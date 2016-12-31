Name Description

Ian Davis Mr. Ian E. L. Davis is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC., effective May 2, 2013. Ian spent his early career at Bowater, moving to McKinsey & Company in 1979. He was a managing partner of McKinsey’s practice in the UK and Ireland from 1996 to 2003. In 2003, he was appointed as Chairman and Worldwide Managing Director of McKinsey, serving in this capacity until 2009. During his career with McKinsey, Ian served as a consultant to a range of global organisations across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. He retired as senior partner of McKinsey & Company on 30 July 2010. External appointments: Ian serves, as a non-executive director, on the Boards of Johnson & Johnson Inc, BP p.l.c and is a non-executive member of the Cabinet Office Board. He is also senior adviser to Apax Partners LLP.

D. Warren East Mr. D. Warren A. East, CBE, is Chief Executive, Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Warren joined ARM Holdings in 1994 and was appointed Chief Executive in 2001. Under his leadership the company became the world’s leading semiconductor IP licensing company. He retired from ARM Holdings in 2013. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, and a Distinguished Fellow of the BCS. He was awarded the CBE in 2014 for services to the technology industry. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive, Warren had been appointed as a Non-Executive Director in 2014 and was Chairman of the Science and Technology Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominations and Governance Committee. External appointments: Warren is a non-executive director of Dyson Ltd and Micron Technology Inc. In July 2015, he was appointed as a member of the UK Government’s business advisory group.

Stephen Daintith Mr. Stephen W. Daintith is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Stephen will join Rolls-Royce from Daily Mail and General Trust plc where he has served on its board of directors since 2011. He was a member of the Euromoney Institutional Investor plc audit committee, and a non-executive director of Zoopla Property Group plc, both of which are associated companies of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. Stephen is a chartered accountant and has held a number of senior positions at News Corporation, British American Tobacco, Forte, the Civil Aviation Authority and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is currently a non-executive director of 3i Group plc.

Colin Smith Mr. Colin P. Smith is Group President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Rolls-Royce in 1974. He has held a variety of key positions within the Company, including Director – Research and Technology and Director of Engineering and Technology – Civil Aerospace. Colin is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Aeronautical Society and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. He is also a Member of the Council for Science and Technology and a member of the governments Advisory Group review of UK Research Councils. In June 2012 he was awarded a CBE for services to UK engineering.

Marion Blakey Ms. Marion C. Blakey is President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc. subsidiary of the Company. Since 2015 as President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Blakey also serves as Chairman of the Rolls-Royce North America Holdings Inc. Board. Prior to joining Rolls-Royce, Blakey served in various senior executive roles including; President and Chief Executive Officer of the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Born in Gadsden, Ala., Blakey received her bachelor’s degree with honors in international studies from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a fellow in the Royal Aeronautical Society and has received numerous honorary degrees and awards, including the National Aeronautic Association’s Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy in 2013.

Christopher Cholerton Mr. Christopher Cholerton is President - Defence Aerospace of the Company. since January 2016, Chris Cholerton was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team. He is President – Defence. He has held Engineering, Programme and Operational business leadership positions in Civil Aerospace, Defence and Energy business sectors, all within Rolls-Royce. From June 2006 to December 2011, Chris led the company’s largest new product introduction and production programmes within the Civil Aerospace business. He was Director – Trent XWB Programme, leading all aspects of the engine programme to power the Airbus A350 XWB family, achieving milestones up to the first engine flight. Before this he was Director – Boeing Programmes, responsible for the Trent 1000 development. He was also Director – Airbus Production Programmes. Chris joined Rolls-Royce as an undergraduate in 1981. He graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University in 1984 and is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer, a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Fellow of the Association of Project Management.

Harry Holt Mr. Harry Holt is President - Nuclear of the Company, with effect from January 2016, Harry Holt was appointed President – Nuclear. Previously Harry was Group Operations Strategy Director, accountable for defining and driving the operations’ strategy of the Group. His previous roles within Rolls-Royce include President, Controls and Data Services, a wholly owned Rolls-Royce business which manufactures engine controls and monitoring systems, and provides data services to optimise product performance for our customers. Before that, Harry was Strategy and Future Programmes Director, Aerospace Division, responsible for business strategy, future programmes and new business opportunities across Rolls-Royce’s Aerospace portfolio. His initial role in the company was Director, Global Government Relations. Prior to joining Rolls-Royce Harry had a distinguished career in the British Army, fulfilling some of Defence's most demanding appointments, both as a commander on combat operations and as a strategic planner in the UK’s Ministry of Defence. Harry is a Board member of ITP, a Supervisory Board Member of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and chairs the Royal Foundation’s Endeavour Fund.

Mikael Makinen Mr. Mikael Makinen is President - Marine of the Company., since January 2016, Mikael Makinen was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team. He is President – Marine, a post he has held since joining the company in April 2014. Prior to joining Rolls-Royce Mikael was President of leading maritime cargo solutions provider McGregor 2012 -2014. Before this Mikael held a number of senior positions at Wärtsilä, including Group Vice President and Deputy to CEO responsible for Wärtsilä’s Marine business and Asian strategy, as well as Managing Director, Wärtsilä Group Singapore. Mikael attended the Helsinki University of Technology where he received a Master of Science in 1980. Mikael is a Member of the Board of Directors of Stora Enso OyJ, in Finland.

Andreas Schell Mr. Andreas Schell is Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Power Systems of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. Andreas, a German citizen, is currently Vice President, Digital Strategy, for UTC Aerospace Systems with responsibility for creating new digital tools and services. He joined UTC in 2009 as Vice President, Engineering, for Aerospace Power Systems, before being appointed as President, Electric Systems and then President, Actuation & Propeller Systems. Previously Schell worked at Chrysler, where he held a number of positions including Vice President, Electrical and Electronics Core Engineering and was responsible for developing and releasing electric systems for the Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge product lines. He was also responsible for hybrid development, fuel cell systems and advanced vehicle engineering at DaimlerChrysler. He began his career as a development engineer at Daimler-Benz in 1996. Schell has an MBA from Michigan State University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering, with a specialization in energy systems engineering, from Technische Universität Clausthal in Germany. Schell is a member of the Association of German Engineers (VDI) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

Eric Schulz Mr. Eric Schulz is President - Civil Aerospace of the Company, effective January 2016, Mr. Eric Schulz was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team as President – Civil Aerospace. Eric joined Rolls Royce in February 2010 as COO – Gas Turbine Services. He became COO – Civil Aerospace in 2011, before to be appointed President – Civil Large Engines in January 2013. Eric started his career at Aerospatiale/Airbus. In 1989, he joined UTA French Airlines where he worked in several positions in maintenance and operations. In 1996, he became President of Air Liberte Industries, part of British Airways Group. In 2000, Eric moved to the US where he worked for EADS as President of EADS Aeroframe, which was a joint venture between EADS and Northrop Grumman. In 2003 Eric was appointed by Goodrich as President of Aviation Technical Services based in Seattle before becoming President of Goodrich Actuation Systems three years later, where he worked until he joined Rolls Royce. A native of France, Eric holds two Masters Degrees: Mechanical Engineering from the Ecole d’Ingenieurs of Geneva and Aeronautical Engineering from ESTA-Paris. He also followed an Executive Leadership Program from the University of California, Berkeley.

Simon Kirby Mr. Simon Kirby is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr Kirby has been chief executive of HS2, Europe's largest infrastructure project, since 2014. Before that, he was on the board of Network Rail as the managing director of infrastructure projects.

Mark Gregory Mr. Mark Gregory is General Counsel of the Company. He joined Rolls-Royce in 2005 and was appointed General Counsel in October 2015. Before then, he held various positions in the Group, most recently as Head of Legal and Commercial. Before joining Rolls-Royce, Mark trained and practiced at Lovells (now Hogan Lovells) in London and Hong Kong. He studied English and German law and is a practising Solicitor (England and Wales).

David Smith Mr. David Smith is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. David joined Rolls-Royce in January 2014 as Chief Financial Officer for the Aerospace Division. Before joining Rolls-Royce he was Chief Financial Officer for technology group, Edwards. He has spent over 25 years in the automotive industry at Ford and Jaguar Land Rover. When Jaguar Land Rover was sold to the Tata Group in 2008 he stayed on as CEO until 2010, helping to manage transition to the new ownership. External appointments: David is a non-executive director of Motability Operations Group plc.

Mary Humiston Ms. Mary E. Humiston is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. She has held a variety of senior positions in HR, across a number of companies and sectors, most recently as Senior Vice President Human Resources at Applied Materials, a global leader in semi-conductor technology. Prior to that Mary was Vice President Human Resources at Honeywell Inc., a Fortune 100 global technology company, which included three years based in Brussels as Vice President HR Europe, Middle East & Africa. Mary started her career at General Electric on the HR Leadership graduate programme and spent seven years in HR and GE’s Corporate Audit Staff. Mary has an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Christopher Barkey Mr. Christopher Barkey is Group Director of Engineering & Technology of the Company. since January 2016, Chris Barkey was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team as Director – Engineering & Technology. Previously Chris was Director, Engineering & technology, Civil Large Engines accountable, for product safety, the delivery of all NPI engineering programmes, and in-service support of the CLE fleet. Chris joined Rolls-Royce in 1987, and has over twenty-eight years of experience, working in Derby, Bristol and Montreal, on the design and development of gas turbine engines in civil, military aerospace and industrial applications. He has held a number of roles in the organisation, covering design, development and flight test, whilst developing key skills in the management and delivery of major engineering programs. In 1997 he was appointed Chief Engineer for the Industrial Trent. In 2004 he was appointed Executive Vice-President, Engineering & Technology, Energy accountable for the entire product lifecycle across the Energy business product portfolio, including gas turbines, packaging, controls, compressors and power turbines. Chris has an Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Leicester and an MBA with Distinction from Loughborough University Business School. He is a Chartered Engineer, and a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Pamela Coles Ms. Pamela Coles is an Executive Director of the Company. She has been a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators since 1997 having held a variety of Company Secretary roles throughout her career. She joined Rolls-Royce from Centrica plc, where she was Head of Secretariat. Pamela’s previous roles also include Group Company Secretary and a member of the executive committee at The Rank Group plc and Company Secretary & Head of Legal at RAC plc.

Beverly Goulet Ms. Beverly K. Goulet is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 3 July 2017. Beverly, a US national, has most recently been serving as a senior executive with American Airlines Group from which she will retire at the end of June 2017. Formerly a practising lawyer, she joined American Airlines in 1993. Her recent roles included Chief Restructuring Officer, helping lead American Airlines through its successful emergence from Chapter 11, and Executive Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, leading the integration of American Airlines and US Airways. Earlier in her career she was Vice President - Corporate Development and Treasurer. She is currently Chair of American Airlines Federal Credit Union.

Lewis Booth Mr. Lewis W. K. Booth is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, effective 5 May 2016. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of Nominations and Governance Committee, Science and Technology Committee Skills and experience: Lewis is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ford Motor Company, a position he held for over three years until his retirement from the company in April 2012. During his 34-year career at Ford he held a series of senior positions in Europe, Asia, Africa and the United States. Lewis began his career with British Leyland, before joining Ford in 1978. He was awarded a CBE in June 2012 for services to the UK automotive and manufacturing industries. External appointments: Lewis is a director of Mondelez International Inc, Gentherm Inc and the University of Liverpool in America Inc.

Ruth Cairnie Ms. Ruth Cairnie is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. effective September 1, 2014. She is the Member of Nominations and Governance Committee, Remuneration Committee, Science and Technology Committee Skills and experience: Ruth Cairnie was formerly Executive Vice President Strategy & Planning at Royal Dutch Shell Plc, where she held a number of senior international roles, including managing the Global Commercial Fuels business. She served on the boards of Shell Pakistan Ltd and joint venture companies in Germany and Thailand. Ruth graduated in Joint Honours Mathematics & Physics from Bristol University and then took a Masters in Advanced Studies, Maths, at Cambridge University. External appointments: Ruth is currently a Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods plc and Keller Group plc. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Rotterdam School of Management. She has joined the POWERful Women board as industry chair.

Frank Chapman Mr. Frank Joseph Chapman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. He is the Chairman of the Safety and Ethics Committee, Member of Nominations and Governance Committee, Remuneration Committee Skills and experience: Sir Frank has worked in the oil and gas industry for 38 years including appointments within Royal Dutch Shell plc and BP p.l.c. He was Chief Executive of BG Group plc for 12 years until December 2012. Sir Frank is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Energy Institute.

Irene Dorner Mrs. Irene M. Dorner is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc., effective 27 July 2015. She Member of Nominations and Governance Committee, Safety and Ethics Committee and Audit Committee Skills and experience: Irene Dorner was CEO and President of HSBC USA until December 2014 where she was responsible for all of HSBC’s operations in the USA and played a key role in strengthening the financial institution’s risk processes. During a 29 year career at HSBC, she held a number of international roles including as the first woman to lead HSBC in Malaysia and launching its Islamic banking unit. She is a passionate advocate of diversity and inclusion.

Hsien Yang Lee Mr. Lee Hsien Yang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC., effective January 2014. He is the Member of Audit Committee, Nominations and Governance Committee, Safety and Ethics Committee Skills and experience: Hsien Yang was Chief Executive of Singapore Telecommunications Limited for 11 years, He served as Chairman and non-executive director of Fraser and Neave Limited from 2007 until February 2013. External appointments: Hsien Yang serves as a Special Advisor of General Atlantic LLC. He is Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. and The Islamic Bank of Asia Private Limited, a director of The Singapore Exchange Limited, The Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and a member of the board of governors of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. He is also President of the INSEAD South East Asia Council.

Bradley Singer Mr. Bradley E. Singer is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. Brad is a Partner and Chief Operating Officer of ValueAct Capital, the San Francisco based Investment Company. ValueAct Capital is currently the largest investor in Rolls-Royce with a shareholding of 10.8%. Before joining ValueAct Capital, Brad had been Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Discovery Communications, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of American Tower Corp. Prior to these appointments, he worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York and London. He is a Director of Motorola Solutions, Inc. and a former Director of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. and Citizens Communications Corp. His appointment follows the standard rigorous selection process that applies to all Non-Executive Directors of Rolls-Royce. Bradley Singer is a Director of Motorola Solutions, Inc. and is a former Director of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. and Citizens Communications Corp.

Kevin Smith Sir Kevin Smith, CBE is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 5 May 2016. He is the Member of the Nominations and Governance Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Science and Technology Committee. Skills and experience:Sir Kevin is a Senior Advisor to Unitas Capital, a leading Asian private equity firm. Prior to joining Unitas in 2012, Sir Kevin served for 9 years as CEO of GKN Plc., the FTSE100-listed global engineering and manufacturing company, after leading GKN’s Aerospace division from 1999 to 2003. Before joining GKN, he spent nearly 20 years with British Aerospace (BAE plc), predominantly in its Military Aircraft and Defence businesses before becoming Group Managing Director of BAE’s New Business division. Sir Kevin also served as a Non-Executive Director of Scottish and Southern Energy plc between June 2004 and July 2008. He was knighted in 2007 for services to industry, holds an honorary doctorate from Cranfield University and is a Fellow of the University of Central Lancashire, The Royal Aeronautical Society and The Chartered Institute of Management.