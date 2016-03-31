Name Description

Anil Ambani Shri Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He is the Chairman of our Company, Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Capital Limited, and Reliance Power Limited. He is also on the board of Reliance Defence Limited and Reliance Defence Technologies Private Limited. He is the President of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. With a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Shri Ambani is credited with having spearheaded the Reliance Group’s first forays into the overseas capital markets with international public offerings of global depository receipts, convertibles and bonds. Shri Ambani has been associated with a number of prestigious academic institutions in India and abroad. The Prime Minister of India nominated Shri Ambani as the Co-Chair from the Indian side of the India-China CEO Forum, Member of the US-India CEO Forum, Member of the Indo – French CEO Forum , Member of the India – Canada CEO Forum.

Lalit Jalan Shri. Lalit Jalan is Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Prior to that, he served as Non-Independent Whole- Time Director of the Company. He was the Chairman of BSES Rajdhani & BSES Yamnua Pvt Ltd. He joined Reliance Industries in 1995 as CEO, Polypropylene Business as the organisation’s youngest ever CEO. From 2003 onwards, Shri Jalan has led the metamorphosis of the erstwhile electricity distribution utility BSES to one of the infrastructure companies of India, involving three key phases: BSES Mumbai to Reliance Energy – transformation of a conventionally well run DISCOM to a cutting edge world class utility. He did his MBA in Finance from prestigious Wharton School and M.S. in Computer Science from Moore School, University of Pennsylvania, 1982. Prior to that he did his BTech from IIT, Kanpur in 1979. He graduated throughout in top 2% of his class. He was the winner of Directors’ Honours and Dean’s List at Wharton. In recognition of his achievements, Shri Jalan was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT, Kanpur. He was also showcased as one of the 15 achievers from the IIT system at the 1st PAN IIT meet in California in January’ 2003. Recently he has been selected in the prestigious IIK@ 50 at the Golden Jubilee Alumni Convention at IIT Kanpur in Jan’ 2010. In 2009, he also featured in the Economic Times elite list of India’s 100 Most Powerful CEOs. He is on the Board of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited, Reliance Power Transmission Limited, Reliance Digital World Limited, Jaybee Mercantiles Limited and various private limited companies. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited and member of Shareholders/ Investors Committee of the Company.

Satish Seth Shri Satish Seth is Non-Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a law graduate. He has vast experience in general management. Shri Seth was appointed to the Board on November 24, 2000. Currently, he is the Vice Chairman on the Board of Directors of the Company. Shri S Seth is also on the Board of Reliance Telecom Limited, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Limited and Reliance Power Limited.

Ramesh Shenoy Shri Ramesh Shenoy is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Manager of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He is a graduate in arts, bachelor in law and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has over 42 years of experience in corporate secretarial, legal, finance and managerial functions.

Surinder Kohli Shri. Surinder Singh Kohli is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), a wholly owned company of the Government of India, engaged in promotion and development of infrastructure till April 2010. Under his leadership, IIFCL commenced its operations and carved a niche for itself in financing infrastructure projects. The support of IIFCL helped in speedier achievement of financial closure of infrastructure projects in sectors like highways, airports, seaports, power, etc. IIFCL was conferred with the “Most Admired Infrastructure Financier 2010” by KPMG Infrastructure Today. Shri Kohli had long experience as a banker, spanning over 40 years having held positions of Chairman and Managing Director of Punjab and Sind Bank, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB). PNB is one of the largest public sector banks in India. During his chairmanship of PNB, he undertook total transformation of the bank. Under his leadership, PNB became a techno-savvy bank by implementing core banking solution and introducing various technology-based products and services. As a result, PNB became the number one bank among the nationalized Banks in terms of assets, asset quality, technology, profit after tax and return on assets. PNB also emerged as one of the India’s Most Trusted Brands and the PNB Group floated three public offerings of capital during his tenure which were highly successful. Shri Kohli held the chairmanship of Indian Banks’ Association, a forum for promoting the interest of banks for two terms and was member of several committees associated with financial sector policies.

V. Chaturvedi Dr. V. K. Chaturvedi is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., with effect from April 21, 2012. He is the former Chairman and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. He has also been a member of the Atomic Energy Commission, Government of India and Chairman of World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), Tokyo Centre and also was a Governor in the International WANO Board, London for two years. Dr Chaturvedi is a gold medalist in mechanical engineering from Vikram University and later he did his post-graduation in nuclear engineering from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre training school, Mumbai. He has over 47 years of experience in design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power plants. He was conferred the ‘Padma Shri’ in the year 2001, one of India’s highest civilian awards. He is also a recipient of a number of other prizes and awards. He is a director on the Board of Reliance Power Limited. He is a member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

V. Galkar Shri. V. R. Galkar is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds B.Com, LLB, FCA, is a Practicing Chartered Accountant. He served as the Senior Independent Director - Representative of LIC of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He was former Executive Director (Finance) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and he earlier held the office of the Director on the Board of the Company from June 9, 2003 to November 12, 2010. He has vast experience in the field of finance, accounts and audit. He is also on the Board of Crest Ventures Limited. He is member of the Audit and Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company.

Ryna Karani Ms. Ryna Karani is an Independent Director of the Company. She is a partner of the ALMT Legal Advocates and Solicitors and part of the firm’s corporate and commercial team. She has been practicing as a lawyer since 1994 and is enrolled as Advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa. Prior to joining ALMT Legal in November 2006 Ryna was a partner at another law firm in Mumbai. Her practice includes advising on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and investment funds on a full range of corporate transactions including cross border transactions. She has advised and assisted a number of foreign clients in establishing a presence in India through incorporations of companies and/or establishment of branch/liaison offices. She is a member of the Society of Women Lawyers. Besides her M&A practice, Ms Ryna Karani advises clients on infrastructure projects including submission and preparation of Request For Proposals (RFP), finalizing tenders, drafting and/or negotiating concession agreements and related documents. Ms Ryna Karani also regularly advises clients on loan transactions (both Rupee and External Commercial Borrowings), including drafting and negotiating the loan agreements, security and other related documents. She also provides advice on general corporate matters, commercial contracts and has a substantial real estate practice. She is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She also hold directorship in other companies. As on March 31, 2015, Ms.Ryna Karani holds 100 equity shares of the Company.

K. Ravikumar Shri K. Ravikumar is an Independent Director of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. He is the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), the USD 7 billion organization that ranks among the leading companies of the world engaged in the field of power plant equipment. As CMD, he was responsible for maximizing market-share and establishing BHEL as a total solution provider in the power sector. The Company was ranked 9th in terms of market capitalization in India during his tenure at BHEL. He had handled a variety of assignments during his long career spanning over 36 years. His areas of expertise are design and engineering, construction and project management of thermal, hydro, nuclear, gas based power plants and marketing of power projects. Shri Ravikumar had the unique distinction of having booked USD 25 billion order for BHEL. His vision was to transform BHEL into a world class engineering enterprise. Towards this, he has been pursuing a growth strategy based on the twin plans of building both capacity and capability and this has resulted in an increase in BHEL’s manufacturing capacity from 10,000 MW to 20,000 MW per annum. He also introduced new technologies in the field of coal and gas based power plants for the first time in the country, such as super critical thermal sets of 660 MW and above rating, advance class gas turbines large size CFBC boilers and large size nuclear sets. BHEL has the distinction of having installed over 1,00,000 MW of power plant equipment worldwide. He possesses M.Tech Degree from the Indian Institute of Technology. Chennai besides Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration. He was conferred Alumini Awards from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and the National Institute of Information Technology, Trichy and is at present the Chairman of BOG National Institute of Information Technology, Mizoram. He has published a number of research papers in the fields of power and electronics.