Name Description

David Crawford Mr. David Alexander Crawford is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Crawford has extensive experience in risk management and business reorganisation. He has acted as a consultant, scheme manager, receiver, manager and liquidator to very large and complex companies. Mr Crawford was previously Australian National Chairman of KPMG, Chartered Accountants. He is Chairman, Lend Lease Corporation Limited (since May 2003) and Director (since July 2001), Chairman, Australia Pacifi c Airports Corporation Limited. Advisory Board Member of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australia, Allens, and Evans and Partners, Former Director of BHP Billiton Limited (from May 1994 to November 2014) and BHP Billiton Plc (from June 2001 to November 2014).

Graham Kerr Mr. Graham Kerr is a Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director Executive Director of the Company. Mr Kerr has been Chief Executive Offi cer (CEO) of South32 since October 2014. Responsible for running all facets of the business, Mr Kerr successfully led the establishment of the company and its public listing in three countries in May 2015. Mr Kerr has a strong track record in global resource development and is passionate about health, safety and sustainability. Before joining South32, Mr Kerr worked in a wide range of roles across the BHP Billiton Group, including as Chief Financial Offi cer (CFO) from 2011 to 2014. He also spent two years at Iluka Resources as General Manager Commercial. Mr Kerr has a Business degree from Edith Cowan University and studied at Deakin University to become a Certified Practicing Accountant.

Brendan Harris Mr. Brendan Harris, BSc, is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Harris commenced as CFO of South32 in November 2014 and had an integral role in the set-up, demerger and listing of South32. Mr Harris is accountable for Corporate Reporting, Corporate Aff airs and Investor Relations, Risk and Assurance, Tax, Treasury and Planning. Prior to South32, Mr Harris was Head of Investor Relations at BHP Billiton between 2011 and 2014, having been Vice President Investor Relations Australasia from July 2010. He previously held various roles in investment banking over almost a decade, including Executive Director Metals and Mining Research at Macquarie Equities. Mr Harris holds a Bachelor of Science in geology and geophysics from Flinders University, South Australia.

Mike Fraser Mr. Mike Fraser is a President, Chief Operating Officer of Africa of the Company. Mr Fraser was appointed President and COO, Africa in January 2015 and oversaw the set-up of the Africa region for South32. Mr Fraser was President, Human Resources and a member of BHP Billiton’s Group Management Committee from 2013, having fi rst joined the company in 2000. During his career, Mr Fraser was Asset President of the Mozal operation in Mozambique from 2009 to 2012, having also worked in various roles in BHP Billiton’s coal, manganese and aluminium businesses in a number of geographies. He also held a variety of leadership roles in a large internationally diversifi ed industrial business. Mr Fraser holds a Master of Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.

Ricus Grimbeek Mr. Ricus Grimbeek is a President, Chief Operating Officer of Australia of the Company. Mr Grimbeek was appointed President and COO, Australia in November 2014 and oversaw the set-up of the Australia region for South32. Mr Grimbeek’s career has spanned numerous technical and operating roles. In November 2011, he was appointed Asset President, Worsley Alumina having been Head of Group HSEC at BHP Billiton from April 2009 to October 2011. He also spent time as the Executive Vice President Mining for Lonmin Platinum.

Paul Harvey Mr. Paul Harvey is Chief Transformation Officer of the company. Mr Harvey joined South32 as Chief Transformation Offi cer in March 2015. Mr Harvey oversees the Information Technology, Sustainability and Reporting functions, the area of Corporate People and the South32 Shared Services Centre. Before joining South32, Mr Harvey was the Asset President at Nickel West from 2012, having been Asset President at BHP Billiton’s Ekati operation in Canada from 2009 to 2012. He held operations management, major capital project directorships, business planning, and strategy and growth leadership roles in the uranium, base metals and diamonds and specialty product sectors. Mr Harvey holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Nicole Duncan Ms. Nicole Duncan is a Chief Legal Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms Duncan commenced in the role of Chief Legal Offi cer in December 2014 and was appointed Company Secretary in January 2015. Ms Duncan is accountable for the Company Secretariat and Legal function (including Compliance). Ms Duncan was previously BHP Billiton’s Vice President, Supply, Group Information Management from 2011 to 2013 prior to being Vice President, Company Secretariat. Prior to this she held various legal roles within BHP Billiton in Australia, Houston and The Hague, and she was a lawyer at Ashurst. Ms Duncan graduated from the Australian National University with a degree in Law and an Honours degree in History.

Frank Cooper Mr. Frank Charles Cooper is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Cooper has more than 35 years’ experience in the accounting profession, specialising in the mining, energy and utilities sector before taking on a number of Non-Executive Director roles from 2012. He is Director, Woodside Petroleum Limited (since February 2013), Director, St John of God Australia Limited and Trustee, St John of God Health Care, Commissioner and Chairman, Insurance Commission of Western Australia, Member of Senate of the University of Western Australia

Xolani Mkhwanazi Dr. Xolani Humphrey Mkhwanazi, BSc, MSc, Ph.D., is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr Mkhwanazi was previously President and COO South Africa Aluminium with BHP Billiton (from February 2005). Dr Mkhwanazi was Chairman of BHP Billiton in South Africa from 2009 to 2015. He has served as CEO of Bateman Africa Ltd and the National Electricity Regulator. Prior to that, he held senior positions at the Council for Scientifi c and Industrial Research. During this period he played a key role in the formulation of the South African National Science and Technology Policy. In his early career, Dr Mkhwanazi was a Senior Scientist at the Atomic Energy Corporation and Head of the Physics Department at the University of Swaziland. He is Director, Murray and Roberts Ltd (since August 2015), Chairman, CEF (SOC) Ltd, Chairman, Gibela Rail Transport Consortium RF (Pty) Ltd, Chairman, Odgers Berndtson SA (Pty) Ltd, Chairman, Private Label Promotion (Pty) Ltd

Ntombifuthi Mtoba Dr. Ntombifuthi (Futhi) Temperance Mtoba is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Mtoba was Chairman of the Board at Deloitte Southern Africa, where her industry specialisation was in fi nancial services. Dr Mtoba is a Past President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and a past member of the Board of United Global Compact. Dr Mtoba’s numerous awards include Business Woman of the Year (Nedbank and Business Women’s Association, 2004) and International Woman of the Year (Organisation of Women in International Trade, 2005). She is Chairman, WBD Trust, Chairman of Council, University of Pretoria., Council Member/Director, African Union Foundation, Advisory Board Member, LeapFrog Investments Limited., Member, IMF Advisory Group for Sub-Saharan Africa (AGSA). Founding Trustee of ZM Foundation. Trustee of Allan Gray Orbis Endowment. She is Trustee, Nelson Mandela Foundation

Wayne Osborn Mr. Wayne Geoffrey Osborn is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Osborn has more than 35 years of experience in the Australian mining, resources and manufacturing sectors. Mr Osborn joined Alcoa in 1979 and worked in a variety of roles and locations across the Australian business, prior to being appointed Managing Director, Alcoa of Australia in 2001. He retired from Alcoa of Australia in 2008. He is Director of Wesfarmers Limited (since March 2010). Director of Alinta Holdings Pty Ltd. Former Director of Iluka Resources Limited (March 2010 to May 2016). Former Director of CIMIC Group Limited (formerly Leighton Holdings Limited November 2008 to March 2013)