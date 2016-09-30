Name Description

Trevor Munday Mr. Trevor S. Munday BCom, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. From 1971 Trevor held a wide range of financial and commercial management positions, both in southern Africa and Europe. In the mid-1980s, he was appointed finance and commercial director of AECI Explosives and Chemicals Limited. In 1990 he was appointed managing director of Dulux Paints and, between 1996 and 2000, was managing director of Polifin Limited. In 2001 Trevor was appointed a executive director and chief financial officer of Sasol Limited, also with responsibility for corporate affairs and various other portfolios. Two years later he assumed global responsibility for Sasol’s chemicals businesses. In 2005 and 2006 he held the position of deputy chief executive of Sasol Limited. Trevor retired from his executive roles at the end of 2006 and in 2007 became a non-executive director of a number of companies.

Mr. Alan Dickson MSc (Eng), MBA, is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company., effective October 1, 2014. Alan studied at the University of the Witwatersrand and gained a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent a short time in the consulting engineering fraternity before joining African Cables as a design engineer in 1997. Alan held several management positions in the organisation before assuming responsibility for all commercial activity in February 2000. He was appointed commercial director in 2007 a position he held until being appointed managing director in February 2009. Alan was promoted to managing director of the CBI-electric businesses on 25 October 2012. On 21 November 2013 Alan was appointed as an executive director of the Reunert board and as the chief executive officer of Reunert on 1 October 2014.

Nick Thomson Mr. Nick Thomson is Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant, with extensive financial and commercial experience. His work experience includes serving as a senior partner of a major audit firm and, currently, as CFO and group financial director of a listed entity.

Mohini Moodley Ms. Mohini Moodley is Executive Director, Group Human Resources and Transformation Executive of the Company. She has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective March 31, 2015. She started her career within the legal profession and is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. Prior to joining Reunert, Mohini spent 11 years in human resources in the retail industry at Edcon, occupying various positions across the different human resource disciplines.

Mark Taylor Mr. Mark Taylor is Executive Director of the Company. He is an ICT industry veteran with more than two decades of experience. Mark began his career at Nedbank becoming an IT specialist. He worked extensively in the mainframe arena in the banking industry and in the consolidation of IT systems. Taylor was the project manager responsible for the merger of Plessey and Nedtel in 1999, and played the same role when Nedtel and Nashua merged to form Nashua Mobile in 2001. Mark served as managing director of Nashua Mobile from July 2003 to September 2008. Prior to rejoining Nashua Mobile on 1 October 2012, Mark held various senior management positions at Vodacom including supply chain and logistics, online digital platforms and managing director of the payment services company. Mark serves as an executive director of Reunert and heads up the Nashua segment.

Sean Jagoe Mr. Sean David Jagoe BSc (Eng), MBA, is Lead Independent Director of the Company. Sean, who has 30 years’ experience in banking and finance, is a senior adviser with JP Morgan. Prior to joining JP Morgan, he worked at Fidelis Partners, Morgan Stanley, Rand Merchant Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation. Sean also serves on the board of Ceramic Industries Limited, National Ceramic Industries Australia (Pty) Limited, and Fidelis Partners Limited and is a director of Peotona Development, a not-for-profit company.

Noluthando Orleyn Ms. Noluthando Dorian Bahedile Orleyn, BJuris, BProc LLB, is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is director and shareholder of Peotona, an investment company owned and managed by four women – Cheryl Carolus, Wendy Lucas-Bull, Dolly Mokgatle and herself. She is also a mediator and arbitrator for Tokiso Dispute Settlement. She is a member of the Competition Tribunal. She is an adjunct professor of Law at the University of Cape Town and a member of the University Council of the University of Fort Hare. She serves on the boards of Toyota SA (Pty) Limited, Arcelor Mittal South Africa Limited, Freeworld Coatings Limited, Tokiso Dispute Settlement (Pty) Limited, BP Southern Africa (Pty) Limited and Foster Wheeler South Africa (Pty) Limited. Thandi was an attorney and regional director of the Legal Resources Centre, national director of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and national director of a commercial law firm. Thandi is an accredited mediator with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution.

Tasneem Abdool-Samad Ms. Tasneem Abdool-Samad is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She held BCom and Honours in Accountancy at the University of Natal. She has extensive experience as a chartered accountant and served as a partner at Deloitte & Touche from 2006 to 2014. Tasneem transitioned out of audit to head up Deloitte’s advisory business in KwaZulu-Natal. She is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Phuti Mahanyele Ms. Phuti Mahanyele is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Mahanyele has a BA Economics from Rutgers University, USA and an MBA from De Montfort University, Leicester, UK. She completed the Kennedy School of Government Executive Education programme ‘Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century’ at Harvard University in 2008. Phuti has extensive commercial experience, which includes head of project finance South Africa at the Development Bank of Southern Africa. Prior to that, Phuti was vice-president at Fieldstone, where she joined the firm in New York in 1997 and later transferred to the South African office. In 2004, Phuti joined Shanduka heading up the energy business. Phuti served as Shanduka Group CEO from September 2010 to November 2015.

Sarita Martin Ms. Sarita Martin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa, Sarita started her career as a candidate attorney at the Office of the Public Defender. She left public office to join the corporate world in 1999. Sarita has held various senior positions in the fields of compliance, corporate governance and company secretariat at several listed companies including Standard Bank Limited, African Bank Limited, Absa Group Limited and Anglo American Platinum Limited. Sarita is currently a corporate governance and board secretariat consultant, company secretary and executive coach and an Institute of Directors facilitator for board appraisals. She also serves as a member of the Litigation Committee of the Financial Services Board (FSB).

Thabang Motsohi Mr. Thabang J. Motsohi BSc, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is strategy consultant with over ten years’ experience helping organisations to deal with corporate strategy development and repositioning challenges in changing market environments. He has consulted to corporate clients such as DBSA, SA Port Operations, Stats SA, City of Tshwane, FFC, Nozala and Transnet. Thabang spent 15 years’ experience helping organisations with corporate strategy development and repositioning in changing market environments. He has consulted to major corporate clients such as DBSA, SA Port Operations, Stats SA, City of Tshwane, FFC, Nozala and Transnet. Thabang spent 13 years at executive level in the Civil Aviation Directorate in Lesotho. During this time he was elected vice-president of the African Civil Aviation Commission for the East African region. He joined Transnet in 1994 and was promoted to chief transformation strategist at Transnet Group, He became chief executive of PX in 1998, a position he held until January 2000. Thabang has attended executive management programmes at the London Business School, the University of Singapore and Harvard Business School.

Sybrand Pretorius Mr. Sybrand Gerhardus Pretorius, MCom (Business Economics), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He started his career at Toyota South Africa in March 1973. Following a number of management positions in research, planning, sales and marketing, he was appointed managing director of Toyota SA Marketing in 1988. In March 1995 he joined McCarthy Motor Holdings and was promoted to chief executive officer of the holding company, McCarthy Limited, in October 1999. He retired as executive director of McCarthy and its controlling shareholder, Bidvest, on 1 March 2011. Brand has received numerous national marketing and leadership awards. He holds honorary professorships at the University of Johannesburg, the University of Pretoria, University of the Free State and an honorary doctorate in marketing from the Durban University of Technology. Brand is a Fellow in Leadership at the Gordon Institute of Business Science as well as at the Centre for Responsible Leadership at the University of Pretoria. He serves on the advisory board of the University of Stellenbosch Business School and is also the vice-chairman of Business Against Crime South Africa. Brand serves on the Board of Trustees of the READ Educational Trust and is an ambassador for both the Valued Citizens Initiative and the national Rally to Read programme.