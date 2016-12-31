Name Description

David Pathe Mr. David V. Pathe serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sherritt International Corporation, since January 1, 2012. Prior to this, Mr. Pathe served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from March 2011, as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from July 2009, as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from October 2008 and as Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary from June 2007.

Andrew Snowden Mr. Andrew Snowden serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company since January 1 2017. Andrew joined Sherritt in 2012 and progressed through a number of senior financial roles to his current position as Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining Sherritt, Andrew had 12 years' experience with Ernst & Young in the UK, Australia, and Canada specializing in public company reporting and complex accounting matters. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant, a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, and has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Durham in England.

Stephen Wood Mr. Stephen Wood serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Sherritt International Corporation. since 27 April 2015. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Wood served as the President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. from February 2013 and Vice-President, ArcelorMittal from November 2011 until January 2013. In this role, Steve will oversee all operations, environment, health and safety, sustainability, technologies, engineering and marketing. With a focus on operational excellence, Steve will support the organizational objectives to deliver best-in-class operating capabilities and project execution. Currently the President and Chief Executive Officer for ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, Steve has extensive expertise in the mining industry and has successfully led large operations, major capital projects, technical groups, and strategic planning. Prior to ArcelorMittal, Steve held various senior management positions in the mining industry with Vale and PT International Nickel Indonesia. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from Laurentian University.

Edward Sellers Mr. Edward Arnold Sellers serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Sherritt International Corporation. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Sellers was a partner in a major Canadian law firm from 1996, serving in various capacities, including as Co-Chair of the firm’s M&A group, and as head of the its Montreal office and corporate department.

Karen Trenton Ms. Karen Trenton serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Sherritt International Corporation. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Trenton served as Vice President, Human Resources from February 2007.

Elvin Saruk Mr. Elvin Saruk serves as Senior Vice President - Oil & Gas and Power of Sherritt International Corporation. He was appointed Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas and Power effective April 3, 2012, having previously served as Senior Vice President, Ambatovy Construction from August 2009, and as Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas and Power from July, 2007.

Martin Vydra Mr. Martin Vydra serves as Senior Vice President - Metals of Sherritt International Corporation, since February 16, 2012. Prior to this appointment Mr. Vydra serves as Managing Director, Sulawesi from October 2011 and Managing Director, Commercial Contracts and Marketing from February 2009.

Timothy Dobson Mr. Timothy Dobson serves as Senior Vice President, Ambatovy, a subsidiary of Sherritt International Corporation. He previously served as Vice-President, Operations at the Ambatovy Joint Venture. Prior to joining the Ambatovy Joint Venture, Mr. Dobson served as the Project Executive for Southern Cross Goldfields Limited from August 2013 and as Managing Director/CEO of Anova Metals Limited/Kimberly Rare Earths Limited from June 2011 to August 2013.

Timothy Baker Mr. Timothy C. Baker serves as Independent Director of Sherritt International Corporation. Mr. Baker brings over 30 years of extensive project development and operations experience to Sherritt. He currently serves as a director of Antofagasta PLC and is also Chairman of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. Baker retired from his positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation in 2011. Prior to joining Kinross in 2006, Mr. Baker was with Placer Dome, where he served in several key roles including Executive General Manager of Placer Dome Chile and of Placer Dome Tanzania, and Senior Vice President of the copper producing Compania Minera Zaldivar. Mr. Baker also served as a director of Augusta Resources Corporation, Pacific Rim Mining Corp. and Eldorado Gold Corporation. Mr. Baker holds a B.Sc. (Geology) and the ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

R. Peter Gillin Mr. R. Peter Gillin serves as Independent Director of Sherritt International Corporation, since January 1, 2010. Mr. Gillin is currently a director of Silver Wheaton Corp., Dundee Precious Metals Inc., TD Mutual Funds Corporate Class Ltd. and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (formerly Ivanhoe Mines Inc.) and has been a member of the Independent Review Committee of TD Asset Management Inc. since 2003. Mr. Gillin also served as a director of HudBay Minerals Inc. from April 2008 to March 2009. From October 2003 to September 2008, Mr. Gillin served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tahera Diamond Corporation, a diamond exploration, development and production company. From October 2002 to March 2003, Mr. Gillin was President and Chief Executive Officer of Zemex Corp, an industrial minerals producer. Prior thereto, Mr. Gillin served as Vice Chairman of NM Rothschild and Sons Canada Limited. Mr. Gillin is a CFA and also holds the ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Richard Lapthorne Sir. Richard Lapthorne, CBE, serves as Independent Director of Sherritt International Corporation, since September 14, 2011. He has served as a Finance Director or as Chairman of various FTSE 100 and non-quoted companies in the United Kingdom since 1986 and is Chairman of the Public Interest Body of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is currently Chairman of Cable & Wireless Communications plc. Between June 2009 and April 2010, he served as Chairman of McLaren Group Limited. From 1996 to May 2003 he was Chairman of Amersham International plc (now GE Healthcare) having joined its board as a Non-executive Director in 1989. He was Finance Director of British Aerospace plc from July 1992 and Vice Chairman from April 1998 until his retirement in 1999. He is also a fellow of each of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Chartered Institute of Certified Accountants and the Institute of Corporate Treasurers in the United Kingdom.

Adrian Loader Mr. Adrian W. Loader serves as Independent Director of Sherritt International Corporation, since July 29, 2013. Mr. Loader has extensive international experience with Royal Dutch Shell in energy management, projects, strategy, business development and new market entry. Mr. Loader held regional responsibility for Royal Dutch Shell’s operations in Latin America/Africa, Middle East/Far East and Europe. He was subsequently the Royal Dutch Shell Director responsible for Strategy and Business Development, as well as for Scenarios, Group Planning, Health, Safety & Environment, and External Affairs. Before retiring from Royal Dutch Shell at the end of 2007, Mr. Loader served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada where he was responsible, inter alia, for Shell Canada’s oil sands open pit mining activities and their expansion. Mr. Loader has served on the following public company boards—Alliance-Unichem, Shell Canada, Alliance- Boots, Candax Energy and Compton Petroleum. In January 2008, he joined the Board of Toronto-based Candax Energy and was Chairman until June 2010. He then served as Chairman of Compton Petroleum, Calgary, until August 2012. He is currently Chairman of Oracle Coalfields, London (an international coal developer in Pakistan), as well as a director of Holcim Ltd. (a Swiss global supplier of cement and aggregates) and Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (a Canadian Iron Ore project developer). Mr. Loader also serves as a member of the International Advisory Board of GardaWorld (global private security company), Montreal, Canada and as a member of the UK Advisory Board of Navigant (an American consulting company). Mr. Loader is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and holds a Master’s degree in History from Cambridge University, England.