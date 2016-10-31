Name Description

Kathleen Taylor Ms. Kathleen P. (Katie) Taylor, J.D., is Independent Chairman of the Board of Royal Bank of Canada. She is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, where she served in a variety of senior leadership roles from 1989 to 2013. She is a director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Ms. Taylor is Chair of the Board of SickKids Foundation, a trustee of the Board of the Hospital for Sick Children, a member of the Principal’s International Advisory Board of McGill University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Schulich School of Business at York University. She has an M.B.A. and an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the Schulich School of Business, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto. Ms. Taylor is a member of the Order of Canada.

David McKay Mr. David I. (Dave) McKay is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Royal Bank of Canada effective August 1, 2014. Prior to his appointment in 2014, he was Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking from 2012 to 2014 and Group Head, Canadian Banking from 2008 to 2012. Mr. McKay started his career at RBC over 28 years ago and has held progressively senior roles. Mr. McKay was the 2016 United Way Toronto and York Region Campaign Chair. He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Hospital for Sick Children and is a member of the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board and the Business Council of Canada. He holds an M.B.A. from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Rod Bolger Mr. Rod Bolger is Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 1, 2016. Mr. Bolger joined RBC in 2011 bringing with him significant financial services experience from Bank of America and Citigroup. Prior to that, he spent over a decade with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the U.S. and the U.K. Mr. Bolger was a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of New Jersey from 1992 to 2002 and holds a B.S.B.A. Accounting (Cum Laude) from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. In his current role, Mr. Bolger has developed a strong understanding of RBC’s business strategies through his finance responsibility for Wealth Management, Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services.

Zabeen Hirji Ms. Zabeen Hirji is an Chief Human Resources Officer of The Royal Bank of Canada. Prior to her current role, Ms. Hirji was Executive Vice-President, Human Resources of Royal Bank of Canada since February 2007.

Mark Hughes Mr. Mark Hughes is Group Chief Risk Officer of The Royal Bank of Canada effective January 10, 2014. Mr. Hughes was appointed to Group Executive in his role as Chief Risk Officer of Royal Bank of Canada effective January 2014. Prior to his current role, Mr. Hughes was Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for RBC Capital Markets since November 2008.

Mike Dobbins Mr. Mike Dobbins is Head - Strategy and Corporate Development of the company. He was appointed to Group Executive in his role as Head, Strategy and Corporate Development effective November 1, 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dobbins was Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products Canada & U.S. since 2010.

Doug Guzman Mr. Doug A. Guzman is Group Head - Wealth Management and Insurance of the Company. He was appointed to Group Executive in his role as Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance effective November 1, 2015. Prior to his current role, Mr. Guzman was Managing Director and Head Global Investment Banking, Capital Markets since 2006.

A. Douglas McGregor Mr. A. Douglas (Doug) McGregor is Group Head - Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services of The Royal Bank of Canada. He was appointed to Group Executive in his role as Co-Group Head, Capital Markets in November 2008 and effective October 31, 2012 was appointed Co-Group Head, Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services. Mr. McGregor assumed full responsibilities for these businesses effective December 4, 2013.

Bruce Ross Mr. Bruce Ross serves as Group Head - Technology and Operations of The Royal Bank of Canada since January 2014. He was appointed to Group Executive in his role as Group Head, Technology and Operations effective in January 2014. Prior to joining RBC, Mr. Ross was with IBM, holding a series of progressively more senior positions.

Jennifer Tory Ms. Jennifer Anne Tory is Group Head - Personal & Commercial Banking of the Company. She was appointed to Group Executive in her role as Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking effective April 2014. Prior to her current role, Ms. Tory was Regional President, Greater Toronto Region since November 2005.

Andrew Chisholm Mr. Andrew Chisholm is Independent Director of the company. He is a corporate director. He was Senior Strategy Officer at Goldman Sachs & Co. (a global investment bank) in New York from 2012 to 2014 and subsequently served as an Advisory Director of the firm until his retirement in April 2016. His 30-year career at Goldman Sachs included a variety of progressively senior leadership positions, including Head of the Global Financial Institutions Group in both London and New York from 2002 to 2012. Mr. Chisholm is Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Richard Ivey School of Business. He holds an M.B.A. from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.

Jacynthe Cote Ms. Jacynthe Cote is Independent Director of The Royal Bank of Canada effective September 1, 2014. She is a corporate director. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan (a metals and mining company) from 2009 to 2014 and served in an advisory role until her retirement in 2014. Prior to that, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Alcan’s Primary Metal business group. Ms. Coˆ te´ joined Alcan Inc. in 1988 and served in a variety of progressively senior leadership roles during her 26-year career. Ms. Coˆ te´ serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Montreal Neurological Institute, and is on the Board of Directors of École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Montréal. She has a Bachelor degree in Chemistry from Laval University.

Toos Daruvala Mr. Toos Noshir Daruvala is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada since January 1, 2015. He is the Co-Chief Executive Officer of MIO Partners, Inc. (the in-house asset management arm of McKinsey & Company). In 2016 he served as Senior Advisor and Director Emeritus for McKinsey & Company following his retirement in 2015. During his 33-year career at McKinsey he advised financial institutions on a broad range of strategic and operational matters and led their risk management, and banking and securities practices (both in the Americas). Mr. Daruvala is a member of the Advisory Board of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and the Board of the New York Philharmonic. He is an Executive in Residence at Columbia Business School. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

David Denison Mr. David F. Denison, O.C, FCPA, FCA, is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada. He is a corporate director. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board from 2005 to 2012. Prior to that, he was President of Fidelity Investments Canada Limited. Mr. Denison is a director of Bell Canada and is Vice-Chair of the Board of Sinai Health System. He is also a member of the Investment Board and the International Advisory Committee of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, and the International Advisory Council of the China Investment Corporation. Mr. Denison earned Bachelor degrees in mathematics and education from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Alice Laberge Ms. Alice D. Laberge, is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada. She is a corporate director. She served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Fincentric Corporation until 2005. She was previously Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President of Finance for MacMillan Bloedel Limited. Ms. Laberge is a director of the BC Cancer Foundation. She has an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta.

Michael McCain Mr. Michael H. McCain is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (a food processing company) and President and a director of McCain Capital Inc. He is a director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation and MaRS Discovery District. He is a member of the Business Council of Canada, serves as Honourary Chairman of the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security and he is on the Advisory Board of the Richard Ivey School of Business. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from the University of Western Ontario.

Heather Munroe-Blum Dr. Heather E. L. Munroe-Blum, O.C., O.Q., PH.D., FRSC, is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada. She is Chairperson of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. She is Emerita Principal and Vice-Chancellor (President) of McGill University, having served as Principal from 2003 until 2013. Prior to this, she was Vice-President (Research and International Relations) at the University of Toronto. She is a director and Vice-Chair of the Canada Gairdner Foundation and a member of the Board of Stanford University’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences. She is a member of the Trilateral Commission. Dr. Munroe-Blum received a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned a Master of Social Work from Wilfrid Laurier University and Bachelor degrees of arts and social work from McMaster University. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada, an Officer of l’Ordre national du Québec and a Specially Elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

Thomas Renyi Mr. Thomas A. Renyi is Independent Director of Royal Bank of Canada. He is a corporate director. He was Executive Chairman of The Bank of New York Mellon when he retired in 2008. Prior to that, he was Chairman and CEO of The Bank of New York Company, Inc. and the Bank of New York for 10 years. Mr. Renyi’s career spanned almost four decades at The Bank of New York Mellon and its predecessor company. Mr. Renyi is a director of RBC USA Holdco Corporation. He is Trustee Emeriti of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Trustee of Catholic Charities of New York. He earned an M.B.A. and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Rutgers University.

Bridget van Kralingen Ms. Bridget Anne van Kralingen is Independent Director of The Royal Bank of Canada. She is Senior Vice-President of Industry Platforms at IBM Corporation (an information technology company). Since joining IBM in 2004 she has served in a variety of leadership positions including Senior Vice-President of IBM Global Business Services, General Manager of IBM North America, and General Manager of IBM Global Business Services, North East Europe, Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining IBM, she was Managing Partner, Financial Services with Deloitte Consulting, U.S. She holds a Master of Commerce in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from the University of South Africa, a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and an Honours degree in Commerce from the University of Johannesburg.