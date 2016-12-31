Name Description

Scott Forbes Mr. Scott E. Forbes is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rightmove Plc. He is Chairman of Ascential plc Non-executive director of Travelport Worldwide Ltd Chairman of Innasol Group Ltd Previous roles and relevant experience Chairman of Orbitz Worldwide until September 2015 and a director of NetJets Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway until October 2009. Scott has over 35 years' experience in operations, finance and mergers and acquisitions including 15 years at Cendant Corporation which was formerly the largest worldwide provider of residential property services. Scott established Cendant's international headquarters in London in 1999 and led this division as Group Managing Director until he joined Rightmove.

Peter Brooks-Johnson Mr. Peter Brooks-Johnson is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Rightmove Plc, effective May 09, 2017. He joined Rightmove in 2006 and became Chief Operating Offi cer in April 2013, having been Managing Director of rightmove.co.uk since 2011 and head of the estate agency business since 2008. Prior to joining Rightmove, Peter was a management consultant with Accenture and the Berkeley Partnership.

Robyn Perriss Ms. Robyn Perriss is Finance Director, Executive Director of Rightmove PLC. She joined Rightmove in 2007 as Financial Controller with responsibility for day-to-day fi nancial operations. She was appointed Company Secretary in April 2012 (until July 2014) and promoted to the Board as Finance Director in April 2013. Robyn qualifi ed as a chartered accountant in South Africa with KPMG and worked in both audit and transaction services. Prior to joining Rightmove, Robyn was Group Financial Controller at the online media business, Auto Trader.

Sandra Odell Ms. Sandra Odell is Company Secretary of the Company. Sandra is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Prior to joining Rightmove, Sandra was Company Secretary of Quintain, the London property developer, and before that held various senior company secretarial positions in listed financial services companies.

Jacqueline De Rojas Ms. Jacqueline De Rojas is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jacqueline holds a full time position as Executive Vice President of Northern Europe for The Sage Group plc and is a Non-Executive Director of tech UK, where she serves as President. She has worked in the software, technology and digital sectors since 1984 holding executive roles with digital and enterprise sales-focused businesses including Citrix Systems, CA Technologies, McAfee and Business Objects amongst others. In 2015, Jacqueline was named by industry press as the most influential woman in UK IT, and, earlier this year made Debrett’s list of 500 people of influence in social media and digital.

Andrew Findlay Mr. Andrew Findlay is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew is the Chief Financial Officer of easyJet plc. Prior to easyJet, Andrew was Chief Financial Officer of Halfords plc, and held senior finance roles at Marks and Spencer, the London Stock Exchange and Cable and Wireless. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand.

Rakhi Goss-Custard Ms. Rakhi Goss-Custard is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rightmove Plc. She was previously Director of UK Media at Amazon until to June 2014. She held various other senior positions during her 11-year tenure at Amazon, including Media, Entertainment, General Merchandise and Book divisions as well as Product Development. Prior to Amazon, Rakhi advised Zappos and held strategy roles at TomTom and Oliver Wyman.

Ashley Martin Mr. Ashley Graham Martin is no longer as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rightmove Plc, effective May 2018. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1981 and has a career in fi nance spanning 30 years. He was previously Finance Director of Rok plc, the building services group, and Group Finance Director of the media services company, Tempus plc.