 30 November 2009. Previously, he was the Chief Operations Officer of the Absa Group. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK, as well as a director of a number of companies including Anglo American Platinum Limited, Eqstra Holdings Limited, MTN Group Limited, RCL Foods Limited and Sappi Limited. He has gained extensive experience through holding various executive positions in the audit, financial services and the transport and logistics sectors. He is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Phillip Moleketi Mr. Phillip Jabulani Moleketi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Remgro Ltd., since 4 November 2009. He is a former Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of South Africa and Gauteng Province MEC of Finance and Economic Affairs as well as a director of a number of companies including Brait South Africa, Development Bank of South Africa, Harith Fund Managers, MMI Holdings Limited and Vodacom Group Limited. He holds postgraduate economics and management qualifications from the University of London and Harvard Business School and has extensive international exposure, extensive strategic leadership skills and in-depth corporate governance experience in both the public and private sectors. He is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Murphy Morobe Mr. Murphy M. Morobe serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Remgro Ltd., since June 18, 2007. In 2013, after finishing a seven-year stint as CEO of Kagiso Media Limited, Mr Morobe assumed the role of Chairman and National Director of the Programme to Improve Learner Outcomes (PILO). PILO is currently a lead service provider to the National Education Collaboration Trust. A committed social and development activist, Mr Morobe has since his release from Robben Island in 1982, continued to involve himself – apart from previous roles in the public service, Chairman of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (1994-2004) and private sector – with various social causes, mainly relating to youth development, environment and conservation. He also serves on the boards of directors of WWF-SA, and until 2015 on the boards of the Steve Biko Foundation, City Year South Africa and as Chairman of Food and Trees for Africa. Mr Morobe was in 2014 also appointed to the Board of Directors of RMB Holdings Limited.