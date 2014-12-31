Name Description

Renaud Adams Mr. Renaud Adams is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Richmont Mines Inc. Mr. Adams has 20 years of mining experience, and most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Primero Mining Corp. Prior to this, Mr. Adams served as Senior Vice-President, Americas Operations, at IAMGOLD Corporation, and held various senior positions with Cambior Inc. and Breakwater Resources Ltd. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining and Mineral Processing from Laval University.

Robert Chausse Mr. Robert J. Chausse is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Rob brings with him an extensive background of more than 20 years of international finance and mining experience. Most recently Rob was Chief Financial Officer of Stornoway Diamonds, prior to which he was Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of AuRico Gold from 2013 to 2015. His past experience also includes Vice President of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold, a position he held from 2009 to 2013. He also served as Chief Financial Officer for Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation from 2006 to 2009 and held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold from 1998 to 2006. Rob received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1990

Nicole Veilleux Ms. Nicole Veilleux, CPA, CA, is Vice President - Finance of Richmont Mines Inc. She has been with Richmont for over 16 years, in positions of increasing responsibility. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of experience in finance, including as an Auditor for KPMG LLP, and as a Financial Analyst for Norbord Industries Inc. and for le Fonds régional de solidarité de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ms. Veilleux joined Richmont initially as Controller, was promoted to Financial Director in March 2006, and fulfilled the role of CFO from this date to November 30, 2012.

Christian Bourcier Mr. Christian Bourcier has been appointed Vice President - Operations of Richmont Mines Inc. Mr. Bourcier is a mining engineer with over 21 years of mining experience, primarily in the prolific Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. During his career, Mr. Bourcier has held increasingly senior roles and was most recently vice-president, process improvement, for Hecla Mining, where he was responsible for the implementation of continuous improvement initiatives throughout the American operations. Prior to this, he was the vice-president and general manager of the Casa Berardi mine in northwestern Quebec.

Anne Day Ms. Anne L. Day is Vice President of Investor Relations of Richmont Mines Inc. Ms. Day brings over 18 years of investor relations and corporate communication experience, including 11 years in mining, to Richmont. During her career, Ms. Day has demonstrated a proven ability to create best-in-class global investor relations and communications programs and that experience will help position Richmont for continued success. She most recently served as vice-president, investor relations and communications, for AuRico Gold Inc. where she was a key member of the executive team and an integral part of numerous corporate transactions and the strategic execution of the corporation's growth strategy.

Daniel Adam Mr. Daniel Adam is Vice President - Exploration of Richmont Mines Inc.

Stephen Burleton Mr. Stephen Burleton has been appointed as Vice President - Business Development of Richmont Mines Inc., with effect from 23 February 2015. Mr. Burleton has over 18 years of experience in the Canadian investment banking industry having dealt with companies in mining, fertilizers and industrial products. Most recently he was Vice President, Corporate Development for a publicly traded fertilizer producer with operations in Brazil and one of the few junior fertilizer development projects to reach production in recent years. In that role he was responsible for financing, strategic initiatives and investor relations. Previously, Mr. Burleton served as Managing Director of Investment Banking at Wellington West Capital Markets Inc. and at Scotia Capital Inc. Mr. Burleton is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds an MBA from York University.