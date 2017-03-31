Name Description

Colin Matthews Mr. Colin S. Matthews, CBE, FREng., is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 April 2016. He is the Director of the Company, effective on 7th March, 2016. He currently chairs Highways England Company Limited, formerly the Highways Agency. In his executive career he has been Chief Executive Officer of Heathrow Airport, Hays plc and Severn Trent plc. He has also been Managing Director of Transco and Engineering Director of British Airways. Earlier he worked in the motor industry in Japan and the UK, in strategy consulting and for General Electric in the UK, France and Canada. He has also served as a non-executive director for Mondi plc and Severn Trent plc. Colin is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and was awarded the CBE in 2014 for his services to aviation. Colin is a non-executive director of Johnson Matthey plc.

Peter Dilnot Mr. Peter Dilnot is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shanks Group Plc. Prior to joining Renewi, Peter was a senior executive at Danaher Corporation, a leading global industrial business listed on the NYSE. He held a number of progressive general management roles including President Danaher Middle East, Group President Emerging Markets, and President EMEA and Asia of its Gilbarco Veeder-Root subsidiary. Before Danaher, Peter spent seven years at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in London and Chicago, working with industrial and pharmaceutical clients and was a leader in BCG’s global Sales & Marketing Practice. Peter’s earlier career, after graduating from RMA Sandhurst, was spent as an officer in the British Armed Forces. He originally trained as an Army helicopter pilot and saw active service with both NATO and the UN.

Toby Woolrych Mr. Toby Woolrych, MA, ACA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Toby began his career at Arthur Andersen where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant before becoming Finance Director of Medicom International Ltd, a medical publishing company, in 1992. He joined Johnson Matthey plc as Corporate Development Manager in 1997, going on to become Divisional Finance Director and then Managing Director of one of Johnson Matthey’s global speciality chemicals business units. From 2005 to 2008 he was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Acta SpA, a renewable energy company, before joining Consort Medical plc as Finance Director.

Gerhardt Vels Mr. Gerhardt Vels is Interim General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Gerhardt has been working as General Counsel at Van Gansewinkel for two years and has 25 years of experience at a major law firm. He brings deep legal knowledge to the team and he also has integration experience.

Bas Blom Mr. Bas Blom is Managing Director - Monostreams and Continuous Improvement of the Company. He was appointed to Renewi in February 2017 to lead the newly formed Monostreams Division. He has 26 years of experience in blue chip companies, including GE and SABIC. He has integrated a number of companies and brings strategic growth planning, continuous improvement and business operational execution skills to the team.

Jonny Kappen Mr. Jonny Kappen serves as Managing Director - Hazardous Waste of Shanks Group Plc. He joined Shanks in 2000 and has 35 years of experience in Hazardous Waste both in the Netherlands and the Far East. He has run the Shanks Hazardous Waste Division for five years and brings operational grip and deep market, safety and compliance knowledge to the team.

James Priestley Mr. James Priestley, MBA serves as Managing Director - Municipal of the Company. He joined Shanks in November 2016, following 30 years of experience in blue chip companies such as Ford, BA and Tesco – and more recently in private equity portfolio companies. He brings extensive business turnaround and strategic transformation experience.

Otto De Bont Mr. Otto De Bont is Managing Director - Netherlands Commercial of the Company. He has an impressive background with 26 years of experience at companies such as IBM, GE and UTC. He has integrated a number of companies on an international level. He brings strong management, strategy and commercial execution knowledge to the team.

Wim Geens Mr. Wim Geens is Managing Director - Belgium Commercial of the Company. He has been with Van Gansewinkel for over 11 years, most recently as Director of Belgium, Luxembourg and France. He has integrated over 20 companies in his career. He brings a wealth of operational excellence, strategy, coaching and change management experience to the team.

Francis Schroder Ms. Francis Schroder is Director of Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Francis has extensive HR leadership experience from leading global organisations including FedEx International, TNT, TP Vision and Philips. She holds Masters degrees in Change Management from Vrije Universiteit and in Psychological and Social Science from the University of Amsterdam. She has significant integration experience from the merger between FedEx and TNT. Francis joins Renewi on 1 July.

Patrick Deprez Mr. Patrick Deprez is Product Sales Director of the Company. Mr. Patrick has been at Van Gansewinkel since 1998 and has 28 years of experience in the waste industry. He has actively merged external companies into Van Gansewinkel and brings strategy and market expertise, and deep knowledge of the circular economy to the team.

George Slade Mr. George Slade serves as IT Director of the Company. Mr. George came from the Shanks side of the business. For the last four years he has been Information Director, also leading a number of initiatives such as the commercial effectiveness and off-take projects. He has over 25 years of experience in blue chip companies in addition to integration experience in a range of sectors.

Luc Sterckx Mr. Luc Sterckx has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 September 2017. He started his career at Exxon Chemicals, then became the CEO of Indaver before joining the executive committee of PetroFina in which capacity he served as Managing Director of Fina Holding Deutschland and as Group Senior Vice President for SHEQ matters worldwide. He was then appointed CEO of Oleon where he led a successful management buyout. Luc was subsequently appointed as CEO of SPE-Luminus in 2005, the second largest power & gas company in Belgium, created as a result of a multi-party merger. During his time at SPE-Luminus Luc was instrumental in integrating the companies which had substantially different cultures and history into one optimised group. Luc is an INSEAD certified international director and a specialist in Internal Governance. He currently holds a number of non-executive and advisory positions, specialising in the fields of energy & chemicals, renewables and corporate governance and is also involved in several start-ups. He is a part-time Professor at the University of Leuven, a Fellow of the International Academy of Management and a lay judge at the court of commerce of Antwerp. Luc holds a MSc and a PhD in Chemical Engineering, as well as a post-graduate degree in Business Administration.

Allard Castelein Mr. Allard Castelein is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Rotterdam, having been appointed in 2014. He qualified as a medical doctor before pursuing a career in the Energy sector, holding a number of senior positions at Shell. Over more than 25 years he amassed extensive experience within the industry, culminating in becoming the Vice President Environment for Royal Dutch Shell in 2009. Allard also holds a number of Supervisory Board positions including those at Isala Klinieken, Rotterdam Partners, Sohar Industrial Port Company and the Ronald McDonald House Sophia Rotterdam. He is a senior member of several Dutch trade organisations including Logistiek Nederland, Economische Programmaraad Zuidvleugel and the General Council of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers.

Jacques Petry Mr. Jacques Petry, MBA, is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 13 July 2017. He is currently Chairman of energy provider Albioma, having held the position of both Chairman and CEO until 1 June 2016. He was Chairman and Chief Executive of SITA and its parent company, Suez Environnement. In 2005 he was appointed Chief Executive of Sodexo Continental Europe and South America. Since 2007 he has advised corporate and financial sponsors, specialising in Infrastructure and Environmental Services investments worldwide. He has extensive global non-executive and executive experience.