John McAdam Dr. John David Gibson McAdam Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Rentokil Initial Plc. John brings to the Group a deep and strategic understanding of a wide range of industry sectors gained from his career with Imperial Chemical Industries plc (ICI) and Unilever over more than 30 years and his other Board and advisor appointments. John joined ICI following its acquisition of Unilever’s Specialty Chemicals Companies in 1997 and was then appointed Chief Executive of the Group in 2003. Prior to joining ICI, John spent 24 years with Unilever where he held a number of senior management positions. John was Senior Independent Director at J Sainsbury plc from 2005 to 2016 and a Non-Executive Director of Sara Lee Corporation in America from 2008 to 2012 and Severn Trent Plc from 2000 to 2005. John received a B.Sc. honours degree in Chemical Physics at Manchester University and later gained a Ph.D. before becoming a research fellow. He is Chairman, United Utilities Group PLC, NED, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (to May 2017) and NED and SID, Electra Private Equity PLC.

Andrew Ransom Mr. Andrew (Andy) Mark Ransom serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Rentokil Initial Plc. Andy joined Rentokil Initial in 2008 as the Executive Director of the global Pest Control business with functional responsibility for Corporate Development, M&A, Legal, Company Secretariat, Risk and Health & Safety. He was appointed Chief Executive of Rentokil Initial plc in October 2013. Andy has broad commercial experience gained in senior executive positions and legal roles. Andy joined Rentokil Initial from ICI where he held various positions as a senior lawyer and head of the mergers and acquisitions team since 1987. In 2005, he was appointed to the executive management team as Executive Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, General Counsel and Company Secretary. He also had operational responsibility for ICI’s Regional and Industrial Division. During his career with ICI he spent several years working in its businesses in the US and Canada. Andy is a graduate of the University of Southampton and a qualified solicitor. He is Director and Trustee of Street League.

Jeremy Townsend Mr. Jeremy Townsend serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Director of Rentokil Initial plc. Jeremy joined Rentokil Initial as Chief Financial Officer in 2010 and, in addition, became Chief Information Officer in November 2013. He previously worked at Mitchells & Butlers, where he joined as Deputy Finance Director in June 2005 before becoming Finance Director in February 2008. He was previously employed by J Sainsbury plc where he held various finance roles including Group Financial Controller, Corporate Finance Director and Strategy Director. Prior to Sainsbury’s, Jeremy worked in audit and corporate finance at Ernst & Young LLP. Jeremy has a degree in Management Sciences from Manchester University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He is a Member of the Accounting Council of the Financial Reporting Council and NED, parkrun Trading Limited and parkrun Global Limited.

Stewart Power Mr. Stewart Power serves as Chief Marketing Officer of Rentokil Initial PLC. Stewart joined Rentokil Initial in 2006 as Director of Marketing and Strategy for the Rentokil division and became Group Marketing Director in 2010. Prior to this he held roles as Marketing and Strategy Director at RAC Business Solutions, Director of Business Solutions at Capita Group and was a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group. He started his career at BOC Group plc spending seven years in strategy, marketing and sales roles. He has broad experience in marketing and strategy, and holds an MBA from London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Imperial College, University of London. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Daragh Fagan Mr. Daragh Fagan serves as Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Rentokil Initial PLC. Daragh joined Rentokil Initial as Group General Counsel in September 2013 and, in addition, became Company Secretary in July 2014. Daragh has extensive in-house legal and company secretarial experience in major listed multinational corporations, including those with significant businesses in emerging markets. Daragh joined Rentokil Initial from Thomson Reuters where he was General Counsel, Europe & Asia, and prior to that General Counsel, EMEA of Reuters Group plc. Before joining Reuters, he spent 10 years working in the oil and gas industry for the Italian multinational Eni SpA, after qualifying as a solicitor at Herbert Smith. Daragh has a Master’s degree in History from Cambridge.

Paul Cochrane Mr. Paul Cochrane serves as Managing Director, Asia of the Company. Paul joined Rentokil Initial in 1990 as Branch Manager of the Initial Hygiene business in New Zealand. He later became Managing Director of Initial Hygiene New Zealand & Fiji, Managing Director of Ambius in the UK, Managing Director of Initial Hygiene Pacific (Australia, New Zealand and Fiji) and then Senior Vice President of Rentokil Initial Asia before becoming Regional Managing Director for Asia. Paul has a diploma in Business from the University of Auckland and a Trade Certificate of Automotive Engineering from Manukau Technical Institute in New Zealand.

Jurgen Hofling Mr. Jurgen Hofling serves as Managing Director, Europe of Rentokil Initial PLC. Jurgen joined Rentokil Initial in 2014 as Managing Director for Europe. He has significant experience in senior positions in the logistics sector and in sales and marketing, principally from 14 years at Deutsche Post and DHL International. He also has international management consultancy experience gained as the Founding Partner of Theron Management Advisors, an international management consultancy. He is a German national and fluent in English, French and German. Jürgen has an Integration & Marketing degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Alain Moffroid Mr. Alain Moffroid serves as Managing Director, Pacific of the Company. He joined Rentokil Initial in 2013 as Managing Director of the Pest Control and Hygiene division in the Pacific. He joined from Unilever where he held the role of Vice President Customer Development, Unilever Asia and Africa, following a number of senior positions with Unilever Australasia. He has significant experience in marketing, sales and business development acquired during 23 years with Unilever in Europe, Asia and Pacific. He is a dual national Belgian/Australian and is fluent in English, French and Dutch. He holds an MSc Business from the Solvay Business School, University of Brussels.

John Myers Mr. John Myers serves as Managing Director, North America of Rentokil Initial PLC. John joined Rentokil Initial in 2008 as President and Chief Executive of the Pest Control division in North America. Previously John served as Vice President (VP) of Business Development, Group VP, VP of Business Strategy and as Senior VP of Sales at Cintas Corporation. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive at Bio Quest LLC. John has a diverse business background, with extensive sales, marketing and business strategy experience. He is a graduate of the University of Vermont where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Additionally, he earned an MBA from Mercer University in Atlanta.

Phill Wood Mr. Phill Wood serves as Managing Director, UK & Rest of World of Rentokil Initial PLC. Phill joined Rentokil Initial in 2006 as Managing Director Europe (Pest Control), to then be appointed as Managing Director of the Pest Control division in UK and Ireland in 2009. He has been Managing Director of UK & Rest of World since October 2013. Prior to joining Rentokil Initial Phill held a number of top management positions at Lex Services/RAC plc where he served for 15 years. Phill has extensive commercial and business development experience. He is a Chartered Management Accountant and holds a first class Bachelor’s degree (Hons) in Management Science from Loughborough University.

Vanessa Evans Ms. Vanessa Evans serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Vanessa joined Rentokil Initial in January 2016 as Group HR Director. Vanessa has had a successful career with some of the world’s best known consumer brands. She brings valuable business experience and expertise in human resources management. She joined from RSA Group plc where she was Group HR, Communications and Customer Director. Prior to that Vanessa was Global HR Director at Lego and Head of UK HR at GAP. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and holds a Bachelor’s degree (Hons) in Geography from Bulmershe College, University of Reading.

Crispin Davis Sir Crispin Davis has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 20 July 2017. Sir Crispin has had a highly distinguished and successful business career across the international media, FMCG and publishing sectors. He was Chief Executive of Reed Elsevier plc from 1999 to 2009, and previously Chief Executive of Aegis Group plc and Group Managing Director of Guinness Group plc (now Diageo plc). Sir Crispin began his executive career with Procter & Gamble, where he held a variety of senior management roles including as President of the Company's North American Food Business, during five years based in the US. In his non-executive career, Sir Crispin was Chairman of StarBev Consumer Industries B.V. from 2009 to 2012 and a Non-Executive Director on the Board of GlaxoSmithKline plc from 2003 to 2013, where he chaired the Remuneration Committee. He has been a Non-Executive Director of Vodafone Group plc since 2014 and a Non-Executive Director for Hasbro Inc since February 2016. He is also currently an advisor to CVC Capital Partners. Sir Crispin was knighted in 2004 for services to publishing and information. He is an Oxford University Trustee and Member of the University Board.

Richard Burrows Mr. Richard George William Burrows serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Rentokil Initial Plc. Richard joined Rentokil Initial as a Non-executive Director in January 2008. He worked at Irish Distillers in various areas of the business before being appointed Chief Executive in 1978, and Chairman/ CEO in 1991. He held this position for nine years before being appointed joint Chief Executive of Irish Distillers’ parent company Pernod Ricard in 2000, from which he retired in 2006. Richard also served as the Governor of the Bank of Ireland from 2005 to 2009. He has significant international business experience ranging from leading successful branded manufacturing and service businesses in the drinks industry to banking and financial services roles. Richard attended Wesley College, Dublin (Ireland) and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland. He is Chairman, British American Tobacco p.l.c. NED, Carlsberg A/S (Denmark) and Chairman, Craven House Capital plc.

Angela Seymour-Jackson Ms. Angela Seymour-Jackson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Rentokil Initial plc. Angela was Managing Director of the Workplace Division at Aegon UK plc from December 2012 until January 2016. Prior to this, Angela was Chief Executive Officer of RAC Motoring Services from 2010 until 2012. Previous roles also include Distribution Director at Aviva UK Life and Distribution Director at Norwich Union Insurance. She has extensive executive and business experience in motoring and insurance services and also has valuable knowledge of service focused organisations with a strong track record of improving customer care. Angela has a Master’s degree in Marketing and is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Chartered Insurance Institute. She is Deputy Chairman and SID, Gocompare.com Group plc, NED, Henderson Group plc,NED, esure Group plc and Senior Adviser to Lloyds Banking Group (Insurance).