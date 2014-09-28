Name Description

Yvonne Muthien Dr Yvonne G. Muthien is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd. Yvonne currently serves on several boards, including serving as the Chairperson of the Sasol Inzalo Foundation and Chairperson of the Thebe Resource Incubator. She also serves as a director on the board of Thebe Investment Corporation, as well as Bankserv. Yvonne previously served as Chief Executive Group Services and Executive Director on the Board of Sanlam Limited, Vice-President of Public Affairs for Coca-Cola Africa and as Group Executive Corporate Affairs for MTN Group L imited. Yvonne has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology & Psychology and an Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of the Western Cape, a Masters in Political Science from Northwestern University and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Sociology and Politics from Oxford University.

Bruce Henderson Mr. Bruce Alan Scott Henderson is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., He has been with RFG for over 15 years. He began his career with RFG at the Swaziland operations as General Manager. Bruce led the acquisition of Rhodes Fruit Farms and the resultant establishment of Rhodes Food Group and has headed the business since then. Bruce has a Bachelor of Arts Degree with an LLB from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Cape Town.

Christiaan Schoombie Mr. Christiaan Schoombie is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., He has been CFO for the last 14 years. Prior to joining RFG, Tiaan spent nine years at Deemster Foods in various fi nancial management and operational management positions, prior to joining the Rhodes business. Tiaan has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa. Tiaan is a qualifi ed Chartered Accountant (SA).

Chad Smart Mr. Chad Leonard Smart is Non-Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., He is Chairman and Chief Investment Offi cer of the Capitalworks group which he co-founded in 2006. He has over 16 years of private equity investing experience. He serves on the board of a number of portfolio companies of the Capitalworks group. Chad has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and a CFA charter holder. Chad is an appointee of the SA Fund.

Garth Willis Mr. Garth John Henry Willis is Non-Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., He is a Principal of Capitalworks’ private equity funds. He joined Capitalworks in 2007 and has over 16 years of experience in private equity investing and corporate fi nance. He serves on the board of a number of portfolio companies of Capitalworks’ private equity funds. Garth has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting and an Honours Degree in Accounting from the University of the Witwatersrand. He is a qualifi ed Chartered Accountant (SA). Garth is an appointee of the SA Fund.

Mark Bower Mark R. Bower is Independent Non-executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., He formerly served as Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Offi cer of Edcon Limited. He also served as a board member of Edcon Holdings Limited and all its subsidiaries. Mark was previously a director on the board of Edgars Consolidated Stores Limited (a listed entity). Mark has a Bachelor of Commerce degree (cum laude) and a B.Compt Honours degree and is a qualifi ed Chartered Accountant (SA). He qualifi ed as a Chartered Accountant with honours as the nation’s top accounting candidate.

Thabo Leeuw Mr. Thabo Patrick Leeuw is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., Thabo is currently the Chief Executive Offi cer of the Thesele Group. He currently serves on several boards of directors, including Hulamin, where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Prudential Portfolio Managers South Africa, Vodacom Insurance Company Limited and Vodacom Assurance Company Limited. Thabo served as Chief Financial Offi cer of Afric Oil ( Proprietary) Limited from 1995 – 1998 prior to spending seven years at Cazenove initially as an investment research analyst and later as a director in the Corporate Finance division. Thabo has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the University of Zululand, a Bachelor of Accounting Science Honours degree from the University of South Africa and he completed a Management Advancement Programme at the University of the Witwatersrand Business School.

Lehlohonolo Makenete Mr. Lehlohonolo Andrew Makenete is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd., Andrew serves as economic advisor to the African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA) and is responsible for the development of its investment arm. He consults to both private and public sector clients including various government departments. He has served on the boards of the Landbank, New Farmers Development Company and Motorsport South Africa. Andrew was previously a general manager of Agribusiness at ABSA Bank Limited and chief strategist at the Landbank. Andrew has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and a Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Natal.