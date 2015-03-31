Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Taruvai KrishnaMurthy
|77
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
T Karunakaran
|43
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K Prabhu
|32
|2008
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
R. Varadarajan
|60
|2010
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K Madhukar
|56
|2015
|General Manager
|
Poonam Sen
|41
|2015
|General Manager
|
G Ramanujam
|56
|2015
|Deputy General Manager
|
V Raghu
|2012
|Executive Director
|
K Ashok
|2012
|Chief General Manager
|
P. Natarajan
|56
|2012
|Executive Director
|
K. Pandiarajan
|2014
|Assistant General Manager
|
L. Munishwar Ganesan
|2015
|Non-Executive Non Independent Director
|
K. Sridhar
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
V. Nadanasabapathy
|69
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
G. Sundaravadivel
|72
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Taruvai KrishnaMurthy
|Shri. T. S. KrishnaMurthy is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Mysore and bachelor’s in law from the University of Madras. He also holds a master’s degree in fiscal studies from the University of Bath, U.K. He has more than 50 years of work experience. He served as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Secretary to the Government of India - Department of Company Affairs, Additional Secretary – Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. He has also served as the Chief Election Commissioner of India.
|
T Karunakaran
|Shri. T. Karunakaran is Chief Financial Officer of Repco Home Finance Limited. Mr. T. Karunakaran holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Madras University. He has approximately 20 years of experience in housing finance. Prior to joining Company, he worked for 14 years with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and Ind Bank Housing Limited. He has been associated with Company since 2004 and is in charge of accounts department.
|
K Prabhu
|Shri. K. Prabhu is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Repco Home Finance Limited. He bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in business administration from Bharathiar University. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has approximately 3 years of experience in the housing finance sector.
|
R. Varadarajan
|Mr. R. Varadarajan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Repco Home Finance Limited. Mr. Varadarajan holds a master's degree in science from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and holds diploma in management from Indira Gandhi National Open University. He is a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Syndicate Bank in various capacities for a period of 23 years and with Promoter since 2001. He is responsible for the overall strategy and direction of Company and plays role in assisting the Board for the systematic and planned growth of Company, in key areas such as risk management, expansion, credit quality, formulation of key systems and policies and overall guidance in operations.
|
K Madhukar
|Shri. K. S. Madhukar is General Manager of Repco Home Finance Limited. He is in charge of the inspection department and also supports the credit department in evaluating credit proposals. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science (agriculture) from University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore.
|
Poonam Sen
|Ms. Poonam Sen is General Manager of Repco Home Finance Limited. She has a post graduate degree in economics from the University of Delhi and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Delhi. She has approximately 12 years of experience in the housing finance industry. Prior to joining Company, she has worked for a period of 7.5 years with the NHB in departments including corporate planning, refinance operation and market research.
|
G Ramanujam
|Shri. G. Ramanujam is Deputy General Manager of Repco Home Finance Limited. Mr. G. Ramanujam has a master’s degree in economics from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and a bachelor’s degree in law from Bangalore University. He also holds a diploma in home loan advising from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and is a certified associate from Indian Institute of Bankers, Mumbai. Prior to joining Company, he worked with Syndicate Bank and practiced as an advocate.
|
V Raghu
|Shri. V. Raghu is Executive Director of Repco Home Finance Limited. He holds a master’s degree in economics from Birla Institute of Technology & Science and a master’s degree in business administration. He is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has around 32 years of work experience. Prior to joining Company he was associated with Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association. Prior to joining Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, he was associated with the Indian Wind Power Association and National Housing Bank as a General Manager. He has been associated with Company since November 1, 2012. He has also worked with Reserve Bank of India as Research Officer and State Bank of India.
|
K Ashok
|Shri. K. Ashok is Chief General Manager of Repco Home Finance Limited. He is a post graduate in agriculture from Annamalai University. Mr. Ashok has around 24 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Company, he worked with Syndicate Bank in certain of its regional offices and branches for a period of 23 years.
|
P. Natarajan
|Shri. P. Natarajan is Executive Director of Repco Home Finance Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Madurai Kamaraj University. He is also a junior associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. He has around 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. He has been associated with Company since August 29, 2012. Prior to joining the Company, he was with Repco Bank as a general manager.
|
K. Pandiarajan
|
L. Munishwar Ganesan
|Shri. L. Munishwar Ganesan is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. He is a Business professional. His other directorships are - Repco Bank.
|
K. Sridhar
|Shri. K. Sridhar serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Shri.K.Sridhar, (M.A.Economics, LLB) has held the positions of Insurance Ombudsman and Managing Director of LIC of India from December 2004 to January 2006 . He has also held the position of Director/CVO of General Insurance Corporation and New India Assurance Company Limited respectively. He has about 38 years experience in the Insurance Industry. He has also represented LIC of India on the Boards of IFCI, ABB Ltd.,LIC Housing Finance Ltd. & Torrent Powers Limited.
|
V. Nadanasabapathy
|Shri. V. Nadanasabapathy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Repco Home Finance Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science (agriculture) from Annamalai University and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has around 38 years of experience cumulatively, out of which around 35 years were in the banking sector. He retired as deputy general manager at Syndicate Bank, and was the chairman of North Malabar Gramin Bank for a period of three years.
|
G. Sundaravadivel
|Shri. G. R. Sundaravadivel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Repco Home Finance Limited. He holds a master’s degree in commerce and is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has 37 years of work experience at nationalised banks, including 13 years in senior management positions at nationalised banks. He was associated with Indian Bank for around 33 years and as a wholetime director of United Bank of India for around four years. His current positions, amongst others, include director on the board of Andhra Bank since March, 2012. In the past, he has also served as a director on the board of the Oriental Bank of Commerce and director on the board of Punjab National Bank.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Taruvai KrishnaMurthy
|170,000
|
T Karunakaran
|--
|
K Prabhu
|--
|
R. Varadarajan
|--
|
K Madhukar
|--
|
Poonam Sen
|--
|
G Ramanujam
|--
|
V Raghu
|--
|
K Ashok
|--
|
P. Natarajan
|--
|
K. Pandiarajan
|--
|
L. Munishwar Ganesan
|--
|
K. Sridhar
|--
|
V. Nadanasabapathy
|--
|
G. Sundaravadivel
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Taruvai KrishnaMurthy
|0
|0
|
T Karunakaran
|0
|0
|
K Prabhu
|0
|0
|
R. Varadarajan
|0
|0
|
K Madhukar
|0
|0
|
Poonam Sen
|0
|0
|
G Ramanujam
|0
|0
|
V Raghu
|0
|0
|
K Ashok
|0
|0
|
P. Natarajan
|0
|0
|
K. Pandiarajan
|0
|0
|
L. Munishwar Ganesan
|0
|0
|
K. Sridhar
|0
|0
|
V. Nadanasabapathy
|0
|0
|
G. Sundaravadivel
|0
|0