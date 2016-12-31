Name Description

Christopher Coleman Mr. Christopher L. Coleman is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Randgold Resources Limited. r. Coleman is the group head of banking at Rothschild & Co and has more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services sector, including corporate and private client banking and project finance. He has had a long standing involvement in the mining sector in Africa and globally. He is a director of NM Rothschild & Sons, chairman of Rothschild Bank International in the Channel Islands and serves on a number of other boards and committees of the Rothschild & Co group, which he joined in 1989. He is a BSc (Econ) graduate from the London School of Economics and was a non-executive director of the Merchant Bank of Central Africa from 2001 to 2008. Mr. Coleman’s management and corporate governance experience brings strong leadership skills to the board. He is a non-executive director of Papa John’s International Inc.

D. Mark Bristow Dr. D. Mark Bristow, Ph.D., is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Bristow has been Chief Executive Officer since the incorporation of the company in 1995, which was founded on his pioneering exploration work in West Africa. He has subsequently led the company’s growth through the discovery and development of world class assets into a major international gold mining business. Mr. Bristow has played a pivotal part in promoting the emergence of a sustainable mining industry in Africa. He has a proven track record of growing businesses in Africa and delivering considerable shareholder value. A geologist with a PhD from Natal University, South Africa, he has held board positions at a number of global mining companies and is currently the non-executive chairman of Rockwell Diamonds Inc.

Graham Shuttleworth Mr. Graham P. Shuttleworth is a Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Shuttleworth joined us as Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director in July 2007 but has been associated with the company since its inception, initially as part of its management team involved in listing the company on the London Stock Exchange in 1997, and subsequently as an advisor. Mr. Shuttleworth brings significant financial and management experience to the board, combined with considerable knowledge of large scale international businesses which was developed initially as a chartered accountant qualifying with Deloitte, and then as managing director and the New York based head of metals and mining for the Americas in the global investment banking division of HSBC where he advised numerous mining companies on listings, accessing the capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Shuttleworth is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, with a bachelor of commerce degree and an honors degree from the University of South Africa.

Martin Welsh Mr. Martin Welsh is a General Counsel, Secretary of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Martin joined Randgold in 2011 and in 2012 was appointed the group’s company secretary and general counsel. He qualified as a solicitor in 1998 and previously worked in London with Dickson Minto WS and Linklaters, where he represented numerous international corporate and financial institutions, and in Jersey where he acted for Randgold while in private practice.

Tahirou Ballo Mr. Tahirou Ballo is General Manager Loulo - Gounkoto Mine Complex of Randgold Resources Limited. A mining economist engineer with 22 years’ experience, mainly in Mali. Tahirou started his career as a short planner with BHP Billiton at the Syama gold mine and served as mining superintendent from 1999 for Randgold, at Syama. He was appointed to his current position in 2015.

Chiaka Berthe Mr. Chiaka Berthe is a General Manager - Operations West Africa of Randgold Resources Limited. With a Master’s degree in geological engineering from the Malian National School of Engineering, Chiaka has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mine and Metallurgy and the Geostatistical Association and was appointed to his current position in 2015.

Sebastiaan Bock Mr. Sebastiaan Bock is Group General Manager - Finance of Randgold Resources Limited. Sebastiaan is responsible for the management of the group’s operations, financial functions and the group’s corporate finance management. He’s a chartered accountant with 16 years’ experience and has been with the group for eight years.

Luiz Correia Mr. Luiz Correia is a General Manager - Tongon Mine of Randgold Resources Limited. Luiz is a metallurgist with 31 years’ experience in the gold mining industry, and has a BSc Eng as well as a BCom degree. He joined Randgold in 2005 and in 2006 was appointed operations manager at the Loulo mine. He was appointed general manager at the Tongon mine during its construction phase in 2010.

Riaan Grobler Mr. Riaan Grobler is a Group General Manager - commercial and supply chain of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Riaan holds an Honour’s degree in finance and has 18 years’ experience in the gold mining industry. He was initially appointed financial projects manager East Africa in early 2012 and was involved in the financial management side of the construction of the Kibali mine before his promotion in January 2014 to group general manager commercial and supply chain.

Glenn Heard Mr. Glenn Heard is Group General Manager - Mining of the Company. A mining engineer, who holds BE (Mining) with honours from the University of Wollongong, Australia, Glenn has 21 years’ experience in mining operations, mining contracting and consulting. He worked with Randgold as a consultant in 2015 to assist with the transition to owner mining at Loulo, has increased his involvement with the group through 2016, and was appointed to his new position with effect from January 2017. Glenn also holds a Western Australian First Class mine managers certificate of competency.

Joel Holliday Mr. Joel Holliday is a Group Exploration Manager of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Joel is a geologist with 20 years’ experience on exploration projects in Europe, South America and across Africa. He joined Randgold in 2004 and until recently worked as exploration manager for West Africa, before being appointed group exploration manager in 2015. This followed several years as exploration manager for the Loulo district in Mali, when the Gounkoto and Loulo 3 deposits were discovered. Joel has a BSc (Hons) in Geology.

Williem Jacobs Mr. Williem Jacobs is a General Manager - Operations, Central and East Africa of Randgold Resources Limited. With a BPL (Hons) and DCom, Willem has served as a director of listed and private companies in the areas of mining, engineering and manufacturing in Southern, Central and Eastern Africa for the past 21 years. He joined Randgold in 2010.

Victor Matfield Mr. Victor Matfield is a Group General Manager - Corporate Finance of Randgold Resources Limited. A chartered accountant, Victor was appointed corporate finance manager in 2001. Prior to this he served as financial manager of both the Syama and Morila mines.

Rodney Quick Mr. Rodney Quick is a Group General Manager - Evaluation of Randgold Resources Limited. A geologist with an MSc Geology and 23 years’ experience in the gold mining industry, Mr. Quick joined us in 1996, and has been involved in the exploration, evaluation and production phases of all our projects since Morila. He became responsible for all project development and evaluation for the group in 2009.

N'golo Sanogo Mr. N'golo Sanogo is a General Manager - Mali of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. N’golo has a Master’s degree in economics from the National School of Administration of Bamako, Mali, as well as several business qualifications. He joined BHP Billiton Mali in 1995 and was appointed the management accountant at the Syama mine in 2001. In 2004 he joined Randgold as Mali financial controller and was appointed to his current position in 2009.

Lois Wark Ms. Lois Wark is a Group General Manager - Corporate Communications of Randgold Resources Limited. Ms. Lois has been with Randgold since its inception and assumed management of the cartography department in 1995. She is responsible for the coordination of the group’s communications and investor relations programmes and holds a diploma in land surveying: cadastral and topographical.

Charles Wells Mr. Charles Wells is a General Manager - Kibali Mine of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Charles has an MSc in environmental biotechnology and 19 years’ experience in environmental management. He joined Randgold in 2012 with responsibility for the group’s sustainability programme before being appointed to his current position in 2014.

Paul Gillot Mr. Paul Gillot is a Group Metallurgist and Deputy General Manager - Capital Projects of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Paul has 27 years’ operational and management experience in the mining industry and moved into the projects arena for the group with the commissioning of the Tongon mine. He obtained his NHD in Extractive Metallurgy from the University of Johannesburg. He is responsible for the group’s metallurgical activities.

Drissa Arama Mr. Drissa Arama is Morila Mine Manager of the Company. Drissa holds a Master of Science Degree in Metallurgy and an MBA in Executive Management. He joined Randgold in 2000 as a metallurgist and from 2007 was plant manager at both the Morila and Loulo mines, until his appointment as the Morila mine manager in March 2017.

Tania de Welzim Ms. Tania de Welzim is a Group Financial Manager of Randgold Resources Limited. Having served as group financial controller, Tania was appointed to her current position in 2009. A chartered accountant with 18 years’ financial experience, 16 of these in the mining industry, she is responsible for technical financial reporting and procedures for the group.

Hilaire Diarra Mr. Hilaire Diarra is Group Community and Environmental Officer of the Company. Hilaire holds a Bsc (Hons) in Environmental and Engineering Geology and an MSc in Resources Engineering. He worked previously as an environmental officer and then the head of department for environment and social at the Loulo mine. Hilaire was appointed as the group community and environmental officer in 2014 with the responsibility of developing and maintaining the group social license, developing and directing the group environmental and social policies and programmes including mine closure.

Cheikh Maiga Mr. Cheikh Maiga is Group Human Resources Executive of the Company. Cheikh joined Randgold in 2016. He was educated at the École Normale Supérieure in Mali and at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. Cheikh has 20 years’ experience in human resources and was formally a director of human resources and administration at Nordgold in Burkina Faso.

Haladou Manirou Dr. Haladou Manirou is Group Health and Safety Officer of the Company. Dr Manirou joined Randgold in 2004 as medical officer, becoming HSE and community development manager for the Loulo– Gounkoto complex in 2009 and appointed to his current position in 2012. He holds an MD from the Malian National School of Medicine and Pharmacy, a Diploma in Epidemiology from the University of Lyons and an MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Dr Manirou is an alumnus of the London Business School and an affiliate member of IOSH, IEMA and GACSO.

Mahamadou Samake Mr. Mahamadou Samake is a Group Regional Manager, West Africa of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Sam was a professor of company law at the University of Mali, and was instrumental in writing the Malian mining legislation. He is the resident executive manager in Mali and is responsible for government liaison in West Africa. He is also the group’s West African legal counsel.

John Steele Mr. John Steele is a Technical and Capital Projects Executive of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. John was responsible for the successful construction and commissioning of Randgold’s Morila, Loulo, Tongon and Gounkoto mines and led the development and commissioning of the Kibali mine in the DRC. He also continues to provide operational and engineering oversight to the group. John has a BSc (Hons) in Chemical Engineering and an MBL (UNISA).

Safiatou Ba-N'Daw Mrs. Safiatou Francoise Ba-N'Daw is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Randgold Resources Limited. A Harvard University MBA graduate, Ms. Ba-N’Daw spent 12 years with the World Bank as a senior financial specialist for the South Asia region, following which she was appointed Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Energy, a position she held until 2000. Ms. Ba-N’Daw was subsequently appointed a director of the United Nation’s Development Program for South-South Cooperation (formerly the Special Unit: Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries) until 2004 when she was appointed deputy chief of staff to the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire. Ms. Ba-N’Daw’s deep understanding of the financial and political opportunities and challenges of operating in emerging countries, especially West Africa, provides a valuable contribution to the board.

Jemal-ud-din Kassum Mr. Jemal-ud-din Kassum (Jamil Kassum) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Randgold Resources Limited. Mr. Kassum has a wealth of significant recent and relevant financial and political experience having been a former World Bank vice president for the East Asia and Pacific region after 25 years with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where as a vice president he was responsible for all of IFC’s new investments. He now provides strategic advice to international financial institutions and companies. Mr. Kassum brings a strong strategic understanding to the board and has a detailed knowledge of risk assessment and management systems. He grew up in Tanzania, was educated at Oxford University and holds an MBA from Harvard University.

Olivia Kirtley Mrs. Olivia F. Kirtley, CPA., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 2 February 2017. Ms. Kirtley holds a BS in Accounting from Florida Southern College and a Masters of Taxation from Georgia State University. She is a frequent speaker at United States and international forums for boards and professional organizations on best practices and tools to enhance board effectiveness, risk oversight and government structures. Ms. Kirtley is currently a non-executive director of US Bancorp, Papa John’s International and ResCare, Inc where she serves on various board committees. She is also the immediate past chairman and president of the International Federation of Accountants and a past council member of the International Integrated Reporting Council. Her extensive financial experience and strong leadership in the area of governance brings additional insight and expertise to the board. She is a non-executive director of US Bancorp and of Papa John’s International, Inc.

Jeanine Lioko Ms. Jeanine Mabunda Lioko is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Randgold Resources Limited. Ms. Lioko has spent a number of years working in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s finance industry including with Citi Group and as an advisor to the Governor of Banque Centrale du Congo. A former Minister of Portfolio of the DRC, a position which she held for over five years, she is now a serving member of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo, representing the Equateur Province, and brings a wealth of knowledge in managing the political and financial landscape in Central Africa. Ms. Lioko is also a special advisor to the DRC government to prevent violence against women and the recruitment of children for war. She was educated in Brussels, Belgium, and holds a law degree from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, and a postgraduate degree in commercial science from the ICHEC Brussels Management School.