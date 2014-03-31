Name Description

Gautam Singhania Shri. Gautam Hari Singhania is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Raymond Ltd. Since then he has steered the destiny of Raymond Limited with a single-minded focus of being the brand in India. He has been responsible for the strategic decision of the restructuring of the Group, initiating the divestment of the Synthetics, Steel and Cement division. Post divestment, the Group has consolidated its position with a better bottom line and more focussed and market oriented approach. Mr. Gautam Singhania joined the J. K. Group of Companies (Western Zone) in the year 1986. He was appointed the Wholetime Director on the Board of Raymond Ltd. in 1990 and was elevated to the position of Managing Director in mid-1999, in charge of all companies and subsidiaries of the Raymond Group in India and abroad. With a drive for creating new brands, Mr. Singhania has taken active interest in the launch of new services and products. He was instrumental in the launch of the brand KamaSutra in 1991. In the year 1996, he launched a new division called Million Air, providing quality charter services. It was under his leadership that the hi-fashion casual wear brand Parx and premium men’s wear brand Manzoni were launched in the year 1999 and 2000 respectively. He also was instrumental in Raymond’s recent acquisition of ColorPlus, a menswear brand. Mr. Gautam Singhania’s keen foresight and innate business acumen has enabled the Raymond Group to achieve soaring heights in the Indian and international markets. His personal vision for the group is to take the Raymond brand from being the most respected Indian brand to be amongst the in the global market.

Vijaypat Singhania Dr. Vijaypat Singhania is Chairman Emeritus of Raymond Ltd. He was Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Raymond Limited in January 1980, which position he held till June 1999 and was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company from July 1999. Currently he is the Chairman-Emeritus of the Company from September 6, 2000, in a non-executive capacity. Dr. Singhania has nearly four decades of experience in the management of several industrial units as the Chief Executive and has been instrumental for the growth and diversification plans of the Company. Dr. Singhania also serves as Chairman of the group companies. Dr. Singhania is actively associated with Indian Merchants’ Chamber, Indian Woollen Mills Federation, and Founder patron of Federation of Indian Pilots. Dr. Singhania has undergone the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) in Harvard. Dr. Singhania was a member of the FICCI trade delegation to Russia and Australia and the delegation of the Government of India to France.

Sanjay Bahl Shri. Sanjay Bahl is Chief Financial Officer of Raymond Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and a CA.

Aniruddha Deshmukh Mr. Aniruddha Deshmukh has beenn President - Textiles of Raymond Ltd. He holds B.E.(Mech.), PGDM. He has been employed in S. B. Billimoria & Co. He was a Management Consultant.

Harshal Jayavant Mr. Harshal Jayavant serves as the President - Engineering Business of Raymond Ltd. He holds B.E. (Mech.), MMS. He has been employed with BPL Engineering Ltd.

Robert Lobo Mr. Robert Lobo serves as President - Group Apparel of Raymond Ltd. He holds B.A. PGDBM. He has been with Morarjee Brembana Ltd.

K. Narayan Mr. K. A. Narayan serves as President - HR of Raymond Ltd. He holds M.Com., LLB, PGDPM. He has been with Wockhardt Ltd.

S. Pokharna Mr. S. L. Pokharna serves as President - Commercial of Raymond Ltd. He holds B.Sc., ACA. He has been with J.K.Helene Curtis Ltd.

Thomas Fernandes Shri. Thomas Fernandes is Compliance Officer, Director - Secretarial, Company Secretary of Raymond Limited., Since November 1, 2008.

Nawaz Singhania Smt. Nawaz Gautam Singhania is Additional Non-Executive Director of Raymond Limited., Effective April 30, 2014.

Akshay Chudasama Shri. Akshay Chudasama is Independent Director of the Company. He was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Raymond Ltd. He is the Senior Partner, Member - Executive Committee and Co-Chairman - Corporate Commercial Practice of a Law Firm, viz. Jyoti Sagar Associates, Advocates & Solicitors (Mumbai, New Delhi & Bangalore). Shri. Chudasama was a Partner of AZB & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors (Mumbai, New Delhi & Bangalore), Managing Partner, LexInde, Advocate & Solicitors, and an Advocate and Junior Counsel, the Chambers of Shri. G.E. Vahanvati (currently the Attorney General of India) and Senior Counsel, Bombay High Court. Shri. Akshay Chudasama is an Arts (Economics) Graduate from the University of Mumbai and holds Bachelor of Laws Degree from the London School of Economics , University of London, UK. He was enrolled as a Solicitor with the Law Society of England & Wales in 2000 and Advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa in 1994. Shri. Chudasama had undergone the Harvard Leadership Program for Professional Services Organization in November, 2008. He is the member of various Bar Council/Bar Associations in India and abroad and on the Board of several companies.

I. Agarwal Shri. I. D. Agarwal is Independent Non-Executive Director of Raymond Limited since June 23, 2006. He was earlier a Nominee Director of Unit Trust of India on the Board of the Company during October, 2001 to February, 2006. Shri. Agarwal, M.Com. D.S.M., C.A.I.I.B., has 37 years of experience in Banking, Finance & Currency, has undergone professional training with Bank of England (U.K.), Midland Bank (U.K.), Bundesbank (Germany), and Dresdnerbank (Germany). Shri. Agarwal, former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, was an Advisor to the United Nations and has been the Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Pradeep Guha Shri. Pradeep Guha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Raymond Ltd. He was the CEO of India’s satellite broadcasting network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. , for over three years. Shri. Guha joined the Board as an Additional Director on June 15, 2009. Shri. Guha had been associated with the print media for 29 years and was President of The Times of India Group, as well as on its Board of Directors. Shri. Pradeep Guha is associated with many bodies in the field of advertising, marketing and media. Shri. Guha is fascinated by cinema and has a production house of his own by the name of Culture Company.

Nabankur Gupta Shri. Nabankur Gupta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Raymond Ltd. He is a graduate from IIT, Delhi in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Shri. Gupta joined the Company as Group President on August 1, 2000 and was co-opted on the Board of Directors of the Company as Wholetime Director effective January 15, 2001. Shri. Gupta relinquished his position as Wholetime Director and Group President of the Company with effect from April 1, 2005.