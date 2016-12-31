Name Description

Ian Meakins Mr. Ian Meakins serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Rexel S.A. since October 1, 2016. He was appointed Wolseley CEO in July 2009. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Travelex, the international foreign exchange and payments business. Previously he was Chief Executive Officer of Alliance UniChem plc until its merger with Boots in July 2006. Prior to that, between 2000 and 2004, he was President, European Major Markets and Global Supply for Diageo plc, spending over 12 years with the company in a variety of international management positions. Mr. Meakins is a Non-Executive Director and the Senior Independent Director of Centrica plc. He was educated at Cambridge University.

Jeff Baker Dr. Jeff Baker serves as President and CEO Platt Electric Supply & Rexel Commercial & Industrial at REXEL S.A. since November 2016. He has been President and CEO of Platt Electric Supply, a company based in the Pacific Northwest and California that was acquired by Rexel in 2012. His responsibilities were extended earlier this year to also include Rexel Commercial & Industrial across the US. Jeff Baker was previously the CEO of Poorman Douglas where he spent over 30 years. He has his Bachelors in Business from Washington State University and his Masters in Business from the University of Washington.

Patrick Berard Mr. Patrick Berard serves as Chief Executive Officer at Rexel S.A. since from July 1, 2016. He served as Senior Vice President - Southern, Central and Eastern Europe, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company since 2014 till July 1, 2016. He joined Rexel in 2003 as CEO Rexel France and is currently Senior Vice President Europe. He became SVP Southern Europe in 2007. In 2013, he assumed additional responsibility for Belgium and Luxemburg. Before joining Rexel, Mr. Berard was CEO of Pinault Bois & Matériaux between 2002 and 2003, part of the Kering group of companies (formerly PPR). Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Antalis (Arjo Wiggins) from 1999 to 2002 and from 1988 to 1999 he held various management positions at Polychrome, including General Manager Europe and Group Vice-President and Executive Committee member of Kodak Polychrome Graphics. From 1980 to 1987, Mr. Berard worked as a consultant for McKinsey before moving to Thomson as Strategic Development Director for Industry and Engineering. He began his career in 1978 at the Pulp and Paper Research Institute of Canada. He holds a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Grenoble.

Francois Henrot Mr. Francois Henrot serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of Rexel S.A. He is in this position since May 22, 2014. He served as Interim Chairman of the Boardat Rexel S.A. from July 1, 2016 to October 1 2016. He is Chairman of Investment Banking of Rothschild and is a member of the Supervisory Board of Paris-Orleans and of the Board of Directors of Rothschild Continuation Holding, which control the Rothschild Group. He began his career in 1975 at the Conseil d'Etat (French Administrative Supreme Court). In 1978, he joined the Direction Generale des Telecommunications (DGT), predecessor to France Telecom, where he was appointed Deputy Director of International Development then Director of Marketing and Sales. In 1985, he joined the Compagnie Bancaire group, where he held several top executive positions before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in March 1993. In 1995, Mr. Henrot was appointed to the Management Board of Compagnie Financière de Paribas, in charge of supervising the group's retail banking activities, and he became Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the group's Credit du Nord retail banking subsidiary. He joined Rothschild in 1997 as General Partner of Rothschild & Cie Banque. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Brian McNally Mr. Brian F. McNally serves as Chief Executive Officer Rexel North America of REXEL S.A. since August 2014. Brian McNally worked at Arrow Electronics in the USA and Europe for more than 30 years. Beginning as Managing Director Northern Europe, based in the UK, he moved on within the company to become: President of Arrow Specialty Business, President of Arrow EMEA (based in Germany), President of Global Alliance and Supply Chain, and President of North America Components. Prior to joining Rexel, Brian McNally was Senior Vice President, Marketing and Asset Global Components at Arrow Electronics. Born in 1958, Brian McNally holds an MBA from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor and a BBA in Production Operations.

Sebastien Thierry Mr. Sebastien Thierry serves as General Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors at REXEL S.A. since November 2016. He has been VP, Group Legal Affairs since December 2014. From 2009 to 2014, Sébastien Thierry was General Counsel and Compliance Officer at Airbus Defence and Space CIS (Communication, Intelligence, and Security). His duties also included being Secretary of the Board. Previously, Sébastien Thierry spent a large part of his career at the Alcatel Group, where he started in 1998 as a lawyer in their Indonesian business. After returning to France in 1999, he was in charge of legal affairs for the “Segment Sol” business unit of Alcatel Space. In 2003, he moved to England to work as Senior Legal Counsel during which time he reorganized the company’s Europe Star Ltd. joint venture. At the end of December 2004, Sébastien Thierry joined Alcatel Shanghai Bell as VP Legal Affairs, based in Shanghai. Three years later, he was promoted to Southeast Asian VP for Legal Affairs for Alcatel Lucent where he was responsible for the implementation of the merger of Alcatel-Lucent and the integration project. He has a double degree in French and German law from “Université de Paris X” and also holds a DESS (Masters equivalent) in International Business Law.

John Hogan Mr. John Hogan serves as UK General Manager at REXEL S.A. He joined Rexel in 2005. He has been CEO of Rexel UK since February 2013. Previously he was CEO of Newey & Eyre. Prior to joining Rexel, John was the Chief Executive of the logistics organisation, DHL Express UK & Ireland.

Joakim Forsmark Mr. Joakim Forsmark serves as Nordics General Manager at REXEL S.A. since August 2016. He joined Rexel in 2005 as General Manager of Selga and then became General Manager for Sweden in 2009. In August 2016, he was appointed Nordics General Manager. Joakim Forsmark started his professional career in 1981 at Kodak. In 1987, he joined Osram, where he held various positions in sales for more than 9 years. He joined Sylvania as General Manager Sweden in 1997 and he took in addition the role of General Manager Norway in 1999. In 2001, he became General Manager Scandinavia and was appointed VP Sales Northern Europe in 2004.

Frank Waldmann Mr. Frank Waldmann serves as Group Human Resources Director at REXEL S.A. since November 2016. He joined Rexel in October 2014 as Human Resources Director for Central and Eastern Europe and Germany and then became VP Human Resources for Europe in May 2016. He started his career at Philips in March 1996. After several HR positions within the Philips Group, in the Semiconductors, Lighting and Healthcare divisions, Frank Waldmann was appointed in 2007 Vice President Human Resources Philips DACH and Philips Healthcare Sales & Services DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) based in Hamburg. In 2012, he joined the Giesecke & Devrient Group, a global leader in payment solutions, as Group Vice President Human Resources for “Mobile security” (mobile payment solutions). Frank Waldmann has a Business Administration degree from the Universitaet Trier in HR management and organization.

Eric Gauthier Mr. Eric Gauthier serves as Chief Executive Officer Rexel Asia-Pacific at REXEL S.A. since September 2016. Prior to joining Rexel, Eric Gauthier was Vice President Asia Pacific for After Sales at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, based in Shanghai, a position he has held since 2012. He joined Fiat in 2007 as Italian Aftermarket Director and he was promoted to Global Parts and Service Marketing Director & European Parts Sales Director in 2010. Prior to joining Fiat, he spent 7 years at Rhiag as Trade Marketing & Strategic Planning Director (2000-2005) and Automotive Division Director (2005-2007). Before then, he was Marketing Manager for Valeo Services in Italy. Eric Gauthier earned a Masters degree in Business and Economics at ESLSCA.

Mathieu Larroumet Mr. Mathieu Larroumet serves as Group Business Transformations Director at REXEL S.A. He joined Rexel in January 2013 as MCI Director (Marches Chantiers Infrastructures) for Rexel France and Southern Europe and then successively became Europe Business Transformation Director in July 2015 and Strategy, Business Transformation & M&A Director for Europe in February 2016.

Thomas Farrell Mr. Thomas Farrell serves as an Independent Director of Rexel S.A. since May 22, 2014. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and the Strategic Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Farrell is also Group EVP, Operations of Lafarge. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Observer (censeur) of the Supervisory Board of Rexel SA. Mr. Farrell has been with Lafarge since 1990. Prior to joining Lafarge, he was Corporate Attorney with Shearman & Sterling, working at both their New York and Paris offices. After joining Lafarge, Mr. Farrell first worked at the Paris headquarters as Vice-President of Strategy for two years. From 1992 to 2002, he managed various Lafarge operating units in France, Canada and India. In June 2002, he was appointed EVP of Lafarge North America. In September 2007, he became Lafarge Group EVP, Co-President of the Aggregates & Concrete Division, and Member of the Executive Committee. In January 2012, he became Group EVP, Operations. Mr. Farrell obtained an AB degree from the Brown University in 1978 and also received a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Law from the Georgetown University in 1981.

Friedrich Froehlich Dr. Friedrich Wilhelm Froehlich serves as Independent Director of Rexel S.A. since May 22, 2014. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, Member of the Appointment Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Froehlich serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Randstad Holding N.V., Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Nederland Groep N.V., of ASML N.V. and of Prysmian SpA. He was first appointed to the Supervisory Board of the Company on April 4, 2007. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Altana A.G. and of Draka N.V., Member of the Supervisory Board of AON Jauch & Hubener Holdings GmbH, of Kempen & Co N.V. and of Gamma Holdings N.V. Previously, he served as Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of AKZO Nobel from 1998 to 2004 and Member of the Executive Board in charge of fibers from 1991 to 1998. Prior to joining AKZO Nobel, he was CEO of Krupp Widia from 1984 to 1991 and CEO of Sachs Dolmar from 1976 to 1984. He began his career in working in the fields of Marketing and Economic studies. Dr. Froehlich holds a Doctorate in Economics from the Cologne University and a Masters of Business Administration degree (MBA) from the same university.

Maria Richter Ms. Maria Richter, Jr. serves as an Independent Director at Rexel S.A. since May 22, 2014. She is a Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc (since 2003) one of the electricity and gas companies in the UK and northeast of the US, where she is Chairman of the Finance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominations Committee. She is on the Board of Directors of Bessemer Trust (since 2008), a US wealth management company and is a member of its Remuneration Committee. Ms. Richter is also on the Board of Pro Mujer International, a women`s microfinance network and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Pro Mujer UK. Ms. Richter began her career as an attorney for the law firm Dewey Ballantine (1980-1985) before joining The Prudential (1985-1992) where she held a number of positions and latterly as a Vice President of the firm`s investment arm providing financing to utilities and independent power companies. She joined Salomon Brothers (1992-1993) as Vice President and then joined Morgan Stanley (1993-2002) as Executive Director and Head of Independent Power and Structured Finance and later became Managing Director and Head of South America Investment Banking and Managing Director of Corporate Finance Retail. Ms. Richter has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a dual citizen of the Republic of Panama and the United States.