Allen Hagerman Mr. Allen R. Hagerman is Independent Chairman of the Board of TransAlta Renewables Inc. Mr. Hagerman is a corporate director. Prior to December 31, 2014, he was Executive Vice President of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, an oil sands mining and upgrading entity. Prior to 2007, Mr. Hagerman was Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited. Mr. Hagerman is currently a director and chair of the audit committee of Precision Drilling Corporation. Mr. Hagerman is also a director and chair of the audit committee of Tervita Corporation. He is also past President of Financial Executives Institute, Calgary Chapter, as well as a past Chair of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. Previous board positions include lead director of Capital Power Income L.P., director of Syncrude Canada Ltd., Governor of the University of Calgary and a director of the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and received their Distinguished Service Award. Mr. Hagerman is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He also holds an ICD.D. certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors and has served on the executive committee of the ICD Calgary Chapter.

Brett Gellner Mr. Brett M. Gellner is President, Designated Chief Executive Officer, Director of TransAlta Renewables Inc. Mr. Gellner is President and Designated Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Gellner is also the Chief Investment Officer of TransAlta and in such role he oversees strategic corporate investments, mergers and acquisitions as well as greenfield projects. Previously, Mr. Gellner was Chief Financial Officer of TransAlta from 2010 to 2014. Prior thereto, Mr. Gellner was Vice-President, Commercial Operations and Mergers & Acquisitions at TransAlta. Prior to joining TransAlta, Mr. Gellner spent 12 years in investment banking covering the power, pipeline, midstream and forest products sectors. Mr. Gellner has a Master's degree specializing in economics from the University of Alberta and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Donald Tremblay Mr. Donald Tremblay is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Tremblay is Chief Financial Officer of TransAlta since March 2014. Prior thereto, Mr. Tremblay was Executive Vice President at Brookfield Renewable Energy LP (utilities). Prior to February 2011, Mr. Tremblay was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Renewable Power Inc., manager of Brookfield Renewable Power Fund.

Aron Willis Mr. Aron J. Willis is Senior Vice President - Gas and Renewables and Director of the Company. Mr. Willis is also the Senior Vice- President, Gas and Renewables of TransAlta, where he leads TransAlta’s Gas and Renewables operations and oversees TransAlta’s operations services team, including Supply Chain Management, Environment Health & Safety, Operations Integrity and the project management office. Prior to this role, Mr. Willis was the Managing Director, Australia of TransAlta, accountable for overseeing the Australian operations. Prior thereto, he was Vice-President, Australia of TransAlta until September 2015. Prior thereto, he was Country Manager, Australia of TransAlta. Mr. Willis has over 18 years of experience in the electricity industry. Mr. Willis holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.

Todd Stack Mr. Todd J. Stack is Managing Director and Corporate Controller of TransAlta Renewables Inc. He also Managing Director and Corporate Controller of TransAlta since February 1, 2017. Prior to February 2017, Mr. Stack was Managing Director and Treasurer of both the Company and TransAlta. Prior to October 2015, Mr. Stack was Vice-President and Treasurer of TransAlta. Prior to November 2012, Mr. Stack was Treasurer of TransAlta. Prior to May 2011, Mr. Stack was Assistant Treasurer of TransAlta. Prior October 2010 he was Director, Treasury Operations of TransAlta.

John Kousinioris Mr. John Harry Kousinioris is Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Kousinioris is Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of TransAlta since October 2015. Prior thereto, he was Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of TransAlta since December 2012. Prior thereto, Mr. Kousinioris was a Partner and co-head of the Corporate Commercial Group at Bennett Jones LLP (law firm).

Paul Taylor Mr. Paul H. E. Taylor is Non-Independent Director of TransAlta Renewables Inc., since March 31, 2014. Mr. Taylor is the Principal of Taylor Advisory Services, a management consulting firm. He recently retired as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Financial Group, Western Canada’s largest insurance brokerage company. Previously, Mr. Taylor served as TransAlta’s President, U.S. Operations and Executive Vice-President of the Alberta based Canadian coal generation business until March 31, 2014. He was also responsible for leading the commercial coal and sustainability teams in both Canada and the U.S. In the late 1990s, while serving as TransAlta's Senior Vice- President, Corporate Development, he was involved in the establishment of TransAlta Power, L.P. His energy experience includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of NaiKun Wind Energy Group, an offshore wind development company. Mr. Taylor also has extensive public sector experience including serving as Chief of Staff to the Premier of British Columbia, British Columbia's Deputy Minister of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia and various roles within Alberta Treasury. Mr. Taylor has served on private and public sector boards including Western Financial Group, Western Life Assurance Company, Western Financial Insurance Company (PetSecure), NaiKun Wind Energy Group, BC Forestry Investment & Innovation, TransAlta New Zealand, TransAlta Power Ltd., The Conference Board of Canada, the World Wildlife Fund — Canada and as the Chair of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

David Drinkwater Mr. David William Drinkwater is Independent Director of TransAlta Renewables Inc. Prior thereto, Mr. Drinkwater was a Senior Advisor to Rothschild Canada until December 31, 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Drinkwater was the Chairman of Rothschild Canada from April 15, 2009 to July 1, 2013. Prior thereto, Mr. Drinkwater was the Chief Legal Officer of Nortel Networks Corporation from December 19, 2005 to December 31, 2008 and Senior Advisor from then to March 31, 2009. From May 2007 to November 2007, he was also Acting Chief Financial Officer of Nortel Networks Corporation. From August 2004 to December 2005, he acted as an independent consultant and corporate director. From April 2003 to July 2004, Mr. Drinkwater served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Ontario Power Generation Inc. From December 1998 to March 2003, Mr. Drinkwater was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Legal Affairs at Ontario Power Generation. Mr. Drinkwater holds a Masters of Law from the London School of Economics, a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.