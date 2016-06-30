Name Description

Gerrit Ferreira Mr. Gerrit Thomas Ferreira, BCom, Hons B (B&A), MBA, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He was a co-founder of Rand Consolidated Investments (RCI) in 1977, which acquired control of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in 1985. When RMH was founded in 1987, he was appointed chairman, a position which he still holds. Following the formation of FirstRand, he was appointed non-executive chairman from 1998 to 2008.

Herman Bosman Mr. Herman Lambertus Bosman, BCom (Law), LLB, LLM, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He was with RMB for 12 years and ultimately headed up its corporate finance practice between 2000 and 2006. He returned to the group in 2014 after serving as chief executive of Deutsche Bank South Africa from 2006 to 2013.

Jannie Durand Mr. Jan Jonathan Durand, BAcc (Hons), MPhil, CA (SA), is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He is the chief executive of Remgro Limited and, before its delisting, he was the financial director and chief executive of Venfin Limited. He has been a director of Remgro Limited since November 2009 and served as a non-executive director of Alexander Forbes Limited from October 2004 to July 2007. Other listed directorships Discovery Limited, Distell Group Limited, FirstRand Limited, Grindrod Limited, Mediclinic International Limited, RCL Foods Limited, Remgro Limited and RMB Holdings Limited (alternate).

Jacobus Human Mr. Jacobus Schalk Human, MCom CA(SA), is Company Secretary of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He has been in the employ of the greater insurance group since 1999 as financial manager in Momentum's head office.

Patrick Goss Mr. Patrick Maguire Goss, BEcon(Hons), BAccSc (Hons), CA (SA) is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. After graduating from the University of Stellenbosch, served as president of the Association of Economics and Commerce Students, representing South Africa at The Hague and Basel. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst and Young and subsequently joined the Industrial Development Corporation. Most of his active career was spent in food retailing and the hospitality industry. He has served as a director of various group companies for the past 35 years. He was a former chairman of the Natal Parks Board and his family interests include Umngazi River Bungalows and certain other conservation-related activities.

Peter Cooper Mr. Peter Cooper, BCom (Hons), CA(SA), HDipTax is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Cape Town. After qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1981, he worked in the financial services sector, first as a tax consultant and later specialising in structured finance. Peter joined RMB’s Special Projects division in 1992 and transferred to RMH in 1997. He is the immediate past chief executive of RMI, as well as its sister company, RMH. Other listed directorships FirstRand Limited (alternate), Imperial Holdings Limited, MMI Holdings Limited and RMB Holdings Limited

Lauritz Dippenaar Mr. Lauritz Lanser Dippenaar, MCom, CA (SA), is Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He was a co-founder of RCI in 1977. He became an executive director of RMB in 1985 and managing director of RMB in 1988, a position he held until 1992 when RMH acquired a controlling interest in Momentum. He served as executive chairman of Momentum from 1992 until the formation of FirstRand in 1998. He was appointed as the first chief executive of FirstRand and held this position until the end of 2005, when he assumed a non-executive role. He has been chairman of FirstRand since November 2008.

Paul Harris Mr. Paul Kenneth Harris, MCom, is an Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He was a co-founder of RCI in 1977 and became an executive director of RMB in 1985. He spent four years in Australia where he founded Australian Gilt Securities (later to become RMB Australia) and returned to South Africa in 1991 as deputy managing director of RMB. In 1992 he took over as chief executive. Subsequent to the formation of FirstRand, he was appointed as chief executive of FirstRand Bank Holdings in 1999, a position he held until December 2005 when he was appointed as chief executive of FirstRand. He retired from his executive position at the end of December 2009.

Obakeng Phetwe Mr. Obakeng Phetwe is Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited effective February 6, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant (SA), holds a BCom (Hons) degree and he is the chief executive of the Royal Bafokeng Nation Development Trust, which holds all the commercial assets on behalf of the Royal Bafokeng Nation. He serves on the board of Royal Bafokeng Holdings Proprietary Limited and was appointed to the board of Impala Platinum Limited.

Johannes Burger Mr. Johannes Petrus Burger is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He joined RMB in 1986, where he performed a number of roles before being appointed financial director in 1995. Following the formation of FirstRand Limited in 1998, he was appointed financial director of the FirstRand banking group and in 2002 was appointed CFO of the FirstRand group. In addition to his role as group CFO, Johan was appointed as group COO in 2009 and deputy chief executive in October 2013. He was appointed as chief executive in October 2015.

Jan Dreyer Mr. Jan Willem Dreyer, BCom, LLB, HDip Co Law, HDipTax, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He was a partner at Hofmeyr, Van der Merwe and Botha from 1978 and chairman of the firm from 1993 until 1999. He joined the board of RMB in 1984 and RMH on formation. In 2000 he joined the Rembrandt group as an executive director. At the time of the split of Remgro and VenFin he became a non-executive director of both companies. He was re-appointed as executive director of Remgro in 2008. Jan retired from Remgro in 2013.

Per-Erik Lagerstrom Mr. Per-Erik Lagerstrom is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. He is the co-founder of the Energos group, specialists in big data solutions for human capital. Previously he was a partner at McKinsey & Company where he headed up the Financial Services Sector and the Organisation Practice.

Mafison Morobe Mr. Mafison Murphy Morobe is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. After finishing a seven-year stint as chief executive of Kagiso Media Limited, Murphy assumed the role of chairman and national director of the Programme to Improve Learner Outcomes (PILO) in 2013. PILO is currently a lead service provider to the National Education Collaboration Trust. As a committed social and development activist, Murphy has since his release from Robben Island in 1982, continued to involve himself with various social causes, mainly relating to youth development, environment and conservation, apart from roles in the public service which included being chairman of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (1994-2004) and other roles in the private sector. He also serves on the boards of directors of WWF-SA, the Steve Biko Foundation and City Year South Africa. He stepped down as chairman of Food and Trees for Africa.

Sonja Sebotsa Ms. Sonja Emilia Ncumisa Sebotsa, LLB (Hons) LSE, MA (McGill), SFA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited. She is a principal partner of Identity Partners, an investment firm which holds equity investments, carries out advisory work and facilitates finance for SMEs by the Identity Development Fund. Sonja’s areas of study included law, business and economics, which served her well as vice president of Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Finance of the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank. She played an integral part in WDB Investment Holdings participating in FirstRand’s B-BBEE transactions. Other listed directorships Aquarius Platinum Limited (chairperson), Discovery Limited, Remgro Limited and RMB Holdings Limited.