Name Description

Carlos Ghosn Mr. Carlos Ghosn is Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer of RENAULT S.A. since 2014. He was Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee and the Management Committee and Interim Chief Operating Officer since August 29, 2013. He has been Member of the Company's Nominating and Governance Committee as well. From 1996 to 1999, he was Executive Vice President of Renault SA. Then, he rejoined the Company as Director in April 2002, the function he held until May 2005 when he became Chief Executive Officer, Member of Group Executive Committee and Management Committee and Director of the Company. Subsequently, on May 6, 2009, he was appointed to the functions of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee and the Management Committee of the Company. He joined Renault SA in 1996 as Executive Vice President. In 1999, he moved to Motor Nissan and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in June 1999 and then became the company's President and Chief Executive Officer in 2001. Prior to this, he worked in Michelin from 1978 and as Plant Manager in Le Puy (France), before being appointed Head of Research and Development for industrial tires in Ladoux (France). He became Chief Operating Officer of Michelin's South American activities, then Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michelin North America in 1990. He has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Chairman of the Management Board of Renault-Nissan b.v. and Director of AvtoVAZ. He graduated from Ecole des Mines and Ecole Polytechnique de Paris.

Clotilde Delbos Ms. Clotilde Delbos is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of RCI Banque, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of RENAULT S.A. since June 1, 2016. She was Chief Executive Officer of RCI Banque, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee since April 25, 2016. She has previously been Senior Vice President, Group Controller and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2014. She started her career in California, then at Price Waterhouse in Paris before joining the Pechiney Group in 1992. She held various positions in France and in Brussels in Internal Audit, Treasury and Mergers & Acquisitions to then become Division Financial Director (Bauxite Alumina and International Trade). After Pechiney acquisition by Alcan, she became in 2005 VP & Business Finance Director of the Engineered Products Division and up until it was sold in 2011 to Apollo Global Management (Private Equity Fund) and to the Fonds Strategique d’Investissement. In this new company, Constellium, her last two positions were Deputy CFO and Chief Risk Officer. She joined the Renault Group in 2012 as Group Controller. She graduated from Ecole de management de Lyon.

Denis Le Vot Mr. Denis Le Vot is Senior Vice President, Chairman of Eurasia Region, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2016. He served as Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing for Europe G9 and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2015. He joined Renault in 1990 in Sales & Marketing within the International Operations Department. In 1994, he joined the After Sales Division and becomes Senior Manager After-Sales Product Development. Appointed successively Senior Manager After-Sales of Avtoframos in Russia, General Manager, Global After-Sales Marketing & Strategy and then General Manager, Marketing & Sales Strategy of Renault MAIS in Turkey, he became VP, Marketing & Sales of Eurasia Region in 2007. In 2011, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Renault Russia and in September 2013, he became VP, Sales & Marketing G9.

Marie-Francoise Damesin Ms. Marie-Francoise Damesin has served as Executive Vice President Group and Alliance Human Resources, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee at RENAULT S.A. since April 11, 2011. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Renault SA from November 2, 2010 and was also Senior Vice President - Communications within the Company from November 2, 2005 to Novemberr 2, 2010. She graduated from ESSEC Business School and holds a postgraduate degree from Universite Paris Dauphine. She began her career in 1979 as an in-house consultant at the CIWLT (Compagnie des Wagons Lits et du Tourisme). She joined Renault in March 1984 where she occupied several positions in the organization and human resources departments, before moving to Nissan Europe in 2001 as Vice President of Human Resources and General Affairs. She was a Member of Nissan Europe Management Committee.

Bruno Ancelin Mr. Bruno Ancelin has served as Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since October 1, 2014. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Managing Director for Russia, Chairman of Eurasia Region, Member of the Management Committee of the Company from November 1, 2011. He was Senior Vice President, Managing Director for Russia and Chairman of the Eurasia Region as of October 1, 2010. Between May 2009 and November 1, 2011, he also served as Alliance Director of Global Sourcing for Renault Nissan BV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris, and he is Chief Engineer of the Corps des Mines. He joined Renault SA in 1982, in the research department. In 1987, he joined the manufacturing department at the Mans plant, first as Manager in the transmission department, then as the Manufacturing Process Manager. In 1992, he became Industrial Strategy Manager at the manufacturing technologies department and head of the department of the plan, at the engineering department in 1994. In 1996, he joined the Flins plant where he became Deputy Director in charge of manufacturing. In 1999, he became Supply Chain Director, and in April 2006, Program Director for Megane, Scenic and Koleos.

Thierry Bollore Mr. Thierry Bollore has been Executive Vice President and Chief Competitive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since September 10, 2013. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice-President for Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of the Company from October 15, 2012. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universite Paris Dauphine. He started his career in 1990 at Michelin, as shop manager in a heavy truck tire factory. In 1993, he became Chief of process and quality central Group for worldwide heavy truck factories, prior to taking the head of method group for heavy truck business units in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. In 1997, he moved to Japan, as Industrial Assistant of Michelin Passenger car factory, and to Thailand in 1998, as production manager in truck factory, before being named Managing Director of Truck and Aircraft Businesses. He was appointed Vice-President in charge of industry for Michelin Aircraft Business worldwide in 2002. Mr. Bollore joined Faurecia in 2005 to become Vice President Asia of Exhaust Systems Product Group, based in China, and then Vice-President worldwide in charge of Marketing, R&D, Programs, Strategy, Business Development. In 2010, he moved to Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, as Vice-President in charge of Europe and South Africa prior to becoming Vice-President worldwide, responsible for Industry, Quality and Purchasing.

Jose-Vincente de los Mozos Mr. Jose-Vincente de los Mozos has been Executive Vice President Group Manufacturing & Logistics, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of RENAULT S.A. since 2015. He served as Executive Vice President for Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of Renault SA since September 10, 2013. Until September 10, 2013, he served as Vice President in charge of Manufacturing Assembly Plants, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Spain and Member of the Management Committee of the Company. He joined Renault SA in 1978 as an apprentice, before becoming part of the engineering team at the body assembly plant in Valladolid. In 1993, he relocated to France where he occupied a number of positions of responsibility with Renault SA's Engineering division. He returned to Spain as head of the press shop at the Valladolid body assembly plant before becoming head of the press shop and body assembly department at the Palencia plant. In 2003, he joined Nissan Motor Iberica in Barcelona, as Deputy Managing Director, before becoming Managing Director of Nissan Motor Iberica in 2005. One year later, he became Vice President in charge of Nissan industrial operations in Spain. In September 2008, he joined FICOSA (automotive supplier), as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Automotive department, a position he held until October 2009. He then returned to Renault SA. He holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (Universidad de Madrid).

Gaspar Gascon-Abellan Mr. Gaspar Gascon-Abellan is Executive Vice President of Engineering, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee at RENAULT S.A. since June 3, 2014. He acted as Director of Powertrain Engineering at Renault SA as of November 1, 2012. He is a graduate of the Aeronautic Engineering School at the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid. He joined Renault in Spain in 1990 at the powertrain engineering department where he held a number of positions in the design office in process engineering, in particular as head of industrial development for engines at the Valladolid plant. In 2005 he joined the powertrain engineering department at head office as project director for the 1.5 dCi diesel powerplant. He was appointed director of all diesel engine projects in 2008 and director of powertrain planning, projects and partnerships in 2011.

Thierry Koskas Mr. Thierry Koskas is Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2016. He is graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. After seven years as a civil servant, working in Ministry of Industry and as advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, he joined Renault in 1997 as Manager of the New Distribution project. In 1998, he was named General Manager of Renault London City Branch, and in 2000 as Managing Director of Renault Hungary. In 2002, he returned to Renault headquarters as Vice President of Sales Forecasting and Programming. In 2006, he was appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Asia and Africa Region; and in 2009, he was named Program Director, Electric Vehicles, where he led the development of Renault’s zero emission line. Thierry Koskas has been in charge of operations of Renault in Argentina since late 2012.

Jean-Christophe Kugler Mr. Jean-Christophe Kugler is Executive Vice President, Chairman of Europe Region, Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2016. He served as Senior Vice President, Chairman of Eurasia Region and Member of the Management Committee since October 1, 2014. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Chairman of the Euromed Region at Renault SA since November 1, 2011 and has been Member of the Management Committee at Renault SA since January 4, 2010. From October 1, 2008 until November 1, 2011, he was Senior Vice President in charge of Light Commercial Vehicles. He joined Renault's process engineering R&D center in 1984. In 1989 he became Section Manager, Quality Control Engineering, before moving to the Maubeuge site in 1994 as Head of the Quality Department for the launch of Kangoo. In 1998 he took charge of the Quality Department at the Cordoba plant in Argentina. In 2000 he became Head of Production Vehicles with the Painted Body Engineering Department at Guyancourt, then Head of Body Shop Engineering between 2002 and 2005 and Assistant Director between 2005 and 2006. From 2006 to 2008 he was Director of the Small Commercial Vehicle Program and then Director of the I Range Program. Mr. Kugler holds an Engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Nantes.

Stefan Mueller Mr. Stefan Mueller is Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since 2015. He served as the Executive Vice President, Chairman of Europe Region and Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of Renault SA since September 1, 2012. He is a graduate of Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wuerzburg and holds an MBA from New York University. He started his career in 1986 in Sales & Marketing Division of BMW AG, in Munich. In 1988, he moved to Sales Region Division North America and was appointed Director of Dealer Development in the United-States in 1992. He came back to Germany two years later to take in charge the Fleet Business and Direct Customers. In 1998, he became Executive Director of Direct Sales and Project manager on new distribution strategy. He joined Ford Motor Company in 1999, as Director Brand and Distribution Development for Premier Automotive Group, in London, prior to become President Germany and President Central Europe Region for Volvo Car Germany, in Cologne. In 2003, he joined Volkswagen AG, first as Executive Director German Market for Audi, and then as President of Volkswagen Retail GmbH. He was appointed Executive Director German Market for Volkswagen AG in 2006. In 2008, he moved to ADAC e.V., as Chief Executive Officer.

Mouna Sepehri Ms. Mouna Sepehri has served as Executive Vice President in charge of the Office of the CEO and Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 11, 2011. She oversees the functions that previously reported to the Corporate Secretary General, as well as the Legal and Corporate Services departments. She also coordinates Communication strategy. A law school graduate and member of the Paris Bar Association, Ms. Sepehri began her career as an attorney based first in Paris and then in New York, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and in corporate international law. She joined Renault SA in 1996 as Deputy General Counsel. She was involved with the Renault-Nissan Alliance from its founding in 1999. Ms. Sepehri joined the Office of the CEO in 2007 and was in charge of the management of the Cross-Functional Teams (CFTs). In 2009, Ms. Sepehri was appointed Director of the Alliance CEO Office and Secretary of the Alliance Board. In 2010, she became a member of the steering committee on the Alliance cooperation with Daimler. As a part of that mission, she was responsible for coordinating the implementation of Alliance synergies and for driving new collaborative projects.

Christian Vandenhende Mr. Christian Vandenhende is Executive Vice President Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction, Member of the Group Executive Committee and Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President in charge of Purchasing, Chairman of RNPO and Member of the Management Committee of Renault SA. He began his career in research at the University of Louvain, then in 1985 joined Saint Gobain. In 1989 he went to Valeo as a Product/Process Engineer and then held various positions in purchasing before being named Purchasing Director of the Clutch Division in Amiens in 1996. He joined Renault in 1999 as head of the Supplier Performance Analysis Department and was appointed Cost Price Director in 2003. In addition to this function, in 2005, he was named head of the cross-functional team on competitive local integration and global sourcing. Since March 2008, Mr. Vandenhende has been Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organization Director for Chassis, in the Purchasing Department. Mr. Vandenhende holds an Engineering degree from the Catholic Louvain University.

Jerome Olive Mr. Jerome Olive is Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Engineering and Supply Chain Management, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since 2015. He was Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Logistics Europe, Member of the Management Committee since January 1, 2014. He joined Renault in 1982, and held various positions related to manufacturing at the Sandouville, Fonderie de Bretagne and Douai plants. In 2004, he was appointed General Manager of the Douai plant. In 2010, he joined Dacia in Romania as Managing Director of the Renault group in Romania and Managing Director of Dacia. In 2013, he took on the role of Industrial Director for the Euromed-Africa Region, in addition to his duties as Managing Director.

Thierry Pieton Mr. Thierry Jean Louis Pieton has been Senior Vice President, Group Controller and Member of the Management Committee at RENAULT S.A. effective as of June 1, 2016. He started his career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1995. He joined General Electric (GE) in 1998 and subsequently held various finance positions in the Healthcare division in Buc, France, Milwaukee, USA and in Freiburg, Germany. In 2004, he became Chief Financial Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa for GE Security based out of Brussels. Two years later, he took the role of Global Financial Planning & Analysis Manager with GE Consumer & Industrial based in Louisville, USA. In 2007, Mr. Pieton returned to Europe as the Chief Financial Officer for GE Oil & Gas Global Services based out of Florence, Italy. In 2011, he became Chief Financial Officer for GE Power Conversion based in Paris. Mr. Pieton joined Nissan Europe in Rolle, Switzerland as Senior Vice President, Administration & Finance in May 2014.

Philippe Buros Mr. Philippe Buros has been Senior Vice President, Market area France and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. He graduated from Universite de Nice with a Masters degree in management before joining Renault DIAC where he filled a variety of roles in Sales and Marketing from 1985, until becoming the Regional Manager for Lyon in 1992. In 1999, he was named Managing Director of DIAC Location/Overlease before being appointed Deputy Managing Director of Renault Parc Entreprises in 2001. He then assumed the position of Managing Director of RCI Romania from 2006 until 2009. On June 1, 2010, he became the Sales and Marketing Director of RCI Banque.

Bernard Cambier Mr. Bernard Cambier is Senior Vice President, Chairman of Africa-Middle East-India Region, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since September 2014. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of the Market Area France and Member of the Management Committee of Renault SA from March 1, 2009. He holds a Masters degree in Private Law. He joined Renault SA in 1979 and held a number of different positions at the DIAC. He was named Branch Director in 1990, Regional Director for northern and eastern France in 1992, General Manager of Renault Switzerland SA in 1994 and Head of the multi-brand used car project in 1997. From 1999 to 2001, he was Sales and Marketing Director for the upper range. He became Vice President, Corporate Sales Division in September 2001.

Gianluca De Ficchy Mr. Gianluca De Ficchy serves as Senior Vice President, CEO RCI Banque, Member of the Management Board of RENAULT S.A. since October 2014. He started his career in 1994 at Ernst & Young. He joined the Groupe Renault in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer of RCI Banque Italy. In 2004, he was promoted Director Planning & Financial Control at RCI Banque. In 2007 he joined FGA Capital, a Joint-Venture between Crédit Agricole and Fiat S.p.A as Foreign Markets Director and became Chief Executive Officer and General Manager in 2013. He is a member of the Renault Management Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DIAC S.A.

Arnaud Deboeuf Mr. Arnaud Deboeuf is Alliance Senior Vice President - Renault-Nissan BV and Alliance CEO, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 2015. He joined Renault in 1993 as an engineer in the Process Engineering Department and later worked in the Manufacturing Department. From 2004 to 2007, he was Head of Purchasing Strategy and Cost Control at Renault Samsung Motors in South Korea. Upon his return to France in 2007, he was appointed Deputy Program Director for Renault’s Entry Range. In 2010, he joined the Alliance in charge of the Common Module Family (CMF)-A project. In 2012, he was promoted to Program Director of Renault’s Entry Range.

Philippe Guerin-Boutaud Mr. Philippe Guerin-Boutaud serves as Senior Vice President, Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction deputy head and Manufacturing Quality of Groupe Renault, Member of the Management Board of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2017. He joined Renault SA in 1989 and served in various domains such as vehicle performance evaluation, vehicle design, vehicle packaging and manufacturing engineering. In 2002, he has been appointed Manufacturing Engineering General Manager in Valladolid Plant. In 2006, he was assigned Architecture and Trim & Chassis Engineering Vice President at Renault Technocentre. In 2010, he moved to Korea where he served as Renault Samsung Motors Engineering EVP. In 2012, Philippe Guerin-Boutaud became Global Program Director for Nissan B-Platform (B-Upper segment, C-Hatch, C-Sedan) and for Japanese Kei-car programs and moved to Japan. In 2014, he was appointed Nissan Corporate Vice President in charge of the Global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Business Unit. Responsible for all activities from product & engineering to sales & marketing, he developed strong sales momentum launching new award-winning Pick-Ups Navara and Titan, deepening cooperation with Renault, developing new partnerships and triplicating the contribution to Nissan profit. He earned Engineering degrees from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1987 and additionally obtained a Master of Science in Mechanical Dynamic Systems Modeling.

Ashwani Gupta Mr. Ashwani Gupta serves as Renault-Nissan Alliance Senior Vice President of the Renault-Nissan Light Commercial Vehicule Business Unit, Member of the Management Board of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2017. He started his career in 1992 in engineering and purchasing in the private sector and later moved to management positions with Honda. He joined Renault in 2006 as general manager of purchasing at Renault India in Mumbai. In 2008, he moved to the Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization in France as global supplier account manager for braking systems. He joined Renault Nissan B.V. in 2009 as deputy general manager, global purchasing. In 2011, Gupta was appointed global program director for Datsun programs at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Japan, where he led the product development to launch in India, Russia, Indonesia and South Africa. He has been vice president of Renault’s Light Commercial Vehicle Division since 2014, where he oversees the automaker’s worldwide LCV business. He graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, India, and obtained a diploma from INSEAD Business School in France.

Ali Kassai Mr. Ali Kassai serves as Senior Vice President - Product Planning of Groupe Renault, Member of the Management Board of RENAULT S.A. since February 1, 2015. He began his career at Renault in 1990 as an acoustics research engineer. In 1992 he joined the Transmissions Department as head of the research unit in charge of clutches and gearbox housing. In 2002, he left engineering to move to the Product Planning Department as head of the engines and transmissions range. In October 2008, after a cross-functional assignment in reducing powertrain diversity, Ali Kassai was appointed head of the B program in charge of Clio, Captur and Twingo, and managed the partnership with Daimler over the Edison Project. He studied at INSA-Lyon and holds a doctorate in turbomechanical vibrations.

Nadine Leclair Ms. Nadine Leclair is Senior Vice President, Expert Fellow, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2015. She served as Senior Vice President Engineering Project and Member of the Management Committee of Renault SA since September 1, 2008. She holds an Engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon. She began her career at Sligos as a Research Engineer before joining Renault SA in 1984 as a CAD Engineer. Her first experience in bodywork engineering was on the Safrane project in 1989, then on the Megane 1 project. She was appointed Manager of Body-in-white Engineering in 1999, a position she held until 2005, when she became Technical Manager for the Megane Range. On January 2, 2008, Ms. Leclair became Vice President in charge of Vehicle Engineering at the Company.

Olivier Murguet Mr. Olivier Murguet is Senior Vice President, Chairman of Americas Region and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris. He joined Renault in 1990 at Renault Portuguesa Control Division and held afterwards several management positions in Market Area France. In 1996, he was named Sales Director of Renault do Brasil, and in 2001 he became Sales Director of Market Area France. He was named General Director of Renault Poland in 2004. In 2006 he became General Director of Renault Spain and in 2008, General Director of Renault Mexico. In 2010 he was named Commercial Director of Americas Region. Since 2012, he has been General Director of Renault Group in Brazil and Chief Executive Officer of Renault do Brazil.

Gilles Normand Mr. Gilles Normand has been Senior Vice President - Electric Vehicle, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2017. He was Senior Vice President, Chairman of Asia-Pacific Region and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. from April 1, 2012. He graduated from EDHEC Business School and started his career at Renault, in 1988, at Product Planning department before moving to Sales & Marketing Division. In 1998, he was appointed Vice President, Commercial Coordination, for Renault Mercosur. In 1999, he joined Nissan in Japan to take in charge the Sales & Marketing for Latin America and Caribbean. In 2003, he was appointed President of Nissan Motor Espana prior to becoming Corporate Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Middle East, Africa & Latin America in 2006. In 2009, he was appointed Corporate Vice President, in charge of Africa, Middle East and India for Nissan, Infiniti and LCV Business Units and in charge of Europe for Infiniti and LCV Business Units.

Francois Provost Mr. Francois Provost is Senior Vice President China Operations, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2016. He is graduated from the “Ecole Polytechnique” and “Ecole des Mines de Paris” engineering schools in Paris. He started his career as senior civil servant in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Treasury Department. He then became Member of Staff and Advisor to the French Minister of Defense. He joined Renault in 2002 in the Sales & Marketing Division in France as branch General Manager, then regional Sales Director. In 2005, he took the position of Managing Director of Renault-Nissan Portugal. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head of Renault worldwide Sales & Marketing strategy and planning. He was then appointed Chief Operating Officer of Renault Russia. In September 2011, he became CEO and Representative Director of Renault Samsung Motors.

Ken Ramirez Mr. Ken Ramirez is Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Europe G9, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since April 1, 2016. He has a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and has more than 24 years of experience in the automotive industry in the UK, US, Japan, Mexico and Latin America. He joined the Renault-Nissan alliance in 2002, holding various leadership roles at Nissan, including Managing Director of Nissan Latin America and the Caribbean. In February 2013, he joined Renault as Managing Director of Renault UK, including Renault and Dacia brands in the Europe North Territory.

Veronique Sarlat-Depotte Ms. Veronique Sarlat-Depotte is Renault-Nissan Alliance Global Senior Vice President, Purchasing & Deputy Managing Director of RNPO and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 1, 2015. She joined Renault in 1989 in Purchasing Division. In 1998, she became Purchasing Project Manager for the Espace. In 2003, she was appointed Executive Assistant to the CEO and in 2005 Deputy GM, Purchasing Strategy at Nissan Motors Limited. In 2009, she was appointed GM, RNPO Vehicle Body Parts within Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization (RNPO). In 2010, she was promoted VP, RNPO Body & Electrical. At the start date of Convergence in 2014, she became Alliance Global Director, RNPO Body & Electrical.

Laurens Van Den Acker Mr. Laurens Van Den Acker has served as Senior Vice President Corporate Design and Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since January 2010. He joined the Company on May 15, 2009. He studied at the Delft University of Technology, where he obtained a Master of Engineering at the Faculty of Industrial Design. He began his career in 1990 as a designer at Design System srl in Turin (Italy). In 1993, he moved to Audi as an Exterior Designer in the Ingolstadt Design Center in Germany. He then joined in 1996, SHR Perceptual Management in Newbury Park (USA) as a Senior Designer. In 1998, he was hired by the Ford Motor Cie in the USA and was appointed Chief Designer of the Brand Imaging Group in Irvine, California. In 2003, he was put in charge of the Ford Escape Platform as its Chief Designer in the Dearborn Design Center in Michigan (USA). His next position, in 2005, was Chief Designer of Strategic Design. Since 2006, he has been the General Manager of Mazda Design in Hiroshima in Japan where he has been in charge of Corporate Design.

Michael Van der Sande Mr. Michael Van der Sande is Managing Director of Alpine, Member of the Management Committee of RENAULT S.A. since March 2016. He was Senior Vice President Global Marketing and Member of the Management Committee since October 1, 2013. He joined Nissan Europe in 1991 and held several marketing and dealer development positions. In 1995, he moved to the United Kingdom (UK) to join Rolls-Royce and Bentley Motor Cars as European Marketing Manager. Two years later, he was recruited by Harley-Davidson as Marketing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. During his twelve years at Harley-Davidson, he held several other marketing, sales, strategy and product planning positions with Harley-Davidson in the UK, Italy and the United States. He was then promoted to Vice-President and Managing Director, with responsibility for all operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa. In 2008, Mr. van der Sande joined Tesla Motors as charge of all sales, marketing, service, parts, retail and merchandising operations globally. He obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Nyenrode Business Universiteit.

Frederic Barrat Mr. Frederic Barrat serves as Director of RENAULT S.A. since November 2016.He joined Renault in 1995 as a pilot evaluation and reception at the Guyancourt prototype production center, the first operational sector of the Guyancourt techno centre. In December 1999, he joined the Quality Department. During this period, he will be responsible for managing the quality evaluation of the SCENIC II, the first Renault vehicle evaluated at the start with the new reference system Of the Renault-Nissan Alliance (AVES). Since March 2005, he has been working for the Special Needs Operations (Vehicles Images), where he was initially the coordinator of missions tests and preparations. He is now pilot process and planning for Special Needs.

Pascal Faure Mr. Pascal Faure has been a Director of RENAULT S.A. since February 12, 2013. He is a Member of the Company's International Strategy Committee and Industrial Strategy Committee. He is in charge of competitiveness, industry and services at the Ministry for Industrial Recovery. He holds a number of other positions, including State Representative on the Supervisory Board of Areva and Stae Representative on the Boards of Directors of Fonds Strategique d’Investissement, Ecole Normale Superieure and Institut Mines-Telecom.

Richard Gentil Mr. Richard Gentil has been Employee Representative on the Board of Directors of RENAULT S.A. since November 8, 2012. He is a Member of the Company's Industrial Strategy Committee and International Strategy Committee. Following a professional Baccalaureat in automated mechanized systems, Mr. Gentil joined Renault SA in 1988 at the Cleon Foundry. He started as an electrician before becoming an assembly-line mechanic in molding. From 1990 to 2001 he was a part of the casting modernization group and worked on the purchase, installation and operational launch of molding and shot-blasting machines. Since 1993 he has been a mechanical, hydraulic and gas maintenance methods technician, responsible for the maintenance of gas melting and holding furnaces.

Benoit Ostertag Mr. Benoit Ostertag has been a Representative of Employee Shareholders on the Board of Directors of RENAULT S.A. since May 2011. He also serves as a Member of the Company's Audit, Risk and Ethics Committee and Industrial Strategy Committee. He has worked for Renault SA as a Quality System Pilot within the GMP design and technologies division.

Eric Personne Mr. Eric Personne has been Employee Representative on the Board of Directors of RENAULT S.A. since November 8, 2012. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee and the International Strategy Committee at the Company. After obtaining a Baccalaureate diploma in science and a CAP vocational training certificate in photography, followed by a number of reports on the manufacturing sector, Mr. Personne became a Renault dealer in 1988. He joined Renault Retail Group in 2002, working successively in after-sales development, on the project to redesign Paris showrooms, and in ISO certification and supplier relations. Since 2007 he has been head of business reporting and quality at RRG.

Olivia Qiu Ms. Olivia Ronghong Qiu is Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since April 2016. From 1987, Ms. Olivia Qiu was an Engineer responsible for military radars, then for Research and Development at the China Chengdu Design Institute No. 784. She joined Alcatel in 1997 as a project manager responsible for negotiating three joint-ventures for Alcatel China Cable Sector. In 1998, she was appointed Sales Director of the Alcatel East China Region then, in 2000, Commercial Operations Director. In 2002, she became Marketing and 3G Operations Director for Alcatel Shanghai Bell, and from 2004 to 2005, Asia-Pacific Region Business Development Director for Alcatel. From 2005, she directed commercial activities, marketing, technical solutions and service implementation at Alcatel China. In 2008, she was appointed Regional Director for East Asia, Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell. Ms. Olivia Qiu was Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategic Industries at Alcatel-Lucent until 2013. Her other offices and functions during the past five years are described below. Ms. Olivia Qiu has been a Board Director of Saint-Gobain since June 2011. Principal position held: Chief Innovation Officer, Philips Lighting. She studied Engineering at Nankai University, holds a degree in Electronics from the University of Electronic Sceince and Technology of China and a Ph.D. in Management science from the Ecole Superieure des Affaires (ESA).

Hiroto Saikawa Mr. Hiroto Saikawa has been a Director of RENAULT S.A. since May 2006. He is a Member of the International Strategy Committee of the Company. He graduated from University of Tokyo in 1977 with a degree in economics and joined Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. the same year. In 1999, he moved to Nissan Europe NV, where he was appointed General Manager of Purchasing Strategy Department, then General Manager of Purchasing Strategy Department in 2000 of Nissan Motor Co Ltd. In 2001, he assumed the position of Executive General Manager of the Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization, before being appointed Senior Vice-President of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. in 2003. He became Executive Vice-President of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd in April 2005, and was also appointed as Member of the Board of Directors in June of that year. He was Representative Director and Executive Vice President in June 2011, and has been named as Chief Competitive Officer of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd since April 2013.

Yu Serizawa Ms. Yu Serizawa serves as Director of RENAULT S.A. since December 12, 2016. After a short career at Crédit Lyonnais (Tokyo branch and headquarters in Paris), she founded Forma Corporation in 1992. She participates in the establishment of InfoPlus. She was Japan's advisor to the Word Economic Forum until 2004. Since 2000, she has also been a consultant to the President of Mori Building Company Limited.

Julien Thollot Mr. Julien Thollot serves as Director of RENAULT S.A. since June 15, 2017. He joined the Renault Group in 2001 at the Systems Directorate and more particularly in the electronics sector. Among the achievements he has made, he has introduced and developed new approaches to realize embedded software. After numerous managerial experiments, he was given the responsibilities of project manager within the Alliance, particularly at the heart of the current problems concerning autonomous and connected vehicles. His extra-professional occupation within the Renault Employee Shareholders' Association (AASR) of which he is Chairman and his presence as a member of the Supervisory Board FCPE Action Renault give him a perfect knowledge of Renault's shareholding and legitimacy topics. He will be keen to put his operational skills in the Engineering professions, his practice of technical breakdowns and his knowledge of new technologies at the service of the members of the Board of Directors by allowing his peers to have an informed and informed opinion. He graduated from Institut Superieur de Mecanique de Paris (SUPMECA).

Patrick Thomas Mr. Patrick Thomas is Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since April 30, 2014. He is Member of the International Strategy Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Lancaster group from 1997 to 2000 before being appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the British company William Grant & Sons from 2000 to 2003. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Hermcs International, a position he held from 1989 to 1997. He returned to the Hermcs group on July 15, 2003 as Chief Executive Officer of Hermcs International before being appointed manager on September 15, 2004, until his retirement on January 31, 2014. Moreover, he has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG, Ardian Holding and Massilly Holding, among others. He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris.

Martin Vial Mr. Martin Vial is State Representative on the Board of Directors of RENAULT S.A. since September 2015. He is a graduate of the ESSEC Business School and the Ecole nationale superieure des postes et telecommunication (ENSPTT). He serves as Director of Thales (France), Director of EDF (France).

Yasuhiro Yamauchi Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi serves as Director of RENAULT S.A. since February 2017. He graduated in Social Sciences from the International Christian University, College of Liberal Arts, and joined Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. In 1981 where he held various management positions in the Purchasing department, as well as in RNPO (Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organization). He joined RNPO in April 2008 as Senior Vice President in charge of Purchasing. In April 2014, Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi was appointed Alliance Global Vice President, Senior Vice President, Alliance Purchasing, in charge of the convergence of Management and Human Resources of Renault, Nissan Purchasing, Engineering, Manufacturing & Supply Chain functions. In November 2016, he was appointed Chief Competitive Officer of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. He is responsible for global manufacturing and research and development, as well as purchasing, manufacturing, supply chain management, R & D, Connected Vehicle and Mobility Services for the Alliance. Its role is to ensure that NML maintains its competitiveness in the global market. Mr. Yasuhiro Yamauchi was co-opted by the Board of Directors at its meeting on February 9, 2017.

Catherine Barba Ms. Catherine Barba serves as Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. A graduate of ESCP Europe in 1996, Ms. Catherine Barba joined the OMD media agency (Omnicom group), where she created and developed the OMD Interactive entity dedicated to online advertising until 1999. From 1999 to 2003, she joined the iFrance website of Marc Simoncini as Managing Director to develop turnover in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain. In 2003, she created the Cashshore Shopping Portal, a cashback site that she sold to the Plebicom group in 2010 with 500,000 users and 1200 online sales partners. In 2005, it develops the e-business consultancy Malinea which it sells in 2011 to the founders of vente-privee.com with which it will be associated in the Digital Commerce Factory until 2012. In 2012, it founds and directs CB Group (Catherine Barba Group), to put its experience of entrepreneur and its digital expertise at the service of the signs of the physical distribution and of the major brands that it accompanies in their internal transformation around digital and customers. Since 2015 she has set up her business in New York to bring an international dimension to her business and to offer her clients direct contacts with the most innovative players in the digital revolution. Ms. Catherine Barba is a member of the ETAM lingerie brand and an investor in ten innovative start-ups such as Frenchweb, Leetchi, Recommend, Retency and Reech. She is very involved in the promotion of women, organizing events in Paris (Women's Day in 2013, 2014 and 2015) and in New York (Women in Innovation Forum in 2016 and 2017), which highlight exemplary women who Dare and innovate, to help create a new generation of women entrepreneurs.

Alain Belda Mr. Alain J. P. Belda has been an Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since May 6, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's International Strategy Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He has been Director of IBM, Omega and Banco Indusval. He was also Director of Brown University, Chairman and Director of Alcoa, President and Managing Director of Alcoa, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Conference Board and Member of the Business Council. He graduated from Mackenzie Presbyterian University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

Cherie Blair Ms. Cherie Blair is Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since 2015. She was appointed a Queen’s Counsel in 1995. Through her role as Founder and Chair of Omnia Strategy LLP, Ms. Blair currently advises both governments and international corporations on how to improve and sustain human rights standards. As a supporter of the United Nations Global Compact, she also advises on implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and works with business to develop and strengthen corporate social responsibility practices. She is Chancellor Emeritus and Honorary Fellow of Liverpool John Moores University; Governor Emeritus and Honorary Fellow of the LSE and the Open University (D.Univ.Open 1999); LLD (Hons), University of Liverpool (2003); Hon.D.Lit UMIST (2003); Doctor of Laws (University of Westminster). She is also the founder of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women. She is Vice Chair of the International Council on Women’s Business Leadership, Honorary Chair of the World Justice Project and is patron and President of the Africa Justice Foundation. In 2007, she received the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill medal in recognition of her high ideals and courageous actions. In 2013, she was awarded the CBE in the New Year Honors for her services to women’s issues and to charity in the UK and overseas.

Miriem Chaqroun Ms. Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun serves as Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. She held various positions at the Moroccan Depository and Credit Corporation from 1986 to 1989 before joining Holmarcom Group (its family holding company, among the top 5 industrial and financial groups of the Kingdom) from 1989 onwards. Since then, Director of the Group and CEO (VicePresident and CEO) of the Mineral Waters of Oulmès. Since 2012, she has been elected President of the Moroccan Patronage of the General Confederation of Enterprises of Morocco. She holds an MBA in International Management and Finance from the University of Dallas.

Marie-Annick Darmaillac Ms. Marie-Annick Darmaillac serves as Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. She is Director of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). Ms. Marie-Annick Darmaillac also held the position of Delegate of the Mediator of the French Republic before being appointed Secretary General of the Paris Court of Appeal and Sub-prefect city in Paris until October 2005, date To which she joined the Bolloré Group where she was responsible for the management of the Group's senior executives, ethics and sustainable development issues, as Assistant General Secretary. From October 2015, until her appointment to Vivendi, Marie-Annick Darmaillac was the Director of the internal talent development and development of the Canal + group. Magistrate of formation, she successively held the position of magistrate of Versailles then of head of office in the DGCCRF. She was subsequently director of continuing education at the Ecole Nationale de la Magistrature and technical advisor to the Cabinet des Sceaux.

Dominique de La Garanderie Ms. Dominique de La Garanderie has been an Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since February 25, 2003. She is also Member of the Audit, Risk and Ethics Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company. She is a Lawyer at La Garanderie & Associes. In addition, she has been Chairwoman of Institut Francais d'Experts Juridiques Internationaux (IFEJI).

Thierry Desmarest Mr. Thierry Desmarest has been an Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since April 29, 2008. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee, Chairman of the International Strategy Committee and Member of the Industrial Strategy Committee at the Company. He has been Honorary Chairman of Total S.A. and has held other positions, including Director of Total, Air Liquide, Sanofi, Musee du Louvre, Ecole Polytechnique and Bombardier (Canada). He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total S.A. and Elf Aquitaine. He graduated from Ecole des Mines de Paris (1970) and from Ecole Polytechnique (1966).

Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere Mr. Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has been an Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since October 22, 2002. He is also a Member of the Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fimalac and holds other positions, including Chairman of Agence France Museums, Director of Casino, L’Oreal, Gilbert Coullier Productions (SAS) and Groupe Lucien Barriere (SAS), Chairman of the Management Board of groupe Marc de Lacharriere and Chairman of the Board of Fitch Group.

Philippe Lagayette Mr. Philippe Lagayette has been Lead Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since May 2, 2007. He is Chairman of the Company’s Audit, Risk and Ethics Committee and Member of Nominating and Governance Committee. He has been Chairman of Fondation de France and holds other positions, including Vice Chairman et Senior Advisor of Barclays Capital France, and Member of the Board of Directors of PPR and Fimalac. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Franck Riboud Mr. Franck Riboud has been an Independent Director of RENAULT S.A. since December 19, 2000. He has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Danone and has held other positions, including Director of Association Nationale des Industries Agroalimentaires, Bagley Latinoamerica SA, Rolex SA and International Advisory Board HEC, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Danone Communites, Chairman of the Steering Committee of Fonds Danone pour l'Ecosysteme.