Name Description

Jan du Plessis Mr. Jan P. du Plessis, BCom, LLB, CA(SA), serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rio Tinto plc. He has significant experience on the boards of major UK public companies, having served as chairman and non-executive director of various FTSE100 companies across a range of sectors. His breadth of experience and leadership skills enable him to fulfil his role as chairman effectively. Jan was group finance director of Compagnie Financière Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, from1988 to 2004. He was appointed a non-executive director of British American Tobacco plc in 1999, prior to holding the chairmanship from 2004 to 2009. He was a non-executive director of Lloyds TSB from 2005 to 2009. He is Non-executive director and chairman of SABMiller plc from September 2014 and July 2015 respectively, until October 2016. Non-executive director and senior independent director of Marks and Spencer Group plc from 2008 and 2012 respectively until March 2015.

Jean-Sebastien Jacques Mr. Jean-Sebastien Jacques, MSc, serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. He was Deputy Chief Executive, Director of Rio Tinto PLC. He has strong executive leadership skills and expertise in leading significant growth projects. He is also highly respected for his thought leadership across a wide range of geopolitical and economic issues within the mining industry and more broadly. Jean-Sébastien was appointed chief executive officer of Rio Tinto’s Copper group in 2013 and chief executive of the Copper & Coal group in February 2015. He led the transformation of this group, delivering a step-change in both safety and cash performance whilst reshaping the portfolio to focus on a core of the highest-quality assets. He also had responsibility for two growth projects, Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia and Resolution in the US, both of which saw significant progress during his tenure. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Jean-Sébastien spent more than 15 years working in various roles across Europe, South East Asia, India and the US. He covered a wide range of operational and functional positions for the aluminium, bauxite and steel industries and more notably served as group director, Strategy for Tata Steel Group from 2007 to 2011. He is Chairman of the International Copper Association since late 2014.

Christopher Lynch Mr. Christopher James Lynch, BComm, MBA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Rio Tinto Plc. He has significant experience in the mining and metals industry, having spent over 30 years working in these fields globally. Chris also has extensive listed company experience at board level across a variety of leadership roles, providing the board with significant operational and financial expertise. He was chief executive officer of the Transurban Group, an international toll road developer and manager with interests in Australia and North America, until 2012. His career has included seven years at BHP Billiton,where he was chief financial officer and then executive director and group president – Carbon Steel Materials. Prior to this, Chris spent 20 years with Alcoa Inc. where he was vice president and chief information officer based in Pittsburgh, and chief financial officer of Alcoa Europe in Switzerland. He was also managing director of KAAL Australia Limited, a joint venture company formed by Alcoa and Kobe Steel. He has been Chief executive officer of the Transurban Group Limited from 2008 until 2012. Commissioner of the Australian Football League from 2008 until 2014.

Bold Baatar Mr. Bold Baatar serves as Chief Executive - Energy & Minerals of the Company since November 2016. Bold was previously a member of the Rio Tinto Iron Ore executive committee, as managing director, Iron Ore Sales and Marketing and head of Rio Tinto’s Marine business. He joined Rio Tinto in May 2013 as president of Copper International Operations. Prior to joining the Group, Bold held executive positions with a diversified investment management business and a local goldmining company inMongolia. Until 2009, Bold spent 11 years as an investment banker with JPMorgan in New York and London. He was the chairman of the Mongolian Stock Exchange from 2010 to 2012, chairman of the Mongolian Mining Association from 2012 to 2014 and served as a non-executive director on the board of Southgobi Resources Ltd from 2013 to 2014.

Alfredo Antonio Barrios Mr. Alfredo Antonio Barrios serves as Chief Executive of Rio Tinto Aluminium of Rio Tinto Ltd., with effect from 1 June 2014. He joined Rio Tinto after a wide-ranging career in leadership positions with BP plc. His most recent role was executive director and executive vice president Downstream at TNK-BP, based in Moscow, where he was directly responsible for the refining, trading, supply, logistics, and marketing businesses. Alfredo has held board positions in a number of companies, including CLH (Spain) from 2007 to 2011 where he was chairman of the Audit Committee, and OAO NGK Slavneft (Russia) from 2012 until 2013. He was president of the Spanish National Oil Industry Association (AOP) from 2009 until 2011.

Chris Salisbury Mr. Chris Salisbury serves as Chief Executive of Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore Group of the Company since July 2016. He became acting chief executive of the Copper & Coal group in March 2016, overseeing its operations and projects globally. Chris was previously chief operating officer, Coal with accountability for strategy, project development, operations and logistics for Rio Tinto’s coal mines in New SouthWales, Queensland and South Africa. Chris joined Rio Tinto in 1988, with experience spanning bauxite, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, coal, port logistics and uranium. He has served as executive and non-executive director of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd, chairman of Queensland Alumina Limited, president of the Namibian Uranium Stewardship Committee, external chair for both the Northern Territory Minerals Council and the Australian Uranium Association.

Arnaud Soirat Mr. Arnaud Soirat Ph.D. serves as Chief Executive - Copper & Diamonds of the Company since July 2016. Arnaud has almost 25 years’ experience in the metals and mining industry and a wealth of operational and commercial experience gained in various roles, working across five continents. Arnaud was previously Aluminium Primary Metal president and chief executive officer, responsible for managing and improving operations and businesses globally, with a particular focus on lean manufacturing and operational excellence. He joined Rio Tinto in 2010 as chief operating officer, Primary Metal, Europe, Middle-East & Africa. Before joining Rio Tinto, Arnaud spent 18 years in various technical and operational positions with Alcoa and Pechiney in both Australia and Europe.

Joanne Farrell Ms. Joanne Farrell serves as Group Executive - Health, Safety & Environment of the Company since July 2016. Joanne, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the mining sector, is also responsible for leading Rio Tinto’s interaction with key stakeholders in Australia as managing director, Australia. Joanne has been with Rio Tinto for 29 years and brings a wealth of experience from roles across Organisational Resources, Government Affairs and Communities. Joanne worked for BHP before joining Rio Tinto and prior to that she was an economist in regional development with the Government of Western Australia. Joanne is a director and Chair of the Rio Tinto Staff Superannuation Fund, a director of the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art, a member of the Business Council and its Economics and Competition and its Citizenship and Governance Committee, a specialist advisor to the Male Champions of Change and a member of Chief Executive Women.

Vera Kirikova Ms. Vera Kirikova serves as Group Executive - Human Resources of the Company since January 2017. Vera joined Rio Tinto in 2015 as vice president, Human Resources for the then Diamonds & Minerals product group and was appointed head of Human Resources for the Group in July 2016. She has accountability for the Group’s Human Resources function, including strategy and execution. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Vera was employed by Schlumberger, where she worked for over 20 years in human resources, operations, marketing and M&A positions in the US, Canada, UK, Russia and France.

Stephen McIntosh Mr. Stephen McIntosh serves as Group Executive - Growth & Innovation of the Company since July 2016. Stephen has close to 30 years of service with the Group after joining the business as an exploration geologist. Stephen has deep experience across a wide range of commodities and geographies, having worked on projects in more than 45 countries. In his previous role as Rio Tinto’s global head of Exploration, Stephen led teams operating in 20 countries and drove a stepchange in safety improvement whilst delivering industry-leading discovery performance. Stephen has been actively involved in the management, exploration, evaluation or discovery of a number of the Group’s exploration discoveries. Stephen is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a fellow of the Society of Economic Geology, a member of the Australian Society of Exploration Geophysics and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Simone Niven Ms. Simone Niven serves as Group Executive - Corporate Relations of the Company since January 2017. Simone joined Rio Tinto in 2008 and has accountability for the Group’s reputation and corporate relations areas – external affairs, communities, media, reputation and employee communications. She also has responsibility for the leadership of the country and regional office teams including Africa, Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, UK and the US. Prior to joining Rio Tinto she spent over 15 years working in senior roles at some of the world’s largest companies across many continents, including Vodafone, the United Technologies group, Smiths Group plc and Smith & Nephew plc in a range of corporate relations fields.

Philip Richards Mr. Philip Richards serves as Group Executive - Legal of the Company. Philip will have responsibility for all Group legal services and will join the Rio Tinto Executive Committee. He has been acting in the role since December 2016 on secondment from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he was a senior partner specialising in corporate law. Philip has extensive experience in governance, corporate advisory and transactional work. This includes four years running Freshfields' office in Italy, and leading the firm's financial institutions group. His previous experience includes acting for a broad range of global companies including Barclays, Tesco, Prudential, LSEG, Liberty Global and Swiss Re.

Steve Allen Mr. Steve Allen serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Steve joined the Group as company secretary of Rio Tinto plc and joint company secretary of Rio Tinto Limited in January 2017. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Steve was Deputy General Counsel at BG Group plc. He served as company secretary of BG Group from 2011 to 2016, having previously been Chief Counsel, Corporate from 2008 to 2011. Before joining BG Group in 2005, Steve was a corporate lawyer for Herbert Smith LLP in London. He is member of the GC100 Executive Committee.

Simon Henry Mr. Simon Henry has been appointed as Director of the Company, effective 1 April 2017. He has significant global experience in the oil and gas industry, having spent over 30 years at Royal Dutch Shell plc, most notably as chief financial officer, a position that he has held since 2009. He was chief financial officer and executive vice president, Finance, Exploration& Production from 2004 to 2009, and prior to this he was head of Group Investor Relations from 2001 to 2004. Simon brings extensive financial expertise to the board and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and has a BA in Mathematics and an MA from the University of Cambridge. He has been Non-executive director of Lloyds Banking Group plc since June 2014 and a member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee, member of the Advisory Board of the Centre for European Reform and the Advisory Panel of CIMA, chaired the European Round Table CFO Taskforce from 2011 to 2017, member of the Main Committee of the 100 Group of UK FTSE CFOs from 2009 to 2017.

Robert Brown Mr. Robert E. Brown, BSc., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rio Tinto Plc. He contributes his considerable experience in large, high-profile Canadian companies. With a background in a wide range of sectors, Bob brings a broad perspective to the board. He is chairman of Aimia Inc., a customer loyalty management provider, and serves on the board of BCE Inc. (Bell Canada Enterprises), Canada’s largest communications company. He was previously president and chief executive officer of CAE Inc., a world leader in flight simulation and training. Before that he spent 16 years at Bombardier Inc., the aerospace and transportation company, where he was firstly head of the Aerospace Group and then president and chief executive officer. He has also served as chairman of Air Canada and of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada. Bob was inducted to the Order of Canada as well as l’Ordre National du Québec. He has been awarded honorary doctorates from five Canadian universities. He has been Non-executive director of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada since 2009, non-executive director and chairman of Aimia Inc. since 2005 and 2008 respectively, non-executive director of Fier CPVC-Montreal L.P. from 2005 until 2014.

Megan Clark Dr. Megan Elizabeth Clark AC serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has had an extensive career in both the private and public sector, combining expertise in the metals and mining business with high-level experience in science, research and technology. Her core industry experience and knowledge brings valuable insight and effective contributions to the board. Megan was chief executive of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) from 2009 until 2014. Prior to CSIRO, Megan held various roles with Western Mining Corporation, was a director at N M Rothschild and Sons (Australia) and was vice president, Technology and subsequently vice president, Health, Safety, Environment, Community and Sustainability with BHP Billiton. She holds a PhD in economic geology from Queen’s University, Canada and is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. In 2014 she was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia. She has beenNon-executive director of CSL Limited since February 2016, non-executive director of CARE Australia since 2016, member of the Prime Minister’s Science, Industry and Engineering Council from 2009 to 2014.

David Constable Mr. David E. Constable serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an experienced executive with strong credentials in the engineering, construction, energy and chemical sectors. He brings an international perspective to the board, having worked in Canada, the US, Chile, Argentina, the Netherlands, China and South Africa. David was the chief executive officer of SASOL Limited from 2011 to 2016 where he drove a comprehensive group wide change programme which culminated in the roll out of the organisation’s new operating model and its related structures, systems and processes. Prior to this, David held various roles with Fluor Corporation from 1982 to 2011, most recently as Group President, Operations. He also served as Group President for Fluor’s Power Business, heading up the company’s activities in the global coal, gas, nuclear and renewable power generation industries. Prior to this, David was Group President, Operations and Maintenance, focusing on Fluor’s operational asset productivity improvement business across a wide range of industries. He has been Non-executive director of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation since 2016 and ABB Ltd since 2015, member of the US Business Council and the International Business Council, member of SASOL Limited’s Risk and Safety, Health and Environmental Committee and Capital Investment Committee until June 2016 and was also Chairman of the Sasol Global Foundation.

Ann Godbehere Ms. Ann Frances Godbehere, FCGA., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rio Tinto Plc. She has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She spent ten years at Swiss Re, a global reinsurer, latterly as chief financial officer from 2003 until 2007. She was interim chief financial officer and executive director of Northern Rock bank after its nationalisation. Ann is a qualified accountant andwasmade a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants in 2014. Ann’s strong financial background and expertise enable her to effectively fulfil the role of Audit Committee chairman. She has been Non-executive director of UBS Group AG since 2014 and non-executive director of UBS AG since 2009, non-executive director of British American Tobacco plc since 2011, non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Prudential Public Limited Company since 2007 and 2009 respectively, non-executive director of Atrium Underwriting Group Limited from 2007 until 2014, non-executive director of Arden Holdings Ltd from 2007 until 2014.

Michael L'Estrange Prof. Michael Gerard L'Estrange AO serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rio Tinto Plc., with effect from 1 September 2014. He has had long and distinguished public service experience in Australia and brings to the board valuable, global expertise in foreign policy, international relations and trade. Michael joined the Australian Government’s Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet in 1981. From 1989 to 1994, he worked in a range of policy advisory positions before he was appointed the inaugural executive director of the Menzies Research Centre in Canberra in 1995. In 1996, he was appointed by the Prime Minister as secretary to cabinet and head of the Cabinet Policy Unit. He served in that role until 2000 when he became Australia’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom. He returned to Australia as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2005 to 2009. In 2007, he was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia. He was Director of the University of Notre Dame, Australia since 2014, and head of college of the National Security College at the Australian National University in Canberra from 2009 until 2014, continuing as a professor until 2015. Non-executive director of Qantas Airways Limited.

Sam Laidlaw Mr. Sam Laidlaw serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sam has had a long and distinguished career in the energy industry, both in the UK and internationally. Sam brings to the board deep experience of long-cycle, high-capex and safety critical industries from his involvement in the upstream oil and gas industry for over 30 years. Sam was chief executive officer of Centrica plc from 2006 to 2014. His other previous roles include Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation; non-executive director of Hanson PLC; chief executive officer of Enterprise Oil plc; and President and chief operating officer of Amerada Hess Corporation. He was also a member of the UK Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group and was senior director of the UK Department of Transport. Sam is a qualified solicitor and has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from INSEAD. He has been Non-executive director of HSBC Holdings plc since 2008 and chairman of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee, director of Neptune Oil & Gas Limited, chairman of the National Centre of Universities & Business, a board member of the Oxford Saïd Business School and a council member of Radley College.

Anne Lauvergeon Ms. Anne Lauvergeon serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rio Tinto Plc., with effect from March 15, 2014. She has strong board, strategic and general management experience across a range of sectors including energy, communications and financial services. Her breadth of experience complements the balance of skills on the board. Anne started her professional career in 1983 in the steel industry and in 1990 was named adviser for Economic International Affairs at the French Presidency and deputy chief of its staff in 1991. In 1995 she became a partner of Lazard Frères & Cie, subsequently joining Alcatel Telecom as senior executive vice president in 1997, where she was responsible for international activities and the group’s industrial shareholdings in the energy and securities sectors. Anne was CEO & Chairman of COGEMA from 1999 until 2011. Following a merger in 2001, COGEMA became AREVA where Anne remained in position until 2011. She has been Chairman and chief executive officer of A.L.P since 2011, chairman of SIGFOX since 2014, chairman of BoostHEAT since 2015, non-executive director of American Express Company since 2013, non-executive director of KOC since April 2016, non-executive director of Suez since 2015, non-executive director of Airbus Group NV from 2013 to 2016, non-executive director of Total SA from 2000 until May 2015, non-executive director of GDF SUEZ from 2001 until 2012, and non-executive director of Vodafone plc from 2005 until 2014.

Paul Tellier Hon. Paul Mathias Tellier, LLL, BLitt (Oxon), LL.D, C.C., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rio Tinto Plc. He has extensive experience in both the corporate sector and the civil service, broadening the board’s diversity and enabling Paul to contribute effectively as a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. He entered the civil service in the 1970s and was clerk of the Privy Council Office and secretary to the Cabinet of the Government of Canada from 1985 to 1992. He became president and chief executive officer of the Canadian National Railway Company from 1992 to 2002. From 2002 to 2004, he was president and chief executive officer of Bombardier Inc., the aerospace and transportation company. He is Director of Groupe Harnois since January 2017, chairman of Global Container Terminals Inc. from 2007 to January 2016, member of the advisory board of General Motors of Canada since 2005, trustee of the International Accounting Standards Foundation from 2007 until 2012, co-chair of the Prime Minister of Canada’s Advisory Committee on the Renewal of the Public Service from 2006 until 2014, strategic adviser to Société Générale (Canada) from 2005 until 2013, director of BCE Inc. (Bell Canada Enterprises) from 1999 until 2010, director of Bell Canada from 1996 until 2010, director of McCain Foods Limited from 1996 until 2014.