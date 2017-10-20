Banco Santander Rio SA (RIO.BA)
RIO.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
42.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.30 (+3.17%)
Prev Close
$41.00
Open
$40.80
Day's High
$42.40
Day's Low
$40.10
Volume
22,337
Avg. Vol
35,400
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$24.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani
|2002
|Chairman of the Board
|
Guillermo Ruben Tempesta Leeds
|2004
|First Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Marcial Melian
|2015
|Chief Technology Management, Operations and Corporate Services
|
Luis Alberto Aragon
|2015
|Senior Manager of Management and People Development, Organization and Costs
|
Raul Alejandro Butti
|2017
|Senior Manager of Global Corporate Banking
|
Marcos Devoto
|2015
|Departmental Manager of Financial Management
|
Sergio Galvan
|2015
|Senior Manager of Corporate Communications & Media Studies
|
Luis Miguel Garcia Morales
|2015
|Senior Manager of Commercial Banking
|
Guillermo Glattstein
|2015
|Departmental Strategic Planning Manager
|
Arnaldo Gomez Yiche
|2017
|Departmental Manager in Charge of the Senior Management of Controls and Administrations
|
Marisa Lupi
|2011
|Senior Manager of Transformation, Efficiency and Quality
|
Adriana Moreyra
|2015
|Senior Manager of Internal Audit
|
Jorge Edgardo Thomas
|2015
|Senior Risk Manager
|
Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez
|49
|2017
|Director
|
Oscar Luis Correa
|2017
|Director
|
Carlos Alberto Gindre
|2017
|Director
|
Alejandra Kindelan Oteyza
|2017
|Director
|
Angel Oscar Agallano
|2017
|Director
|
Norberto Oscar Rodriguez
|2017
|Director
|
Fernando Omar de Illana
|Independent Director
|
Alberto Piedrafita
|2007
|Independent Director
|
Maria Gabriela Grigioni
|2017
|Trustee
|
Jorge Luis Perez Alati
|2017
|Trustee
|
Diego Maria Serrano Redonnet
|2017
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani
|Mr. Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since February 28, 2002. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Guillermo Ruben Tempesta Leeds
|
Jose Marcial Melian
|
Luis Alberto Aragon
|
Raul Alejandro Butti
|
Marcos Devoto
|
Sergio Galvan
|
Luis Miguel Garcia Morales
|Mr. Luis Miguel Garcia Morales serves as Senior Manager of Commercial Banking of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since 2015. He had been on the Bank's Board since February 28, 2002 till March 29, 2012. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.
|
Guillermo Glattstein
|
Arnaldo Gomez Yiche
|
Marisa Lupi
|
Adriana Moreyra
|
Jorge Edgardo Thomas
|
Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez
|Mr. Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez serves as Director of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since April 21, 2017. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Colombia SA and Santander Bancorp. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in Mine Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.
|
Oscar Luis Correa
|
Carlos Alberto Gindre
|
Alejandra Kindelan Oteyza
|
Angel Oscar Agallano
|
Norberto Oscar Rodriguez
|
Fernando Omar de Illana
|
Alberto Piedrafita
|
Maria Gabriela Grigioni
|
Jorge Luis Perez Alati
|
Diego Maria Serrano Redonnet
