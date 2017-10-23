Name Description

U. Dhatrak Shri. U. V. Dhatrak serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited since 14th September, 2017. Shri Dhatrak is Bachelor of Engineering (Mech.) from College of Engineering, Pune in 1981. He joined the Company in August 1981 as Management Trainee and rose to the post of Chairman and Managing Director. In his long career spanning more than 36 years, he has worked in various capacities in Technical Services, Ammonia plants, Urea Plant & Power Plant, Steam Generation Plant, Bagging, Plant Health Services Dept. etc. and in development of the projects of the Company. He succeed in achieving mechanical stability and reliability for continuous operations and efficient performance of the various plants. As Operations Manager (Urea), he has led the Urea team and improved the Plant performance and reliability and surpassed many production and energy consumption records and played a key role in reconstruction of Ammonia-I cooling Tower in record time. He has published article on experience in attending high vibration problem in Synthesis Gas compressor in the FAI Magazine. The hallmark of Shri Dhatrak's success is his sustained discipline, hard work and commitment to the profession and Company as a whole. As a team leader, he encourages interaction among team members for better exchange of ideas, which results in higher productivity in the organization. Prior to elevation to the present post, he was Executive Director (Planning and Project Development). He had also worked in the capacity of Executive Director, Thal Unit. He is a profound lover of music and culture. He is a yoga enthusiast.

Suresh Warior Shri. Suresh Warior serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Director - Finance of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Whole-time Director of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited . He has been appointed by President of India as Director (Finance) on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 18th July, 2014. Shri Warior is a B.Com (Hons) from Delhi University and a Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). He joined the Company in August 1985 in the Finance Department. Prior to his elevation, he was General Manager (Corporate Finance). Shri Warior has a very rich and varied experience in various facets of Financial Management. He was deputed by the Company as Consultant to Fertilizer Industry Co-ordination Committee, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Fertilizers for computing and fixing prices of fertilizers applicable to various fertilizer companies. He has been associated with FICC as a consultant for numerous pricing exercises and his efforts have been well appreciated by FICC.

Jai Sharma Shri. Jai Bhagwan Sharma serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Shri Jai Bhagwan Sharma is a Member of the Institute of Company Secretary of India and hold the Degree in Law from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad and Master in Business Law from National Law School of India, Bangalore. He has more than 22 years of experience in Legal, Corporate Governance, and Secretarial functions. Over the span of more than 22 years, he has served various organisations engaged in Auto ancillary manufacturing, Textiles manufacturing, Strategic Electronics and Stock exchanges in the field of Corporate & Secretarial, legal, labour, indirect taxation and litigation matters.

Alka Tiwari Ms. Alka Tiwari serves as Part Time Government Nominee Director of the Company. Ms Alka Tiwari, IAS is Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 61 h March, 2017. Ms Tiwari is a 1988 batch of IAS officer and is presently Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, New Delhi. She has held various positions in Government of Jharkhand and Government of India. She also served as Advisor to the NITI Aayog, Principal Secretary. She has varied and rich experience in Government, in different positions, and has great managerial capabilities.

Sushil Lohani Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani, IAS is a Director of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited. He was nominated by President of India. He was appointed as an Additional Director by the Board w.e.f.02.07.2014. Shri Lohani is an IAS officer and is presently Jt. Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, New Delhi. He has varied and rich experience in Government, in different positions, and has great managerial capabilities.